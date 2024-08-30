275
  1. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    If reg in time Ramsdale likely to start at Everton this week.

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      D'Uh! Ignore, likely to start for Southampton.

  2. JT11fc
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Gtg? Benching Johnson over Robinson the right call?

    Raya
    Trent Konsa Robinson
    Palmer Jota Diaz Bailey ESR
    Havertz Haaland

    4.0 JP Johnson Barco

    1. bobson5
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good. Yes definitely play Robinson

      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  3. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    WC team. Looking okay? Anything you'd change?

    Raya - 4m
    Trent - Robbo - Konsa - Lewis - 4m
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Eze - Rogers
    Watkins - Muniz - 4.5m

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup - like it, am going similar but with a bit more bench cover for the 4.5m forward slot

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Wc team g2g?

    Raya
    Robbo Robinson konsa
    Salah palmer esr rogers soucek
    Haaland havertz

    Valdi pedro bellis faes

  5. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ornstein:
    toney joined al ahli

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Glad. Didn't want him at Chelsea.

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Its just sick how many are going to a league no one is going to watch. Osimhen also going there

      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ye is disappointing, however if you come from poverty then you could lift your entire community/family out of poverty by going there

    3. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Phew, great player but sheesh

  6. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Now Liverpool have 6 fwds with chiesa also added. Just hope jota keeps playing

  7. Arne and the Terminaters
      17 mins ago

      G2G?
      Flekken
      TAA, Lewis, Robinson
      Salah, Palmer(C), Jota, ESR, Rogers
      Haaland, Pedro|

      Sanhez, Armstrong, Nedeljkovic, Greaves

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes good team

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Is this a WC?

    • Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Start 1: Porro (new) or Robinson (ips)
      Captain 1: Salah (mnu) or Saka BHA)

      1. Thanos
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Rob
        Sal

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Robbo and Salah

    • AJ24
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Currently on
      Quansah & Gordon to Konsa & Madueke/Bailey/Rogers
      Also have CHO which I could transfer out for Rogers to free up ditching Quansah.
      Thoughts..

      1. bobson5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I would just do Quansah --> Konsa if you can. If not then option 2 is better, think Gordon averaged more than 1 return per home game last season

    • cigan
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      1. any point in getting Rogers in (for the benched Murphy)?

      2. bench 1 from Porro/Gvardiol/Robinson?

      Raya
      Trent Gvardiol Robinson/Porro
      Son Saka Jota Bailey
      Watkins Isak Wood

    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      You know who I've seen absolutely zero discussion about... KdB.

      He's 9.6m, a huge differential and has whu BRE in the next two weeks. Doesn't look a bad short-term punt. He looks fit. I think you could do worse.

      I think most transfers are going into Palmer now in the premium bracket but KdB is still a strong asset and could be nice for a non-Haaland team as well.

      1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        UCL starts in 2 weeks

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          There are 2 good GWs before UCL.

    • Warby84
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gabriel or Robertson? Own Trent, currently on Robbo

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Would mention you have Raya

      2. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        100% Robbo

    • sarlosm
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      A or B?

      Raya 4.0
      Robbo, Konsa, Faes, THB, XX
      Saka, Palmer, Savinho, Winks, XX,
      Pedro, Wissa, XX

      A) Saliba, Jota, Haaland
      B) TAA, Salah, Watkins

      Any other possible solution?

      Thanks

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

      2. Business Dog
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A

    • New Article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      New article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/30/who-is-the-best-captain-for-fpl-gameweek-3

    • Business Dog
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wc team last fwd slot? 6.4m to spend

      Raya (4.0)
      Robbo Saliba Lewis (Robinson) (Nedel)
      Palmer Saka Jota ESR Rogers
      Haaland XXXX (Pedro)

      a.) Evanilson
      b.) Wissa
      c.) Muniz
      d.) 4.5 fwd and strengthen def for more cover
      e.) Other - who?

