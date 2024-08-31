From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 can be found here.
Remember that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 31 August at 11:00 BST.
A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article, we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area. Don’t forget to subscribe or upgrade your Fantasy Football Scout account.
And we’d also recommend signing up for the excellent LazyFPL newsletter, which provides weekly help!
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 3?
- FPL Gameweek 3 Scout Picks: Palmer + Isak in
- FPL Gameweek 3 Wildcard: Three of the best team drafts
- The Scout Squad: Our best players for FPL Gameweek 3
- The FPL Watchlist: Villa up, Palace down
- FPL Gameweek 3 differentials: Bailey, Semenyo + Szmodics
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
- Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 3 onwards?
- Jump on, jump off: Best FPL fixture runs for each Premier League side
- When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2024/25?
GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- FPL Gameweek 3 live team news: Thursday’s injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 3 live team news: Friday’s injury updates
- Which players took set pieces in FPL Gameweek 2?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 3?
- Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 3?
- Captain Poll: Vote and see who other managers are favouring
OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- Ex-winner Simon March: Will the new transfer rules change the way we play FPL?
- Zophar’s Q&A: Keep or sell Henderson, Saka v Palmer, cheap mids
- FPL General’s Gameweek 3 team reveal
- Lateriser: Why I’m not using the Wildcard in Gameweek 3
- Rate My Team surgery from five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 3 team reveal + FPL notes
TRANSFERS
- Transfer deadline day live: All the new FPL signings
- FPL transfer round-up: Kepa, Merino, Gundogan + more
- FPL new signings: Can Ipswich’s Szmodics make the step up?
- FPL new signings: How will Chelsea use Neto + Felix?
OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST
- Who are the best Nkunku replacements?
- How ‘The Great and The Good’ managers did in Gameweek 2
- Which Aston Villa players are worth buying in FPL?
GAMEWEEK 3 VIDEO CONTENT
- Head over to our YouTube channel for all our Gameweek 3 videos
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 2
- Scout Notes: Haaland’s “good vibe”, Foden ill, Szmodics goal
- Scout Notes: Rogers + Raya superb, £4.0m Villa defender on radar
- Scout Notes: Madueke hat-trick, Palmer central + Slot on TAA/Quansah
- Scout Notes: Smith Rowe’s fitness, Milenkovic’s threat, Muniz wasteful
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- Scoreboard: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!
Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.
Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.
This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!
just now
Whenever I post my team, I have a bad gameweek, so here goes.
Raya
Porro • Lewis • Robinson
Saka • Jota • Madueke • ESR • Rogers
Haaland • Isak
Sub
Pedro
£4m ITB
Good luck all!