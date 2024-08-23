375
  1. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Solanke to Mateta? Y or N

    If N, who alternative?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Y

    2. primal33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No, Rodrigo

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Y

  2. Gol D Roger
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Amad just announced his mothers passing

    Condolences to the young man

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ (To God we belong and to Him we return.)

      My thoughts are with the young man

  3. primal33
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    With Nkunku starting mid-week, do we expect him to start vs Wolves?

    A. Start Nkunku
    B. Start Robinson, Bench Nkunku
    C. Start Rogers, Bench Nkunku

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Done Quansah to Konsa on Weds 2:15am before the price drop. No plans when to WC so thought he would be a good long term pick.

    2 of ESR/Nkunku/Pedro is close this GW.

    0FT 0ITB
    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Saka Gordon Eze ESR
    Haaland Isak Pedro
    (Paulsen Nkunku Konsa Johnson)

  5. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    It’s great that whatever transfers you manage to get to, say it’s 2, it’s a big help to be able to come out of the WC without those resetting

  6. tim
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play Hall or HarwoodBellis?

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      HB

  7. Mother Farke
      12 mins ago

      Amad's just announced that his Mum has died BTW. Could be of interest regarding tomorrow morning.

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Suppose with Lukaku gone Osimhen wont happen

    • OneTeamInBristol
        11 mins ago

        Start Rogers or Nkunku?

      • marcus2704
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Is this Mazraoui fella nailed, or should I look elsewhere for a 4.5 (have Robinson)?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm a bit confused about your situation. Who are your 5 current defenders?

          1. marcus2704
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Mazraoui, TAA, Robinson, 4.0, 4.0

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Fine until Shaw is back after IB

      • Guy Demel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Haaland TC or not

        I was dead against it, now it's winning me over....

      • Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Should I do Solanke > Muniz for -4?

        Henderson
        Gabriel - Robinson - Mosquera
        Saka - Jota - Gordon - Eze
        (H)aaland - Isak - Solanke

        Valdimarsson - Konsa - Winks - Mykolenko

        1. Sho-kun
          • 6 Years
          just now

          not for a hit

      • gswc1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Son or Saka this week?

