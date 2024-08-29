389
  1. Hits Central
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Anything worth a change here lads? Good start so far (19k rank) and 2 free transfers.

    Thinking Saka/Nkunku - Palmer/Rogers or roll another week.

    Raya
    TAA - Robinson - Porro
    Saka - Jota - Gibbs-White - ESR
    Isak - Haaland Joao Pedro

    Bentley - Nkunku - Hall - Borco

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      How many points is 19k?

      1. Hits Central
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        179

    2. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Would just do the Nkunku to Rogers transfer this GW and then move Saka to Palmer after BRI(H)

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This

  2. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Since nkunku played the whole 90, who is the best 6.9 replacement of him or just bench him and start winks

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Plenty of options to replace him with, I went Semenyo. But you could play Winks, he has some set pieces.

    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’m between about 5 at the moment… Eze, Luis Diaz, Mbeumo, Bowen and Gordon

  3. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Palmer on at 71, lead down to 1

    Jorgensen will not be taking Sanchez’s place.

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Man we suck defensively

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        yea. I guess Chelsea will go for "lets score more goals then we can concede strat".

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          More entertaining than Potter-ball, I'll take it.

          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            This

  4. TKC07
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    2FT, 1.5 itb
    A) *Solanke + CHO + Gvardiol/Saliba to JPedro + Palmer + Konsa for a hit
    B) *Solanke + CHO + Porro to Watkins + Madueke + Konsa for a hit
    C) *Solanke + CHO to Watkins + Rogers for FTs
    D) *Solanke to Watkins and Save 1 FT
    E) Any other suggestions please?

  5. mitre
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    All set on WC?

    Raya
    TAA Porro Lewis
    Palmer Saka Jota ESR Rogers
    Haaland Wissa

    Fab Welbeck Robinson Faes

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keen to hear your thoughts on TAA + Jota > Salah + 4.5

      Debating this myself..

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Keep TAA and Jota IMO

      2. Blueberg
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not the same price surely??
        Salah and 2.0 you would have?

    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don’t like Lewis and Welbeck picks but looks good otherwise.

    3. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep looks fine just check if Faes stays at the club tomorrow

    4. DontPiqueTooSoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lewis is a transfer waiting to happen in a few gameweeks

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agreed. Reallly don’t see why people are selecting him on a WC.

  6. mattk lfc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Is it crazy to consider Henderson to Raya for -4 before he rises (£1m ITB)

    Or just stick with Hendo for the foreseeable future

    1. yanky
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      stick, hits for keepers just not worth it— good gw4 for hendy too

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Raya's fixtures not good enough, need to wait. Not the right time.

    3. Fellaini's Fro
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      It is yes normally considered crazy to transfer goalkeepers for a hit.

      But don't let the haters dull your shine, you do you!

    4. boroie
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Stick

    5. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      you'd likely make the -4 back or more

    6. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think there is something to be said for getting it done and out of the way

    7. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      That could work out if you don't need that 1m on a attacker somewhere but would be nice to see what Palace does tomorrow on deadline day and Raya could survive the rise tonight, Palace may strengthen or even worse sell Guehi then it is an easy transfer

    8. dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I am planning to do same move for FT this week

  7. yanky
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    bench one from:
    a) Porro (new)
    b) Konsa (lei)
    c) Robinson (ips)

    bench another from:
    a) Eze (che)
    b) ESR (ips)
    c) Rogers (lei)
    d) Muniz (ips)

    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Still B and B

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      BA

  8. Heavy Cream
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is Solanke not fit?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      He’s decent looking I think

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Bit of a big forehead

  9. boroie
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Can’t believe Nkunku is down to fall again tonight! Everyone going early is doing my head in! Also don’t really understand how Nkunku will no doubt go down again tonight whilst people like Eze sit most of the week at -100 and don’t go down.

    Anyway… rant over! Best Nkunku replacement for £7.9m and under?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I can understand. 90 mins against Servette in Europa Conference League Play-Off, after being benched last game & next game on Sunday.

      His competition for a starting spot either fully or most rested.

      Sell sell sell.

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I understand selling… just don’t understand why so many people rush to make a decision without waiting for more information.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think they manually fiddle with price changes at times. Like why has Solanke not dropped?

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yeah… they really need to make the price changes more transparent. No reason not to…

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Solanke has been price locked.

        Was red flagged for 1 day (not locked at that point), then changes status to orange flagged (price locked at that point).

        A change of 'unavailable' (red flag) to something else causes the price lock. Think this scenario may last 5 days so unlocked again tomorrow potentially as has been orange flagged for 4+ days so far.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Ah ok. Its still pretty sus at times though.

          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • 15 Years
            just now

            It is. FPL had no new information about Solanke so he should have stayed red flagged.

  10. IAmTheWalrus
    • 15 Years
    35 mins ago

    Not really FPL

    But anyone got a good LMS strategy for this weekend? Tough ti pick a team this week outside the top ones...

