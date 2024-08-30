Heading into Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks us through his team and some early FPL observations.

For the latter, he’s calling on Premium Members Area data and graphics.

Like last week, I want to start with some early observations from a Fantasy perspective, before moving onto my own team.

We can’t read too much into a data sample of just two Gameweeks, of course, but at the very least, it’s something to keep an eye on this weekend.

If you didn’t see Andrew Robertson (£6.0m) in Gameweek 2, he looked really dangerous. The Scot recently said he is “pain free for the first time in five months” and it showed, with a performance full of attacking endeavour (two shots in the box, three key passes). Under Arne Slot, Liverpool’s full-backs will sometimes place themselves between the opposition defence and midfield, allowing them to “switch play faster”, so it’ll be really interesting to see how this tactic develops in the coming weeks and months.

“The idea of full-backs, of players playing close together is to have short passes which give limited time to the other team to defend. You can switch play faster of course and receive the ball all the way down the line.” – Arne Slot

Above: Andrew Robertson’s touch heatmap v Brentford in Gameweek 2

