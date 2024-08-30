50
Fantasy EFL August 30

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 4 Scout Picks

50 Comments
The Fantasy EFL season is well and truly underway! To give you a head start, we’ve put together our final ‘starting’ Scout Picks. Use them as inspiration for your Gameweek 4 team, if you so wish.

Our expert panel are set to begin unveiling their carefully curated teams ahead of Friday’s 20:00 BST deadline.

Our own team is set but remember, it’s a rollercoaster of a Gameweek. Expect the unexpected and adjust your squad accordingly! Further details on the selections can be viewed here but we’ll outline the key reasons below.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE
We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which will have over £500 worth of prizes up for grabs! Head here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.

GOALKEEPER:

Alex Palmer (4.5%)

West Bromwich Albion are set to face Swansea City at The Hawthorns in Gameweek 4. Palmer has already accumulated 12 points this season, which includes a clean sheet (+5) against Leeds United. Although they narrowly defeated Swansea 3-2 last year, Palmer will be hoping to solidify their defence and earn additional points through either a clean sheet or crucial saves this Saturday.

DEFENDERS:

Dennis Cirkin (5.5%)

Sunderland’s Cirkin has earned a starting spot in our team for their upcoming match against Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Despite being the second-highest scorer in Fantasy EFL, Cirkin remains a relatively overlooked player with only 5.5% ownership. With a consistent scoring record for Sunderland so far, Cirkin has the potential to be a hidden gem. Aiming for his third major haul of the season, Cirkin has already amassed 34 total points.

Pascal Struijk (4.3%)

Leeds United’s central defender has been a reliable performer this season, contributing 27 overall points. As a key player on set pieces under manager Daniel Farke, the defender has already scored a penalty (+7). With Hull City visiting Elland Road and struggling to find their offensive rhythm, a clean sheet and defensive contributions seem promising for Struijk.

MIDFIELDERS

Alfie Doughty (5.9%)

Luton Town’s Doughty has earned a spot in the midfield following a series of impressive performances. Despite playing in a depleted team, Doughty has accumulated 29 overall points. Known for his ability to generate bonus points, Doughty has recorded eight interceptions (+16) and one assist (+1). In their upcoming match against Queens Park Rangers at Kenilworth Road, Doughty is expected to contribute both defensively and offensively under the lights.

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3 team reveal - Watford double-up!

Krystian Bielik (2.3%)

Another bonus points powerhouse, Bielik makes up our second midfield pick. A midfielder playing at centre-back, Bielik has accrued 11 interceptions (+22) bonus points and is an obvious shout for Gameweek 4, facing Wigan Athletic at St. Andrew’s. With only 2.3% ownership, any returns could be crucial in mini-leagues.

FORWARDS:

Alfie May (39.2%)

Birmingham City’s undisputed talisman, Alfie May, continues to lead the team as captain in Gameweek 4. With goals in three straight matches and a total of 26 points, May remains the most sought-after player in Fantasy EFL. Given Wigan Athletic’s recent defensive struggles, which included conceding twice away from home in Gameweek 2, May has a strong chance of delivering another impressive performance.

Josh Maja (13.4%)

Josh Maja, the top-scoring forward in Fantasy EFL, is our final player selection. Scoring four goals in just three matches, Maja has been a dominant force for WBA this season. As the Baggies face Swansea City (H), who have shown inconsistency and struggled in their recent 1-1 draw against Cardiff City, Maja will be aiming to extend his goal streak and potentially score his fifth goal of the season.

CLUB PICKS

Based on our Scout (player) picks, we’ve chosen a balanced strategy of selecting one home team and one away team. This week, we’re prioritizing teams that have a high probability of earning a clean sheet and scoring at least 2+ goals.

WBA

Despite being backed by only 5.1% of Fantasy EFL managers, our pick of the Baggies could be a winning combination when paired with Palmer (G) and Maja (F). Averaging 7.7 points per game, the Baggies’ defense has allowed just two goals in three matches and has scored two or more goals in two games. We’re anticipating a clean sheet at The Hawthorns this weekend and a goal-filled affair against Swansea’s Lawrence Vigouroux (G).

MK DONS

Our Gameweek 4 selections conclude with a riskier pick: MK Dons. Backed by only 1.1% of Fantasy EFL managers, the Dons secured their first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United in Gamweek 3. Salford City, winless this season, have scored just one goal and conceded three, including a 0-2 home loss to Port Vale. We’re predicting a Dons victory and at least two goals for the visitors… hopefully!

FINAL TOP TIPS

Master the opening weekend with our essential Gameweek 4 Guide. From Scout Picks and captaincy advice and top player picks, our guide has everything you need to dominate Gameweek 4. Don’t forget the deadline is Friday 20:00 BST.