  11. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Just bought eza don't trust the price drop, he is still a really great pick in terms of data, and I think Chelsea are bad at defending.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why would you not wait until the next day or so? Unless it's the fact you have Nkunku (etc) who is likely falling too.

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Because they are both predicted to drop and eze could not drop and Nkunku could drop, then I would lose 0.1, they will most probably both drop but if Eze does not then I will lose team value.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Yeah fair enough, could go either way.

  12. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    A)son to palmer and wc4 OR
    B) son to maduake then Gordon & wood to salah & eduoard -4 gw4?

  13. Forcella Boys
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who is best Villa defender to get, Pau or Digne ? I’ve got Konsa but looking to double up for next few weeks.

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Digne might lose that spot to Maatsen so Pau safer , but would block you from Rogers/Bailey or Watkins if they start doing well

  14. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Realistically, how many points do you think you get this week? There's quite a few mixed fixtures this week, many away players. Its not going to be as high scoring as the first 2 IMO.

    If I can get 70+, ecstatic, but I cant see it.

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'm sure one or two premiums smashing a couple goals will do the job

  15. F4L
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    anyone watch Chelsea, where did Palmer and Nkunku play when they were on the pitch together last 20?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      *just seen elsewhere said Palmer was on the right. hmmm

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Doesn’t matter they won’t play on the pitch unless it’s conference league and they need Palmer to save them
      Otherwise Palmer number 10 nailed on

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        I don’t think so, I think he has the license to interchange on either wing. He’ll start centrally, but never stays there

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Njunku only scores pens
          Won’t get any with palmer on the pitch

          1. Bennerman
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            A level of perception we can only stand back and admire: 'Nkunku only scores pens'

          2. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Love how people read the box score and declare it a trend.

            38 weeks lads.. 38 weeks

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Couldn't catch the end of the game. Based on appearances/mins we are totally setting up with the same front 4 as the last PL game though.

      Jackson
      Neto Palmer Madueke

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sorry forgot Mudryk started vs. Wolves. Could be Neto/Mudryk I suppose, but lean to the fully rested one!

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Neto should start this week

    4. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nkunku played the 10

    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      thanks all

  16. Cheers Kane, Sons Crying
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hi Guys -

    Any advice on whether to hit or roll below. Or any other transfer anyone suggests?

    Flekken (Henderson)

    Gvardiol TAA Robinson (Lewis Faes)
    Salah Jota ESR Rogers (Bergvall)
    Isak Muniz Haaland (c)

    Jota & Isak > Palmer & J. Pedro for -4

    Worth adding if I don’t do it this week I’m unlikely to get palmer until GW14

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Get it done

  17. PScholes18
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who would you pick?
    A: Brereton
    B: CHO
    C: Garnacho

    Nkunku gotta go after 90 mins today and another drop incoming.

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      None

      1. PScholes18
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Other suggestions at 6.4 or less?

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      garnacho from that lot

      its risky but could take a punt on Barnes if you think he starts, looked really good last match and sub vs Bournemouth

      1. PScholes18
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Tnx. Barnes is an interesting shout, but some fear regarding minutes.

    3. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      D. Szmodics 🙂

    4. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C out of those

  18. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which front 8? Thanks

    A) Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo Rogers
    Wissa Watkins Pedro

    B) Salah Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Havertz Watkins Pedro

    C) Salah Palmer D.Jota Mbeumo Rogers
    Havertz Watkins Pedro (note, this one has Roberton over Trent in defence)

    Opinions appreciated.

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      This is my issue

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      B, taa should be non-negotiable on WC imo, first 2 matches he's just had the licence to go where he wants.

      think its better if you dont have Haaland to have 2 striker spots 8mil-ish or around there so you can pivot to Isak/Solanke/Jackson (maybe lol) at some point with ease

      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        I like the balance of B, but i'm not sure Havertz can keep up with Saka. Saka looks really sharp at the moment.

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          sure Saka will outscore but not sure it'll be by much, having a 7/7.5 mid over Wissa will be more useful imo. like players like Gordon/Diaz/Jota have that explosive streak, you dont that price point in A

          only use understat (bit more kind with xGI stats) but Havertz's 12 matches at striker last season was 0.69 xg, 035 xA per 90. Big numbers, i dont see why they will drop off, Merino in now so he won't be in midfield and Jesus is constantly a sick note, and to top off Havertz is Arteta's pet project success so can't see him losing too many minutes. that assist potential coming in big to get bonus and those 11/12 pointers.

          no reason Saka cant come in down the line for Palmer or Salah tbf, unless you have double Arsenal defence

          1. Drip Doctor
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            All points that have run through my mind to justify it. Saka looks hungry so far this season though, and Kai, as brilliant as he is, it feels like he needs chances laid on a plate for him, whereas Saka can make things happen, has pens and some corners (I get that i gain this with Mbeumo but i don't expect them to get as many pens or score as many from corners).

            Jesus is a sick note, but i'm guessing he'll be back after the break and come off the bench, that doesn't mean Havertz will come off, but its still possible.

