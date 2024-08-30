2
2 Comments
  1. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    WC team. Looking okay? I'm pretty happy with it and aware of no Haaland and the Lewis risk.

    Raya - 4m
    Trent - Robbo - Konsa - Lewis - 4m
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Eze - Rogers
    Watkins - Muniz - 4.5m

  2. Business Dog
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Reposted on new article - Wc team last fwd slot? 6.4m to spend

    Raya (4.0)
    Robbo Saliba Lewis (Robinson) (Nedel)
    Palmer Saka Jota ESR Rogers
    Haaland XXXX (Pedro)

    a.) Evanilson
    b.) Wissa
    c.) Muniz
    d.) 4.5 fwd and strengthen def for more cover
    e.) Other - who?

