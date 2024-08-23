The Scout Picks are tripling up on Manchester City in Gameweek 2.

Our selection of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for the upcoming round also includes Liverpool, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur double-ups.

As usual, there are certain restrictions for our picks:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Nottingham Forest’s away trip to newly-promoted Southampton brings Matz Sels (£4.5m) into contention.

He faces an attack that failed to score at 10-man Newcastle United last week and has save point potential to fall back on should he concede.

Forest have somehow banked only one clean sheet under Nuno Espirito Santo. However, the defensive data has been solid; from his appointment onwards, the Tricky Trees ranked fourth for lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2023/24.

DEFENDERS

