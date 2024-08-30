573
  1. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Is it stupid to have both Konsa and Nedeljkovic?

    Thinking could either start both when other defenders have poor fixtures and they have a good one, but mainly have Nedeljkovic as first sub in case of an emergency and in hope of a jammy double cleanie.

    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Have 0.2 in the bank so would move to another 4.0 after the good fixture run (at some point)

    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I don't see an issue with it.

    3. 420king
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Only issue I see is that if you also have someone like Rogers you'd have problems getting Watkins if he hits form.

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Exactly but Nedel will be red dot sell soon anyway probably

      2. Apollo Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        This is a good point considering I do have Rogers

    4. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not stupid but also not ideal

    5. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I wouldn’t

  2. Scratch
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Who to bench this week

    Eze, ESR, Rogers or Muniz ?

    Currently have it on Rogers

    1. Ak Attack
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Tough one as they are all playing against weaker defences

      Perhaps drop one of ESR or Muniz as both play for Fulham & one attacker may be enough and keep Eze

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        This. I would bench Muniz

        1. Apollo Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          56 mins ago

          Nah ESR for me (even though I'm starting him)

  3. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hi guys, think I’ve finally landed on this as my final WC team.

    Raya
    Lewis - TAA - Konsa
    Rogers - Salah - Palmer - Jota - ESR
    J.Pedro - Haaland
    ________________________________
    Fabianski: Mosquera: Mykolenko: Jebbison

    Some risky parts sure, but I’m happy enough with it and will have 3FT’s heading into GW 4

    Just undecided on:

    A) TAA + Jota
    B) 4.5 Def + Saka
    C) Just TAA > Robbo & upgrade defence a tad

    Opinions most welcome, cheers guys.

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Bench is a disgrace

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I was waiting for your put down haha! Are you really mad today or something?
        It is, but happy to take the sacrifice

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Jebbison WCers will suffer I'm not kidding

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            How so when it’s matter of simple downgrades and upgrades. Kidding or not, you speak as if we can’t change a team and it’s in stone.

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              53 mins ago

              You're forcing yourself into 2 trades if want to get 3rd forward in. It's another slot in team with no value adding potential

              1. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                I value mids over forwards, I’m not forcing myself really as such into 2 trades, it’s simply 2FT’s if I wanna change it. If wanting all these premiums then sacrifices have to be made, and I rarely if ever get bench jam, so always make the bench as cheap as possible, all made that more easier to change given the amount of FT’s we can now acquire.
                I do hear ya though, it makes sense.

        2. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Also both Mosquera and Mykolenko are starters, not exactly gonna have dynamite players on my bench am I lol

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Good team, I’d just be a tad weary of having no Arsenal attack. They are going for the title after all, goals are needed.

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Agreed, this is why I’m suggesting option B, but it’s a tad too far in pushing limits I think, I really do like TAA in there.

    3. Ak Attack
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A

      TAA & Jota Vs Man U -

      Then invested for the brilliant fixtures after that.

      Forrest. Bournemouth & Wolves

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Agreed, I think the gains for this option over the course of the next fixtures are too good to resist, a Saka sacrifice has to be made, just a shame I can’t compensate a tad with Havertz in there perhaps.

    4. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      A, by some distance

      I feel there are too many captains here though. ESR's stats are disheartening, and JP is in a weird price in the game, with scary fixtures from GW6. Rogers is enough as a cheap punt, imo. I'd lose one captain and upgrade the expected points from the entire XI

      I'd stay far away from Everton defence on a WC. Maybe Chalobah from Palace (currently Chelsea on the app) if you really need a 4.4, otherwise just any of the good 4.5s

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Cheers Austin! Constructive advice as always.
        Agreed option A sits best here.
        It’s like by GW6 arrives Pedro will have moved on from my team, but I hear ya.
        Who would you lose from one of the premiums/captain options?

        I was only thinking Milo because once Branthwaite comes back they will bolster a little along with the kinder fixtures in the horizon for EVE

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Always welcome 🙂

          I'll address Everton first: with how bad things are now, I think this is a case of "buy them when they get good again". We don't know exactly when Jarrod will be back, and you'll have a FT for that Myko switch after they've looked good at the back for like two games. I'm treating Palace the same way atm, and I'm glad they've got a really nice back three now

          For the premium choice, I think it's between Salah and Haaland. Palmer sits nicely as the cheapest of the three while being explosive as ever, so I consider him a good alternative captain alongside one of the more expensive lads. There's a good argument for getting Salah over Haaland for the next 4 GWs, but I've gone with Haaland because I don't want to book the GW7 hit to switch Salah to him

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            It’s hard not to agree there with Everton, more of a wait and see as opposed to jump on now and wait for better times to come with them.
            Is Chalobah expected to be thrown straight into the starting line up for Palace?

