58
Watchlist August 22

The FPL Watchlist: Gameweek 2

58 Comments
Share

We’ve updated The Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 2 – not that there’s much to report in terms of movers and shakers.

We’d generally need a damn good reason to tinker after one solitary Gameweek and that’s exactly the case here, with very little change from the pre-season standings.

MORE ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

The FPL Watchlist: 41

In The Watchlist, we take a look at the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options over the medium term.

This is in contrast to the Scout Picks, which deals only in the upcoming Gameweek.

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as club injuries, form, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous Gameweek or if they are a new entry into the tables.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

Traditionally, we tend to avoid club duplication in each position unless a) there’s a compelling case for a double-up due to fixtures/form or b) there’s a much cheaper alternative to highlight. For instance, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Diogo Jota (£7.5m) both make the midfielders’ list.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Watchlist Gameweek 2

We weren’t too far away from a small tweak, with Chelsea’s clash with Manchester City out of the way and a sea of blue on the Season Ticker now awaiting.

It’s not just the nagging doubt about Robert Sanchez‘s (£4.5m) longer-term security of starts. Despite Chelsea having a more sustained run of favourable games, you could still argue that Dean Henderson (£4.5m) has three better clean sheet opportunities in the next five Gameweeks (West Ham and Leicester at home, Everton away):

Not that Henderson isn’t close to dropping. It’s not his security of minutes: that looks fairly assured for now. It’s more the concern about Palace haemorrhaging centre-halves, with Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) on his way out and Marc Guehi (£4.5m) potentially following.

Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) will likely rise above them in Gameweek 3. Some excellent fixtures are to come after the visit of Arsenal:

David Raya (£5.5m), Alisson (£5.5m) and Bernd Leno (£5.0m) join Sanchez and Martinez in the top six goalkeepers for projected points over the next half-dozen Gameweeks.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

Watchlist Gameweek 2

To paraphrase one of the officers at Sideshow Bob’s parole hearing: “No right-sided £4.5m centre-half who is playing at a big-six club under a new manager and trying to stave off competition for his place could be a bad pick.”

Yes, Jarell Quansah (£4.4m) makes way and Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) comes in. It wasn’t just Chelsea’s fixtures that swung Fofana’s inclusion; the Frenchman was also omitted from the Blues’ UEFA Europa Conference League play-off squad.

“Wes Fofana is out [of the Europa Conference League squad] but that’s because he played the other day and because of his one-year injury, he cannot play Thursday. Some decisions are because we take care of the players.” – Enzo Maresca

Clearly prioritising Fofana’s Premier League appearances, Maresca has effectively just stated his intention to start Fofana in Gameweeks 2 and 3.

We’ll cop the flak for Quansah. Having had enough doubt to omit Valentin Barco (£4.0m) and Ben Johnson (£4.0m) from the Watchlist last week, we came a cropper with the Liverpool stopper.

He might retain his place in Gameweek 2. There might be logic in holding him, if you’re an owner. But as a recommendation for upcoming Gameweeks, we have to pull the plug for now.

Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) rises above Pedro Porro (£5.5m) in the only other minor alteration. Man City’s six-week outlook now includes Fulham (H) and not Chelsea (a). Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile have traded Leicester City (a) for the less favourable Brighton & Hove Albion (a).

Should Porro’s Monday night hobble turn out to be something more serious, he’ll likely disappear from The Watchlist altogether.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS + FORWARDS

The FPL Watchlist: Gameweek 2 3
The FPL Watchlist: Gameweek 2 2

We’ve grouped the attackers together as there’s not a great deal to discuss. There are no risers or fallers, in fact.

We’re still holding fire on Phil Foden (£9.5m), with Savinho (£6.5m) swiftly back in training after seemingly recovering from Sunday’s knee issue. Foden has been reintegrated slowly after Euro 2024 duty, so we’d ideally like to see him make a starting XI or two before he becomes a legitimate FPL target again. Surely a matter of when, not if.

