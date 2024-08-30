It’s summer 2024’s transfer deadline day, where late developments in the market could potentially shape Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ thinking.

We are live blogging all the confirmed deals as they are announced today, which you can catch up on below.

Any prices you see in brackets are the players’ FPL prices but the ‘real-life’ transfer fee will also be reported where possible.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – AS IT HAPPENS

Yesterday – Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea to Bournemouth, loan)

The goalkeeping domino effect from Aaron Ramsdale (£4.4m) joining Southampton is that Bournemouth’s usual starter Neto (£4.5m) looks set to become Arsenal’s back-up, accommodated by the Cherries lending Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) from Chelsea.

The Spaniard remains the world’s most expensive stopper following his £71.6m move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 but he spent last season on loan at Real Madrid.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



