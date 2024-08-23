The Scout Squad foursome of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale return with their Gameweek 2 selections.

Each week, they’ll be discussing who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

If you’re after a longer-term outlook beyond this glorified Free Hit, check out our Watchlist article.

And don’t trust our judgement? You can see what the Rate My Team algorithm has come up with in terms of points projections.

*Note: These Scout Squad entries were submitted before news of Dominic Solanke’s injury

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 2

