Summer 2024’s transfer deadline day has finally passed – and late developments in the market could potentially shape Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ thinking.

We were live blogging all the confirmed deals as they were announced, which you can catch up on below.

Any prices you see in brackets are the players’ FPL prices but the ‘real-life’ transfer fee will also be reported where possible.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – AS IT HAPPENED

02:30 – Jadon Sancho (Chelsea to Manchester United, loan)

The pool of Chelsea attackers just got even bigger as Jadon Sancho (£6.3m) has completed his loan move from Manchester United to west London.

Sancho has joined on a season-long loan but there’s an obligation to buy for £20m-£25m next summer.

It just hasn’t happened for Sancho in England so far. Failing to reach 10 attacking returns in each of his first two seasons with United, he was cast out by Erik ten Hag a year ago.

There’s clearly a player in there somewhere: 118 Bundesliga appearances have brought 94 attacking returns. Can Enzo Maresca kickstart Sancho’s career? Noni Madueke (£6.5m) owners will be hoping not, as the extra competition is most definitely not welcome.

01:55 – Armando Broja (Chelsea to Everton, loan)

After being heavily linked with a move to Ipswich Town, Armando Broja (£5.5m) has instead moved to Everton.

The Albania international has joined on loan initially but the Toffees have an option to buy him next summer.

There’ll be understandable reservations from Fantasy managers after previous loan moves to Southampton and Fulham didn’t go to plan.

He’s also joining a club who struggled for goals last season.

In any case, Broja is currently sidelined with a foot injury and has to undergo more rehabilitation before returning to action.

“Armando is still a young player who has already built up some impressive experience but someone we also feel has lots more potential to be unlocked. “First and foremost, we will work with him to get him fit as soon as possible. Then, his addition will strengthen our options in the attacking department.” – Everton’s Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell

01:45 – Raheem Sterling (Chelsea to Arsenal, loan)

Raheem Sterling (£6.8m) is an Arsenal player!

The winger has joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 29-year-old Blues outcast gives Mikel Arteta another option in the wide areas, where he only really currently has Leandro Trossard (£6.9m), Gabriel Martinelli (£7.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m).

At his peak, Sterling delivered 30+ attacking returns in successive seasons and rose to £12.0m in FPL starting price.

He’s almost half that price now – and it’s a long way back to his Manchester City best.

There are two reasons for encouragement.

First, Kai Havertz‘s (£8.1m) rebirth as a goal-getting striker after being a laughing stock in west London. That’s a recent redemption story to take inspiration from.

Secondly, Sterling’s zenith at City came when Mikel Arteta was at the club, assisting Pep Guardiola. If there’s anyone who can help the winger tick again, it’s maybe the Arsenal boss.

“I spoke with [sporting director] Edu and I said you can see the real togetherness from Mikel’s time here and you see the journey the boys are on. “You can see the hunger, and I keep saying again, the togetherness is something I’m looking to be a part of.” – Raheem Sterling

01:30 – Reiss Nelson (Arsenal to Fulham, loan)

There aren’t many attack-minded midfielders available at £5.0m but Reiss Nelson is one of them.

His game-time prospects have been boosted by a move to Fulham, where he has modest competition in the form of Alex Iwobi (£5.5m), Adama Traore (£5.0m) and Harry Wilson (£5.4m).

Nelson being able to play on both flanks is certainly a boon as he looks for a route into the Cottagers’ starting XI. The right may be his best bet, with reservations still existing over current incumbent Adama’s end product.

There’s not much underlying data to study: he’s only had a little more than 500 minutes for the Gunners in his last four seasons combined. There was just one league start in that time.

00:50 – Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest to Crystal Palace, loan)

FPL’s second-most owned goalkeeper, Matt Turner (£4.0m), is on the move.

The 18%-owned American goes from third in line at Nottingham Forest to back-up goalkeeper at Crystal Palace, who let Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) go to Wolves earlier today.

Turner’s transfer means, should you desire it, you can own the Palace goalkeeper one-two for a combined £8.5m in FPL.

00:45 – Carlos Forbs (Ajax to Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan)

Wolves have signed Ajax’s Carlos Forbs on loan, with an option to buy the 20-year-old winger for 13.5m euros next summer.

Forbs was previously on the books of Manchester City but never made a senior appearance.

Signing for the Dutch giants a year ago, he started just eight Eredivisie matches despite making the matchday squad on 30 occasions.

Two goals and four assists were delivered by the versatile wide-man, whose appearances were almost divided equally between the right and left flanks.

