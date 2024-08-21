The price changes for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have already begun to happen as the market responds to Gameweek 2 sales and purchases.

If you’re after the changes immediately after they happen, check out rainy’s daily Hot Topic or the FPL Price Changes widget on the sidebar of this site.

Otherwise, we’ll round up the daily rises and fallers in this article at around 9am BST every day.

FPL GAMEWEEK 2: PRICE CHANGES

Date Player Club New price Change 21/08 Toney BRE 7.4 -0.1 21/08 Darwin LIV 7.4 -0.1 21/08 Quansah LIV 4.4 -0.1 21/08 Rodrigo MCI 6.4 -0.1 20/08 Georginio BHA 5.5 +0.0 20/08 Sancho MUN 6.4 -0.1