            Ahhh I get ya, man oh man it’s so hard losing Halaand though, I can’t bring myself to do it haha! Like I literally cannot choose between Salah or Haaland despite the reasonings, both are jsit so good in any game aren’t they, it’s a tough choice for sure

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Yup! Without Palmer, I'd have squeezed Haaland and Salah in

              I know this sounds rogue, but I consider Jota and Havertz as captaincy options too. Without Foden's illness (hurt me in GW2), I'd have gone with Salah + Palmer + Foden as a likely captaincy trio

              1. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                I actually do rate Havertz & Jota as captain choices, but I suppose will always be overshadowed by the others if you have them.
                So unfortunate about Foden, I’d of liked to of included him.

                Sorry to ask again but is Chalobah gonna start for palace ya reckon?
                Interesting option at 4.4

                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Yes, but not in GW3. Glasner has said none of the new buys (Nketiah, Lacroix, Chalobah) will be ready for GW3

                  But Chalobah starts from GW4. They'll need to put someone out of position at RCB vs Chelsea in GW3, due to the Riad injury

                  1. RICICLE
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Ahh ok that all adds up nicely, well Chalobah looks like a nice little pick up then for that 4.4 slot over Mykolenko, feel a tad more assured picking him now cheers buddy!

                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Cheers! 🙂

  4. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Best option short-medium term?

    A. Robbo, Soucek, Havertz
    B. Konsa, Saka, 4.5 FWD

    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      A, three players better than two

  5. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Robertson/Saka/Watkins

    Or

    Konsa/Soucek/Haaland

    Currently on A

    1. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A.

      Easily

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        My thinking

    2. One Man
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A all day.

  6. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/31/fpl-new-signings-how-will-chelsea-use-neto-felix

  7. Nilsmedskills
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Bednarek, Faes or Burn to start?

    Villa is too difficult for Leicester? But that's Brentford for Soton as well? Bednarek could score though, but apparently Faes can also...

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Nketiah is probably going to be a good option this season. Only 5.9 too.
    Him and ESR this season are bargains.

    1. One Man
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Yes, but what about Mateta?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        They paid 30 mil for Eddie, he will surely get good minutes.

        1. One Man
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          No guarantee, unless he can play on the wings alongside Metata.

        2. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Palace got rinsed

        3. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          No chance he replaces Mateta, unless Mateta's form drops drastically or he's injured

          Nketiah is Edouard's replacement, who's gone out on loan now. So he's probably competing with Kamada. Whichever of them impresses at CAM/second striker beside Eze keeps the shirt, I believe

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Haven't watched it yet, but video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTdI8GB8Pww

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Nketiah is bang average.
      ESR 2 shots 1 on target in 2 games and scored against Leicester is not enough for current hype

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        lol ok.

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Rogers in comparison has 5 shots 1 OT 4 key passes and has played Arsenal

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          ESR has been concerning to me in stats and on the eye test

  9. One Man
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Planing to play BB next week as on a WC this week. I left it too late last season and wasted the chip.

    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      Making a WC team with the idea of BBing the next week doesn't seem fully worth it so early on though

  10. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    WC draft

    Raya Bentley
    TAA Lewis Konsa Robinson Nedel
    Salah Palmer ESR Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    As with GW1, I'm quibbling over the best 4.0m options. Which keepers are definitely the nailed subs (Fabi, Valdi, Bentley, Matthews, Slicker?)

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I wouldn’t overthink it, go with Fab

      1. Apollo Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeah, had Bentley anyway, just gonna stick with him

  11. Bob B
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    GTG?

    ESR to come in for Foden

    Sanchez
    TAA Konsa Robinson (Porro)
    KDB Jota Rogers Foden* (ESR)
    Haaland Havertz Muniz

  12. Ak Attack
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Ipswich will leave chances for ESR & Muniz and really have to go and attack as that's how they play and are at home

    However will Jota get many chances Vs Man U away or it may be a low scoring game ?

  13. Ak Attack
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Pick 2 as most productive in this particular GW ? And drop one

    Jota Vs Man U
    Eze Vs Chelsea
    ESR Vs Ipswich

    All playing away

  14. Nilsmedskills
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Why is no one playing Digne instead of Konsa? Good ol fpl player Digne assist maker

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Maatsen

      1. Nilsmedskills
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Is he not in form or something and will take the starting place eventually?

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          He's been subbing on for Digne. Should start soon enough

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Maatsen was bought to become their LB. He's just being integrated, imo. If Emery saw Digne as his long-term LB, he'd have kept Moreno as a backup and not bought the attacking LB who made UCL team of the season

        3. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          We just signed this window. 38 million I think and was named in CL best XI last season. We didn't buy him as cover. Needs to learn Emery system

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Because D-1gne is the classic FPL troll.

  15. Nilsmedskills
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Why can nobody just tell me who to start of Bednarek, Faes and Burn? I actually think Bednarek