And despite Chelsea’s fixtures, we’ve not yet seen enough of Cole Palmer (£10.5m) or Christopher Nkunku (£6.5m) under Maresca to promote them any higher. Neither have we seen enough, despite Nkunku’s early withdrawal on Sunday, to abandon ship. With Nkunku, the expectation is that he’ll soon move back infield to where he’s hopefully better suited.

Nicolas Jackson (£7.5m) remains omitted, however, with Joao Felix arriving and Victor Osimhen still heavily linked.

“He can play inside, outside, he can play as a No.9 and this versatility is one of the reasons why we have signed him. He’s a very good player and we are happy to have him him.” – Enzo Maresca on Joao Felix

There’s no Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) just yet, either, with Oliver Glasner hooking him at half-time on Sunday and explaining that his fitness is still lacking.

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


58 Comments Post a Comment
  1. cult
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Do we think Havertz is going to rise?

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      According to this, he should. https://www.fplstatistics.com/Home/IndexW

      Open Controls
  2. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    RMT

    Sanchez, Vladimarson

    Trent, Gvardiol, Porro, Robinson, Greaves

    Palmer, Jota, Gordon, Mitoma, Rogers

    Haaland, Harvertz, Cannon (as Jebbison likely loan to Watford)

    Cant have them all. TQ

    Open Controls
    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Assuming this is a WC? Sanchez is a rotation risk. Not worth giving yourself the future headache.

      Porro potentially injured, will be worth waiting on Postecoglou’s comments.

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Tq... Any suggestion for 4.5 GK?

        Robinson can cover Porro if he didnt play especially for gw 3, 4, 12 and 17.

        Open Controls
        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          2-5 I like Steele, longer term Flekken is the man

          Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      If WC defo get Eze. Even over Gordon for next few gws

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Oh thats good. Thanks bro.

        Open Controls
  3. Jars458
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    So Pope is not on the keeper watchlist despite being the top scorer in GW1. Strange.

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Shhhhh

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      40 mins ago

      Nether is Welbeck for the forwards...would you get him though?

      Open Controls
  4. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Anyone else moving on Doku? I see folk going for Silva instead. Coin toss

    Open Controls
    1. Branch Warren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      high upside but too much rotation risk on either guy

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Aye, I convinced myself I'd be Conservative this season after a disaster last season. Yet, my knees buckled and I did Nkunku to Doku. Let's see what happens... if he doesn't get played at all I get ESR which isn't the end of the world.

        Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Been looking at loads of Man City pods last half hour as really tempted to punt on Doku

      Open Controls
    3. swervinho
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Rich man's Adama - poor end product.

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Probably but he had a 1G 4A game against Bmouth last season. Early punt that pays off can shoot you up the ranks. I'd be doing FT 4th MID Murphy to him so feels relatively low risk

        Open Controls
  5. suldog92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Chelsea defence hasn’t passed the eye test since Maresca came in. Albeit an unreliable pool of preseason games.

    Historically terrible under poch until the second half of the season.

    Thiago Silva was the only thing holding it together.

    Chelsea fixtures may look appealing but I think a pick of any Chelsea defender is misguided and believe they have the potential to concede to anyone. Especially given the time it may take to adjust to a drastically new system under Maresca.

    Chelsea defenders offer very little in attacking returns also. 4.5m def options are plentiful, many with good potential for attacking returns.

    Open Controls
    1. Branch Warren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      id avoid the whole squad other than palmer

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      You got literally every point here wrong, Very Impressive!

      Open Controls
  6. Lallana_
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Might need to move Wood out of my team soon with Nketiah signing. My shortlist:

    Muniz
    Nketiah
    Evanilson
    Wissa
    Calvert-Lewin
    João Pedro

    Probably go for Muniz, right?

    Wish I started with Havertz but it's too difficult for me to get him with his price rise.

    Open Controls
    1. Origi-nal
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Let it play out and enjoy the Wood points along the way. If you have to move him on after Sou & Wol then he's served you ok for a 6.0fwd.

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeah, no rush for me here! Will try to keep him as long as I can. Want to keep my transfers as long as possible.

