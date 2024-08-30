Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have a tougher captaincy conundrum ahead of Gameweek 3, with in-form heavyweights facing trickier away assignments.

Here we examine a broad range of candidates, with differential options from Aston Villa and Brentford, among others, under serious consideration.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

READ MORE: Transfer deadline day live: All the new FPL signings

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland‘s (£15.1m) hattrick delivered a harsh dose of reality to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town last weekend.

It was a finishing masterclass from the Norwegian. Haaland levelled from the spot, then nodded past the stranded Ipswich stopper Arijanet Muric (£4.4m) at the edge of the box before stroking home a cushioned effort.

City’s marksman then completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute with City winning 4-1 at a canter, arrowing a long-range effort past the hapless Kosovan custodian.

Haaland is backed by a mite under 40% of our users to continue his rich vein of form at West Ham United in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer (£10.5m) was instrumental in Enzo Maresca’s first competitive Chelsea victory. The former City starlet played a key role in all six goals.

Palmer laid on each assist for 14-minute hat-trick hero Noni Madueke (£6.5m), with the playmaker’s first-half lob finish lighting the touch paper on a resounding Blues’ victory – and 17-point haul.

Last season’s top Fantasy point scorer is backed by just over one-fifth of our users for the armband, with Chelsea’s hosting Oliver Glasner’s struggling Crystal Palace side.

Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) occupies third place with 8.9% of the vote, followed by Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) on 6.3% and Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) further back on 3.2%.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



