2
2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. majeci
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Solanke out! Best replacement Muniz?

    Open Controls
    1. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I was on Muniz or Wood, but the above sold me on Muniz.
      Muniz is at home vs Wood away this week, they both have 4 good games in 5 so may hold for a few weeks

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.