  1. Dotherightthing
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Isak and Saka to Havertz and Palmer for a hit? Y o N?
    At the moment I have Haaland C but I would make Palmer C if I’d do the move
    Thank you

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      No

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      No way

    3. Heskey Time
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      No. Very sideways move

    4. Dotherightthing
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Cheers all

  2. DD DUBAI
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 37 mins ago

    Quick question guys - if i Wildcard this week will I have 2 free transfers next week ?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      Y

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Provided you have two free transfers now, yes.

      1. DD DUBAI
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        I have 1 free transfer now and then assuming i will have 1 more next week, i should therefore have a total of 2 free transfers

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 34 mins ago

          Wc consumes this that weeks ft

        2. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          Nope

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    Where are my Eze points? Apparently he come good and got and G and A

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      Got a G and A*

      1. Heskey Time
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Pens, corners, free kicks, talisman. Points will come. Only a matter of time.

        People bringing in players like smith Rowe after his best fixture is done with when he only had 1 shot on target. Points speak louder this time of the year

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 20 mins ago

          I brought in Rogers to fund Palmer, but I will get Eze back when actually does something for Jota(rotation to kick in when CL begins)

          1. Heskey Time
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 19 mins ago

            By the time this comes around you might want both Eze and an Mbeumo

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 11 mins ago

              Gwk6 wc looks pretty decent

  4. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Anyone know if Ben Johnson is likely to start?

    1. IPSWICH
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      not 100%. Greaves and O'Shea safer 4m bets and both have goals in them

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      Seems more likely to start if they setup with 5ATB as RWB. Competing with Tuanzebe for RB in 4ATB.

  5. Rodney
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    How come I am seeing so many wildcards being triggered? Optimal time or bad start?

    1. TKC07
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Maybe people are not happy with OR, for falling behind plenty of teams who would have already played, BB GW1 and TC GW2..
      Another reason could be to getting Haaland/Salah..

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Quansah, Barco, Solanke, Nkunku are the main reasons I think. I’m wildcarding Haaland out, having captained him last week, because Palmer’s the only nailed Chelsea attacker for their run of fixtures, Watkins is hopefully going to come good with Villa’s swing, and I wanted Salah in.

    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Optimal time and good start, get ahead, stay ahead!

  6. boc610
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    amazing what one freak 6--2 chelsea win has done to this place where wolves somehiw conceded the exact same goal 4 times.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yeah not convinced by Madueke or the defence

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      They'll tell you it was always the plan to tear their team up for Palmer too

  7. Heskey Time
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Looking a bit ahead, but does

    Saka and Isak -> Palmer and Watkins sound like a good plan next Gameweek? Would be for a (-4)

    Can also just do Saka to Palmer for free

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      I would not do either

      1. Heskey Time
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Any reason? Isak to Watkins for free also an option.

        This would be next gameweek not this one.

        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Watkins has looked poor. Saka is playable each week, and Chelsea, despite one good week, are still a mess.

  8. Heskey Time
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 20 mins ago

    If Toney signs for Chelsea, surely he takes pens off of Palmer?

    Could see Toney occupying the same spaces as Palmer. Jackson definitely adds more in behind than Toney

    Reasons why it might be worth waiting a bit longer on palmer

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      no one is taking pens off palmer lol. He has scored every one of his

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      Haha no Palmer owner spotted trying to persuade everyone not to get him!

      1. Heskey Time
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        You got me

    3. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nahh Palmer on pens 100%. Saw a clip the other day where he could choose any penalty taker in the world and he chose himself

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Don't doubt Palmer would still take pens in this imaginary scenario, but how is that clip relevant hahaha

        1. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 7 mins ago

          Think Palmer decides who is on pens in this Chelsea team. He's the main man and very confident about himself. And isn't everything on social media true Jim? 😉

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 5 mins ago

            Kinell - if Palmer's managing the team, Chelsea are in bigger trouble than I thought.

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 15 mins ago

              He’d probably do a better job than the last few

    4. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      6 hours ago

      No chance. Palmer's the main man at Chelsea and just as good on pens

  9. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 18 mins ago

    Gimenez rejects Forest again, Wood owners, feel he’s a secure pick now?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      They are desperate for a new CF - bids for Nketiah, Wissa and Gimenez which all failed. Wait and see after the transfer window closes

      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        exactly, we will know a lot more after Friday

    2. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      The fact that Forest is looking for a striker (Nketiah, Gimenez) says it all, doesn't it?

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        How many goals would Wood have to score to convince them lol

      2. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        It does but once Friday passes, their search means nothing,

  10. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    No choice but to bench esr this week it seems

  11. Pariße
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    I hate the first price rises, makes everything 6.6., 5.1, so functionally you lose 0.5m for these opening gameweeks.

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Especially given that no one’s actually made any profit yet, so even for those who’ve benefitted the higher team value is just theoretical for now.

      1. Pariße
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        Exactly. Just forcing early transfers when nobody has a clue about quality yet, as the statistical sample is too small for serious conclusions.

  12. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Thoughts on my WC team?

    Raya
    Robbo, Lewis, Konsa, Robinson, Johnson
    Saka, Palmer, Jota, Semenyo, Rogers
    Haaland, Havertz, JP

    Will rotate Semenyo, Rogers & JP
    - JP benched vs Ars GW3
    - Semenyo benched vs Chelsea & Liverpool GW4-5 etc.

    1. SallySlayer
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I like it, arriving on something similar myself. Only thought is if the bench is deep enough for defenders with Lewis and Johnson not nailed.

