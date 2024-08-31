10
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 hours, 5 mins ago

    Dang it. Neale can't man this because he is on presser duty today. 🙁

    His titbits on the new transfers were always useful.

    1. Non-template FPL is for Kin…
      • 11 Years
      16 hours, 17 mins ago

      His what?

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        15 hours, 47 mins ago

        He has an interest in titbits is what I read.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Areola transfer news?

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 hours, 22 mins ago

        😆

  2. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Porro Saliba
    Saka Nkunku Eze Jota
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Turner Sangare Faes Barco

    2 FTs 0 ITB. Plan to get Salah GW4

    What should I do here?
    A) Nkunku > Bailey / Rogers / ESR (it would mean double Fulham temporarily)
    B) Barco > Nedeljkovic
    C) Muniz > Joao Pedro
    D) Something else?

    Basically is Nkunku worth keeping for one more week or not?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Roll FT

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Or Nkunku to Rogers

      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Can’t roll, have 2 FTs

  3. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Is Sels nailed for NFO?

