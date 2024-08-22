Will Barco’s FPL price be locked if he is loaned?

As Valentin Barco‘s (£4.0m) temporary exit from Brighton and Hove Albion draws nearer, his owners in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have mostly been asking two things.

And two, will Barco’s price be locked if he heads out on loan?

How the FPL market works is a bit of a mystery, with no clarity on what the requirements are for players to rise and fall. It’s linked to purchases and sales, of course, but the exact thresholds are known only by the games-makers themselves. A look at the leading price prediction websites underscores the uncertainty.

There’s nothing written about how player prices are treated after a departure from a club, either.

Some have speculated that prices are locked when a played is made ‘unavailable’. Others have suggested that the rises and falls merely slow, rather than stop altogether.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at past precedents for any clues.

LAST 50 PLAYERS LOANED OUT IN THE WINTER TRANSFER WINDOW

Here, we’ve listed the last 50 loan exits. We’ve also documented when the red flags were added, the price at the point of departure and the end 2023/24 price:

Player Club Date of red flag Price at the point of red flag End price Bergstrom CHE Mar 4 £3.9m £3.9m O’Reilly AVL Feb 5 £4.5m £4.5m Bennett MUN Feb 5 £4.0m £4.0m Worrall NFO Feb 5 £4.3m £4.3m Aguilera NFO Feb 4 £4.5m £4.5m Ndiweni ARS Feb 4 £4.4m £4.4m Hodge WOL Feb 4 £4.4m £4.4m Sagoe ARS Feb 4 £4.5m £4.5m Moore BOU Feb 4 £4.6m £4.6m Veliz TOT Feb 4 £5.4m £5.4m Benrahma WHU Feb 4 £5.6m £5.6m Mangala NFO Feb 4 £5.0m £5.0m Coulibaly SHU Feb 4 £4.4m £4.4m Andrey CHE Feb 4 £4.2m £4.2m Ebiowei CRY Feb 4 £4.4m £4.4m Francois FUL Feb 4 £4.4m £4.4m Campbell EVE Feb 4 £4.0m £4.0m Kilkenny BOU Feb 4 £4.3m £4.3m Zaroury BUR Feb 4 £4.6m £4.6m Seriki SHU Feb 4 £3.9m £3.9m Buyabu SHU Feb 4 £4.0m £4.0m Vinicius FUL Feb 4 £4.5m £4.5m Greenwood BOU Feb 4 £4.0m £4.0m Egan-Riley BUR Feb 4 £3.9m £3.9m Roberts BUR Feb 4 £4.3m £4.3m Hackford SHU Feb 2 £4.4m £4.4m Dahoud BHA Feb 2 £4.8m £4.8m Pellistri MUN Feb 2 £4.2m £4.2m Brooks BOU Feb 1 £4.7m £4.7m Olakigbe BRE Feb 1 £4.5m £4.5m McKenna NFO Feb 1 £4.4m £4.4m Beck LIV Jan 31 £4.5m £4.5m Giles LUT Jan 31 £4.2m £4.2m Obafemi BUR Jan 29 £4.9m £4.9m Ola-Adebomi CRY Jan 29 £4.5m £4.5m Marshall WHU Jan 29 £4.5m £4.5m Gore MUN Jan 29 £4.5m £4.5m Dendoncker AVL Jan 29 £4.9m £4.9m Adaramola CRY Jan 29 £4.0m £4.0m Vítek MUN Jan 29 £4.0m £4.0m Luker LUT Jan 25 £4.5m £4.5m Mosquera WOL Jan 25 £4.0m £4.0m Peart-Harris BRE Jan 24 £4.5m £4.5m Marcondes BOU Jan 24 £4.3m £4.3m Goode BRE Jan 24 £3.9m £3.9m Churlinov BUR Jan 24 £4.4m £4.4m Marschall AVL Jan 22 £4.0m £4.0m Perišić TOT Jan 22 £4.7m £4.7m Traore SHU Jan 18 £4.7m £4.7m Rothwell BOU Jan 17 £4.8m £4.8m

We could go on. So, then, a very long-winded way of saying there were no price falls after a red flag was added.

None of these players had the massive ownership that Barco boasts, of course.

A better example would perhaps be Joao Cancelo. The right-back fell so swiftly out of favour at Manchester City in 2022/23 that he went from well-owned FPL asset to Bayern Munich loanee in the blink of an eye.

Player Club Date of red flag Price at the point of red flag End price Transfers out after red flag Cancelo MCI Jan 31 £7.1m £7.1m 1,112,751

The transfers out column doesn’t even include the 1,445,499 sales in the same Gameweek of his departure (he left midway through), as there’s no way of knowing how many occured before or after his exit. Most likely would have been after.

So, then, in the absence of anything official from FPL towers, the evidence does point to prices being locked.

This is only after the red flag is added, of course. Owners of Barco will be hoping that’s swiftly processed if and when he does exit, to protect against any possible price drop.

