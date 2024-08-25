897
897 Comments
  1. n-doggg
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Nkunku, Bruno, hall
    To
    Palmer, rogers, harwood bell

    -4

    Yay or nay

    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yes

    2. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yes I think so

  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Joao Pedro or Wissa?

  3. Maeki2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    A. Saka -> Palmer
    b. Saka -> Salah
    C. Saka + Winks -> Palmer + Madueke -4 (5 mid + 3 fw)
    D. Eze + Jota -> palmer + Maduke -4

    1. n-doggg
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      D but with someone other than mand

    2. cfc_andrew4
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B

  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    My team for next week after 2 moves:

    Henderson
    Trent | Gvardiol | Porro
    Salah | Son | Saka | Palmer | ESR
    Muniz | Joao Pedro

    Valdimarsson | Johnson | Jebbison | Barco*

    0.5ITB

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Looks great!

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Cheers, determined on no Haaland!

        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          I’m with you on that! Our teams are pretty similar. I’m only Palmer away from the same midfield but I’ve got 2 ft so seriously considering doing the same. You have a much better defence than me, but vice versa up front!

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Is this worth -4?

    Minteh, Havertz, Isak > Palmer, Pedro, Wissa?

    1. n-doggg
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Na

    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      yes

  6. Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Madueke or Welbeck ?
    Money or position irrespective of money and position

  7. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Choose one:

    A) Rogers (3-5-2)
    B) João Pedro (3-4-3)
    C) Both (one on bench & rotate)

  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Looking like 57 needed in LMS

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Rash
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Too late to join?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Thursday 11amish for an hour will be the next chance.

  9. Rash
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Pretty horrendous start to the season and have many issues to deal with..

    Quansah Barco Nkunku solanke

    Pickford
    Poro trent saliba
    Salah bruno ESR Mintah Nkunku
    Watkins isak

    4.0 solanke quansah barco

    2ft .5itb

    Any suggestions?

    Is solanke price locked and for how long?

    Thanks

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I wouldn’t stress too much on Solanke. I personally think he’s a good long term pick so fine keep on the bench till fit. I’d focus on getting rid of Quansah & Nkunku in the short term. Barco’s price should be locked now so no rush there.

      1. Rash
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I can do Bruno Nkunku to palmer and Rogers for free?

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Would do that in a heartbeat

        2. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Yep, that sounds good!

  10. Enzology
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I'm planning to do nothing this week, hopefully these look ok?

      Flekken
      Lewis
      Konsa
      Saliba
      Salah
      Jota
      Diaz
      Saka
      Gordon
      Isak
      Havertz

      Substitutes are

      Henderson
      Pedro
      Burn
      Guehi

      Armband is either going to be Salah or Saka

    • adstomko
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      For Brentford, where does Van den Berg fit in?
      Are they perhaps moving to a back 3? Who gets replaced in a back 4?

    • Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      How’s this WC looking?

      Raya. Fabianksi
      Trent. Gvardiol. Porro. Mosquera. Faes
      Salah. Saka. Foden. Rogers. ESR
      Solanke. Isak. Pedro

      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Looks nice. I’m a little cautious of Foden in the short term but you’ve got a decent bench so shouldn’t be a problem. I’m sure explode onto the scene sooner or later!

        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          *he’ll explode

      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Looks
        Like Foden might drop tonight, so take him out now and get him back In tomorrow at 9.4

    • JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Anything you’d change on wildcard?

      Raya 4m
      Saliba Gvardiol Porro Konsa Faes
      Palmer Saka Son Foden ESR
      Watkins Pedro Jebbison

    • Totalfootball
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Rate 1 2 3

      Welbeck Cunha Madueke

    • Stevie B
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Nkunku and Isak -> Palmer and Welbeck for - 4?

      Thanks!

    • Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Saka to
      A. Salah
      B. Palmer ( can fit better defence etc next weeks)

    • Enzology
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I hadn't heard about Madueke's post about Wolverhampton.

        Take it from me, he's right!

      • JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Garnacho and Quansah > Madueke and Konsa - Yay or Nay?

        Got exact cash to do it for free before Madueke goes back up to 6.5m tonight.

