After early flurries to get rid of Jarell Quansah (£4.4m) and Dominic Solanke (£7.5m), the latest name on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community chopping board seems to be Christopher Nkunku (£6.4m).

16.8% of all Gameweek 1 managers began with the attacking midfielder, as he scored three pre-season goals and played more summer minutes than any other Chelsea asset.

However, his opening league appearance lasted just under an hour, before a Gameweek 2 benching restricted the Frenchman to a very late cameo. That’s why 420,000 managers – and counting – have decided to ditch Nkunku, causing a price drop.

To those waiting until nearer the deadline to sell him, let’s assess some of the better replacements.

MOST-BOUGHT

Above: Popular midfield purchases for Gameweek 3, as of Wednesday morning

Once the five premium names are ruled out, a valid route out of Nkunku looks clearer.

Those that have the funds to go £1.2m higher could purchase Diogo Jota (£7.6m), who is having a great time playing up front. Three big chances, with an expected goals (xG, 1.54) tally that only forward Erling Haaland (£15.1m) has bettered.

Yet it could be too late to jump onto the Liverpool man, as rotation for their front spots will surely intensify after the upcoming international break.

NONI MADUEKE (£6.5m)

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

