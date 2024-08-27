202
  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Not sure on the below moves, can u help?

    A. Son > Palmer
    B. Isak > Haverts (frees up funds for me)
    C. Eze > Not sure at the moment

    Hendersen
    Gabriel / Munoz / Quansah
    Saka / Son / Jota / Rogers / Eze
    Isak / Haaland

    Fab | Johnson | Barco | Cannon

    Thanks

    1. thanedaar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Thats a really good team. I would keep Son for atleast one more week. Eze is a hold as well considering CP's fixtures are improving. Maybe B in that case.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd hold

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      if Solanke is passed fit, A otherwise save

    4. who the Ozil r u
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Quansah to Villa defender.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        0ITB

        1. who the Ozil r u
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Nedeljkovic likely to get more minutes than Quansah

    5. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thanks, just concerned on my defence and not having Palmer.

    6. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I've done A. Was already thinking Son → Saka before Chelsea's win but decided to play the fixtures with Palmer. Son looked off it against Leicester and the tactics didn't suit him; much better against Everton but it was a total gift from Pickford. Palmer just looks like an absolute killer.

      Think patience will pay off with Isak over the next few games. If Schär hadn't been a fool in GW1 and 11-man Newcastle had won 2-0 with an Isak goal would you still be thinking of selling?

      As an Eze non-owner I feel lucky not to have been punished, no need to sell.

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Damn Steele minutes in doubt now. What other 4.5 options are there for the next few gws?

    1. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ramsdale, Muric 4.4...

      Honestly, find the cash for Raya

      1. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I have Raya looking for a good backup keeper

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not worth it imo

          1. Kaneyonero
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Just go with a 4 then and save funds ?

    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Sels looks like the best one.

  3. Michelle Davin
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Quansah to

    A)Robinson
    B)Rico Lewis

    Thank you

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      A.

    4. who the Ozil r u
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A. Fixtures and starter.

  4. thanedaar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hi everyone,
    A little help here.

    Activated my wildcard & had a couple of options for few of the spaces.

    Raya
    ___ ___ Robinson
    Salah Palmer ESR Rogers Eze
    Haaland Pedro
    Subs: Vlad, ___, Faes, Jebbison

    A: R.Lewis, TAA Konsa
    B: Saliba, VVD, B.Johnson

    Which defensive combo is better for GW 3-6 ?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    3. who the Ozil r u
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      B.

  5. Stamford Bridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    My dillemma..............

    Get Rogers or Konsa with my 1 FT?

    Means I'd play.....

    A) Konsa (lei) & J Pedro (ars)

    OR

    B) Anderson (ips) & Rogers (lei)

    First to three decides.

    Cheers all

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      1. Stamford Bridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        thanks

    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      1. Stamford Bridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        thanks

  6. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Are folks WC4 to get salah?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      My plan is to have Haaland, Saka and Palmer and not bother with Salah.

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        I’m the opposite

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Are you WC4 or saving

      2. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        I am getting palmer over saka this week

      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Haaland, Palmer, Salah and Havertz 😎

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          16 mins ago

          Show off

        2. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Saka over haveetz

          1. Jafooli
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Count’s already playing 5 x 4.0m defs….Saka not an option…

            1. Stranger Mings
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Oh

  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Winks assist, essential

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Knew he would come good.

  8. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Palace struggling against Norwich in the Cup

    Leicester 1 up, J Ayew

  9. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Isak over Wilson for late 2023 DGW

    Isak (C) GW 1

    Might put a bet on him to start firing now I've sold, v Spurs/Wolves

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lol I remember that game week mini league rival was ahead with isak (c) so I went Wilson (c) and rest is history. He never played the game again!

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes I reckon Isak’s star will soon take off, along with Watkins & Foden.

  10. Old Bull
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    This morning I posted this. I only had one reply. I’d really like to gauge it by getting a few more opinions.

    Do I need to WC? Defence is a mess and edgy about no Haaland.