“He’s quick and wants to run in behind. He’s technically good, with the education he had, but he’s really direct, good one versus one, will look to stretch teams and with that pace will give us something we probably haven’t got. We have it with Rodrigo [Gomes], but he likes to come inside and play inside the pitch, whereas Carlos really wants to go one versus one and get at defenders.” – Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs

00:15 – Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United to Southampton, loan)

Two seasons in the West Ham wilderness have been brought to an end for Maxwel Cornet (£4.9m).

Injuries have dogged him during his time in England, while David Moyes clearly didn’t fancy him even when fit – there were just three league starts over the last two seasons.

It’s easy to forget that he was a star in the making at Burnley. Nine goals arrived in 21 Premier League starts and five substitute appearances in 2021/22. One of those was a direct free-kick.

He was among the top 10 midfielders (min. 10 apps) for minutes per goal (195.9) in that campaign.

00:00 – Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace to Leicester City, loan)

A much-needed striking reinforcement for Leicester, albeit one who has only averaged six goals per season in his Premier League career.

He’s not even guaranteed starts, with Jamie Vardy (£5.6m) still alive and kicking and Steve Cooper seldom operating with two strikers.

Edouard is at least versatile enough to operate across the frontline, having played wider or as a support striker in his three years at Selhurst Park.

23:30 – Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain to West Ham United, loan)

Replacing Ward-Prowse at West Ham is versatile midfielder Carlos Soler, arriving from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan deal.

The 27-year-old is a Spanish international whose career has stagnated a little at PSG.

Only 12 and 14 league starts were made in the last two campaigns, with Luis Enrique even playing him as a makeshift right-back last season.

Julen Lopetegui’s aim will be to get Soler back to the best he produced at Valencia.

His final two seasons both brought 11 league goals, plus eight and five assists.

Be warned, though, that those goal tallies were heavily skewed by penalties: 13 of those 22 strikes came from the spot. Given Lucas Paqueta‘s (£6.0m) unblemished domestic record on penalties, there are no guarantees Soler gets them.

Discounting penalties, over half of his shots in the final two years at Valencia came from outside the area.

Soler was heavily involved at corners and free-kicks during his time at Spain, something to watch out for as Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) has been having more of a say this season.

23:00 – James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United to Nottingham Forest, loan)

Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m) has lost indirect set-piece duties at Nottingham Forest this season and he’ll likely be further shunted down the pecking order now.

Corners and free-kicks are James Ward-Prowse‘s (£6.4m) forte, although it’s worth pointing out that he’s not as dead-eyed from penalties (six of 26 missed) as he is from direct free-kick situations.

Danilo‘s (£4.9m) injury has likely prompted this move, with Ward-Prowse likely destined for the double pivot alongside Ibrahim Sangare (£4.5m). Ryan Yates (£5.0m), Nicolas Dominguez (£4.9m) and Elliot Anderson (£5.0m) are additional options in the engine room, so starts aren’t 100% guaranteed.

Mr Consistency in many regards, he’s delivered between 13-15 attacking returns in each of the last four seasons.

22:55 – Morato (Benfica to Nottingham Forest, £15m)

Nottingham Forest have added another centre-half to their ranks by signing Brazilian defender Morato from Benfica.

He has signed a five-year contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2029.

Not a regular at the Portuguese giants, he made 47 league appearances in just over three years.

He’ll likely play back-up to Murillo (£4.5m) and Nikola Milenkovic (£4.5m) at first.

22:45 – Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal to Crystal Palace, £30m)

Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) has swapped north London for south in a permanent move to Selhurst Park.

The striker has signed a five-year deal with Crystal Palace.

An upgrade on Odsonne Edouard (£5.5m) in most people’s eyes, the two posted some strikingly similar figures last season:

Goals per 90 mins xG per goal Edouard 0.39 0.89 Nketiah 0.39 0.91

He’ll likely be swapping one bench for another initially, with Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) still in pole position for the lone striker’s role after his 16-goal campaign in 2023/24.

After a couple of rusty post-Olympics displays, he opened his account for this season with a brace against Norwich City in midweek.

Edouard and Mateta were employed in the same starting XI as recently as Gameweek 2, however, with the former in more of an attacking midfield role. There’s hope for Nketiah, therefore, that he could be used alongside Mateta in some games to come – perhaps a change to a 3-4-1-2 from 3-4-2-1?

22:30 – Andre (Fluminense to Wolverhampton Wanderers, £21m)

Another deadline day signing who won’t hold any individual FPL appeal but who could help shield a brittle backline.

Brazilian defensive midfielder Andre has arrived at Molineux from Fluminense.

Just two goals and three assists arrived in 113 Brazilian top-flight appearances – not that those figures are why Wolves have recruited him.