        Open Controls
    2. swervinho
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wissa for me - not keen of Muniz. Had that great run last season but it petered out. Wellbeck might surprise.

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Wissa GW3 looks fantastic, would have to get him then as the fixtures that follow aren't so good.

        Open Controls
    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Havertz hasn't risen in price yet. No one has

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        I meant his inevitable price rise by time I can get him

        Open Controls
  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Price changes 22 August

    No rises

    Falls: Gakpo (7.4), G.Jesus (6.9), Lukaku (6.4), Gallagher (5.9)

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Mysterious forces at play

      Open Controls
    2. Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Fascinating...do we think they're upping the threshold for rises this season?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Too soon to draw any conclusions. Might be a run on rises tonightor tomorrow.

        Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Couple days before the start I realized Lukaku was still on the CHE payroll.

      Open Controls
      1. Bada Bing
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        He's probably on a lifetime contract like seemingly every other Chelsea player.

        Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

      Open Controls
    5. sulldaddy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      thanks Rainy!

      Open Controls
  8. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    GW2 play Hall (24% of CS) or VDV (38% of CS)?

    The other 2 is TAA and Robinson.

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      If not going to play VDV at home to Everton then when? Newcastle terrible away from home

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I’d recommend Hall.

      Open Controls
    3. nulnul1218
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Def VDV

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Hall

      Open Controls
  9. subhojit123
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Which 3 to play from -
    1. Wood
    2. Nkunku
    3. ESR
    4. Murphy
    5. Hall

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      1, 2, 3

      Open Controls
  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Hi all, Just need some advice pls:

    Would you switch Pickford > Sanchez so I can free up 0.5m so I can then use that next game week to upgrade Turner to a playing 4.5 GK too?

    Y or N

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      I'm not yet sure Sanchez is nailed. And I prefer starting one GK even in tough fixtures, due to the save points. Hold fire and see how many saves Pickford gets vs Spurs, then reassess your squad with more GWs of data and two or more FTs

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate - I'll step away and relook next GW as I also wanted to maybe do Konsa > Robinson or another 4.5m def who is nailed.... 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      N0, don't waste transfers on keepers - leave changes for when you WC.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    3. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      I think ditching Pickford is a defo yes as it looks and feels like Everton are in for a torrid season.
      Think the fans are turning already and the players seem disjointed and disheartened.
      Dyche's days could be numbered already.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        I'll reassess after this GW2 again, Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          No worries. Dyche 12/1 tops with Bet Victor to leave first.
          Seems big.

          Open Controls
          1. Fellaini's Fro
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            Surely Maresca beats him to it

            Open Controls
            1. The Night Trunker.
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              He is the Fav. to be first, so maybe.
              Early fixtures could be key and at least Maresca has a few shiny bullets to chose from if he can put them in the right guns.
              Dyche has to make do with blunt arrows.

              Open Controls
        2. Fellaini's Fro
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          After GW2 you will still want to sell Pickford.

          In the long run he should come good but if you don't have the patience then probably best to plan an early ish WC.

          Open Controls
  11. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Played my BB!

    Onana | Martinez
    TAA Ruben Porro
    Saka Bruno Jota Maddison
    Isak Solanke Wood
    | Saliba Murphy Mykolenko

    0.5 ITB

    G2G for GW2?

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Must be a tough call to bench Saliba and Murphy, though I think Saliba could be the correct call.
      Maddison and Solanke feels great this week, especially if they get an early goal.
      Seems OK.

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        In fact toying with the Solanke (c) but I own Haaland so I'd have to be Billy Big Balls.

        Open Controls
    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Oh! Just re-read that.
      So that is your BB, thought you meant you played it already, need sleep.
      I don't go much on it tbh. Save it for more upside later.

      Open Controls
  12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    WC team

    4.5
    TAA Lewis Robinson
    Salah Jota Eze Rogers
    Haaland Havertz Solanke

    4.0 Bellis Mazraoui 4.5mid

    Can't decide on which GK to go for, currently on Sanchez.
    4.5 mid I'm considering Bergvall - I know he's not a starter but he will get minutes and exciting

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.