    Raya Matthews
    Saliba Barco Mykolenko Faes Gvardiol
    Rogers Palmer Salah Foden Gibbs-White
    Havertz Vardy Isak

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Any fts and £itb?

      1. Old Bull
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        I ft no money.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Save for now, I would be looking to find funds to upgrade 4m def. Or ft Mykolenko to Konsa/Pau

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Foden to KDB?

      1. Old Bull
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Did briefly consider that.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Defense is fine for this week imo.

      1. Old Bull
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers Bobby.

    4. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think you’re looking good for this week. I’d stick.

      1. Old Bull
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

    5. who the Ozil r u
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      No great tbh. Depends on FT and ITB. I did my unplanned WC this week.

      I would probably do 2 transfers in Def. Maybe Gvardiol Mykolenko.

      Could get two decent 4.5 to free up space for next week.

      1. Old Bull
        • 11 Years
        just now

        If I didn’t WC that was going to be the plan. I

    6. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      What would you WC too?! You have no injuries and most of your team I hear other people wan to WC too. Why WC?

      1. Old Bull
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It would really be a case of building a Haaland team.

  11. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is porro worth the extra 1.5 mn over vdv? Or 1mn Romero/udogie?

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Its 1m over vdv and 0.5m over Romer/udogie

      and yes i think he's worth the extra

      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        You are correct, some some reason thought he was 6mm! Vdv seems a bargain mind

  12. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Isak to Watkins worth 4ph?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      No

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not for me

    3. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      No. I’d give Isak another week at least. Scored a lovely brace against spurs last year.

    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks fellas

    5. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nope.

  13. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Which would you rather have?

    A)
    Salah & 4.5 MF

    B)
    Saka & Eze

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Anyone but Eze, so A.

  14. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    What’s the biggest hit you’ve ever taken?

    Is -16 too much?

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think -8 is my highest, yeah -16 is prob too much although i've seen big hits work out before for others!

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      -8 too I think. Please don’t take a -16.

  15. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Already 88pts behind OR1, who, to rub salt into the misery, is called Micky Mouse:

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/284112/event/2

    Why do I even bother…lol

    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Am currently on 147pts, maybe that’s a cue to take up snooker instead?

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Actually is Fantasy Snooker a thing? Can’t be many playing that, might get in the top 100k

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just let me get my tissues

    3. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      59 behind for me but he seems to have played his WC after GW 1

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        just now

        BB in GW1, WC in GW2….will start to flag around Xmas…

  16. rokonto
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    What do you think about getting Lewis in?
    Is he likely to start most games?

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Always a risk with pep but he's cheap so could be worth a go as long as you have decent backup.

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think he’s worth the risk, relatively easy to replace given the amount of 4.5 options.

    3. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm going with at 4.5

      Won't be nailed, but calculated gamble that he gets lots of minutes

      Not much else outside of Robinson. Konsa has the fix, but otherwise I'm happy to go there

      Raya | 4
      Robertson | Robinson | Greaves | Faes/Vester/HWB

      the rest of my backline is set and forget I'd suggest so happy with Lewis.

      Wouldn't also have Nedel alongside. Think that's one too many risks

  17. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Daniel Bentley as a 2.2% 4.0 given Sa's disasterclass

    or stick with Stolarczyk 0.0% owned?

  18. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    WC activated, kindly rip it apart 🙂

    Raya
    Robinson, Lewis, VdV
    Salah, Palmer, Saka, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, Pedro

    (Fab, Colwill, Faes, Jebbison)

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's the template wc around here

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Template picks certainly, not seen this one before though.

    2. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Majestic, tempts me to wc too.

      If I wait much longer I'll be priced out from all them.

  19. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Eze with 2 offside goals, just taking the mick at this point

  20. Modest Bob
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Reminder to everyone my zoom meeting is 9 pm tomorrow night. This week's topic is Vice Captain candidates. The meeting will, as usual, last about 3 hours. All welcome as always.

    Smallprint....the first 2 hours 55 minutes will be spent doing natural meditation and some self inquiry.

    Bob