“It feels like a long time in the making. He’s got the same agent as Joao Gomes and is a player we talked about when we did Joao. We hadn’t been in a financial position in other windows to do it, when we were interested. It’s one that I thought we were going to miss out on, so I’m unbelievably excited to have him come and join us. “He works hard, wins his tackles and picks up second balls. He’s physically good and we think he’ll thrive in the Premier League, similar to how Joao has. Our midfield now feels like a real strength of ours. “I want the fans to be excited about it, but remember when Joao came across, he had six months to sit under Mario and Ruben and get used to the country and the Premier League with minutes off the bench. We’ve got to give players the time to settle.” – Wolves’ sporting director, Matt Hobbs

21:50 – Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United to Southampton, free)

Southampton have signed winger Ryan Fraser on a free transfer after his contract with Newcastle United was terminated by mutual consent.

Fraser was on loan with the Saints last season, contributing six goals and two assists.

His substitute appearances (27) far outnumbered his starts (15), so there’s no expectation of him being anything other than a bit-part player in the top flight.

21:30 – Manuel Ugarte (Paris St-Germain to Manchester United, £42m)

Manchester United finally have their man.

Manuel Ugarte has officially joined the club, signing a five-year deal with the Red Devils.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan international is a defensive midfielder – and a very good one at that.

He starred at this summer’s Copa América, being named in the team of the tournament.

As per the United website, he has averaged the second-highest number of tackles per 90 minutes in Europe’s major leagues since 2022/23.

“Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level. His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders.” – Dan Ashworth

Obviously not a target for FPL managers, he could still have a significant impact on the Fantasy landscape.

From a defensive perspective, he should protect a backline that was far too easily carved open last season. Added to the captures of Noussair Mazrouai (£4.5m), Leny Yoro (£4.4m) and Matthijs de Ligt (£5.0m), the United rear is looking in much better shape than it did a year ago.

It may also help unleash Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) and especially Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m), with less of an onus on them to contribute to a more collective defensive effort in midfield.

21:00 – Murara Neto (Bournemouth to Arsenal, loan)

A new back-up goalkeeper at Arsenal.

Displaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) at Bournemouth, Murara Neto (£4.5m) will play understudy to David Raya (£5.5m) in 2024/25.

The Brazilian has already registered 11 saves over the Cherries’ opening two matches and is in 2.5% of FPL squads.

19:30 – Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg to Crystal Palace, £18m)

Having not only held on to Marc Guehi (£4.5m), Crystal Palace have also bolstered their defence with the capture of centre-half Maxence Lacroix.

The French stopper reunites with Oliver Glasner, who previously guided Wolfsburg to UEFA Champions League qualification in 2020/21.

Wolfsburg had the Bundesliga’s second-best defence (37 goals conceded) when the pair previously joined forces.

Lacroix might not be able to replicate Joachim Andersen‘s (£4.5m) range of passing but he’s more pacy than the Dane: the Palace new boy was the third-quickest player in the German top flight last season.

Goals hadn’t flowed for the 24-year-old until last season. He’d scored just twice in his senior league career until 2023/24, when he scored on four occasions. Those strikes came from just 12 efforts.

18:40 – Orel Mangala (Lyon to Everton, loan)

Little to excite Fantasy managers here, as a defensive midfielder previously at Nottingham Forest returns to the Premier League.

One league goal was Orel Mangala‘s best season tally until 2023/24, when he netted twice in eight appearances for Lyon.

Underwhelmed owners of Everton defenders will be hoping the tough-tackling Belgium international’s capture can help shield the beleaguered backline in games to come.

His arrival may have implications for fellow central midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, one of the few £4.5m FPL midfielder who is starting matches at present.

12:45 – Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal to Southampton, initial £18m)

On a day of manager goalkeeper transfers, Aaron Ramsdale‘s (£4.4m) quest for first-team football takes him back to the south coast. The former Bournemouth man is now a Saint.

Gavin Bazunu (£4.5m) is nursing a long-term Achilles injury so, even if Ramsdale isn’t registered in time for Saturday’s Brentford trip, he should be starting by the Gameweek 5 fixture swing.

Saints’ goalkeepers were questioned even in the Championship, let alone the top flight. Their collective 63% save percentage was the worst in the English second tier last season.

A total of 63 goals flew into their net.

Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) has already been culpable for one goal concession this season, gifting Newcastle United their winner in Gameweek 1.

10:06 – Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace to Wolverhampton Wanderers, £10m)

Popular FPL asset Dean Henderson (£4.5m) hasn’t yet provided his owners with any clean sheets but at least his status as number one should now be secured.

It may be that Johnstone has initially swapped one role on the bench for another, as Jose Sa (£4.5m) was last season’s best for preventing expected goals (xG).

Rather than the estimated 66.5, he only let in 58.

But with Wolves’ fixtures not appealing until Gameweek 10, managers have time to assess the situation.

