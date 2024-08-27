Aston Villa have the best run of fixtures over the next seven Gameweeks, at least according to our Season Ticker.

Of course, some of those matches won’t be straightforward, but the Villans do avoid any team that finished in last season’s top seven.

Should we target Aston Villa players with our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers, then?

We cast an eye over Unai Emery’s side in this Premium Members article.

SATURDAY NOTES

Aston Villa’s display against Arsenal was defined by missed chances, but overall, it was a performance full of promise.

The shape was particularly good out of possession, restricting the away side to just 1.04 expected goals (xG).

Morgan Rogers (£5.0m) drove his team forward and was superb in the middle of the park, causing all sorts of problems with his running power.

The only thing missing was a goal or assist.

That said, he did come close, first creating a ‘big chance’ for Ollie Watkins (£9.0m), before David Raya (£5.5m) later scrambled away his low cross.

A performance that bodes well for the next few weeks, then.

Above: Aston Villa players sorted by shots in Gameweek 2, via StatsBomb

“When you lose the ball and you counter-press, they break that press. They are really dangerous. They have a lot of legs, can carry the ball, have runners between centre-backs and full-backs. They have a threat. They make us suffer in open spaces. McGinn and Rogers are really good at holding the ball up and turning your press.” – Mikel Arteta

RESULTS IN 2023/24’S CORRESPONDING FIXTURES

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