            1. Drip Doctor
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Its still hard to get my head around the fact Havertz could be a great fantasy asset. Its just a lot easier watching Arsenal when you have Saka, Kai doesn't look like hauling ever and then just bags a goal or assist.

    3. Hantakun
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      B, think Mbuemo Havertz has slighly more upside than Saka Wissa

    4. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      A for me - you can trade down from saka if you have to

    5. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      A which in on with ESR

    6. Blueberg
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm on A. Like the Wissa and Pedro rotation.

    7. boroie
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sorry I meant A

  19. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Raya Fabianski
    Trent AA Robertson Robinson (Lewis Faes)
    Salah Saka Palmer Smith-Rowe Rogers
    Wissa Watkins (Pedro)

    Thoughts on my WC could go Robertson/Wissa to Myko/Havertz…

    1. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good, even though I cant see myself going without Haaland

  20. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any change of a price drop from Isak or Watkins tonight?

    1. pundit of punts
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Watkins getting positive NTIs now

  21. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    Dangerous to bang a transfer on a WC, but I’ve gone with Havertz plus 0.9m in hr bank to get Watkins for GW4.

    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      *bank

    2. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      just now

      If you are on a WC, why not go Watkins straight away?

  22. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Raya
    TAA - Lewis - Konsa
    Salah - Palmer - Jota - Mbuemo - ESR
    Watkins - Havertz

    Valdimarsson - Pedro - Robinson - Greaves

    GW 4 - Save FT
    GW 5 - Save FT
    GW 6 - Salah ➡ Saka
    GW 7 - Watkins + TAA + Jota ➡ Haaland + Savinho + Pinnock for 3FTs

    That’s the brief plan for now and I know that they may not work out but better to have a plan than none. This WC and plan covers all the major fixtures swings till GW 8. Was in a decent position at 12k OR but still decided to play the WC to get the early mover advantage. Thoughts ? 🙂

    1. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      100% chance you will/can not stick to that transfer plan 🙂

      Looks fine, but same comment as above. Risky to go Haaland-less imo

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Had Haaland last 2 gws and got to top 12k on the back of his TC score but I think the time to swerve is NOW. Watkins + Palmer + Salah makes so much sense over Haaland + Saka + 5.5 mid over the next four weeks.

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Quite different from the confusion matrix you posted last night! What’s changed?!

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Nothing

        Just picked the GW 3 WC route from that matrix after analyzing it at great detail

    3. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm toying with this or Saka / Wissa alternative

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Saka + Wissa instead of?

    4. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      What did you WC out of?

      Haaland? Just to get back in using 3 FT?

      Not a fan

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Had Haaland TC this gw

        Usual team Barco, Newcastle double attack, Saka, Burn, Sels etc

        I’m chasing the fixtures. GW 3 has some amazing attacking fixtures setting me up nicely for the run in

    5. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rogers/Wissa over Watkins/Mbeumo and you can afford Haaland

      Pretty tempting IMO

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Nah….WCed for Palmer + Watkins Mbuemo + Salah + Arsenal defense

        These guys go big over the next few imo

    6. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      The plan looked so great until that Pinnock transfer in GW7 he could lose his spot to Sepp vdB

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Pinnock just a placeholder. Will have around 4.6m to spend. Will pick the best available one at that time.

  23. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Foden not seen in man city training pictures again
    Damn

  24. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    If Toney doesn't end up leaving, does it make Wissa a better pick than Mbeumo?

    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn't Wissa be on the bench if Toney stays?

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Maybe occasionally against top table teams when they play 352 but not for the games where you'd' want to start him

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      No, that would be nightmare for wissa owners

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Second half of last season when Toney was unbanned:

        Wissa 15 apps, 8 goals, 2 assists, 66 pts (6.2 p/90)
        Mbeumo 10 apps, 6 goals, 3 assists, 40 pts (5.4 p/90)

  25. PScholes18
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Everton is Everton, but could McNeil be a punt with the upcoming fixtures?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Step away from the keyboard.

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good crossing numbers, but
      1) Nobody to finish them
      2) Everton is Everton

      Tarkowski could be interesting eventually

    3. boroie
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No

  26. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Normally considered a bad idea but seriously considering Hendo > Raya -4 set & forget.

    Hendo first two games has been terrible & so have Palace, anyone else toying with it?

    Open Controls
    1. PScholes18
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hit for a GK, well...
      But, if you don't intend to WC anytime soon it could be worth it.

    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Panic sell

      West Ham are improved this year
      Brentford scored 2 at home

      More info needed before wasting a FT on a GK let alone a hit

    4. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah sort it out on a WC

    5. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Raya won't make worldie saves every game, will revert back to type and get 2s and 6s imo

  27. boroie
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best Nkunku replacement from this lot…

    A - Luis Diaz (mun NFO BOU wol)
    B - Gordon (TOT wol ful MCI)
    C - Mbuemo (SOU mci tot WHU)
    D - Bowen (MCI ful CHE bre)
    E - Eze (che LEI MUN eve)

    First to 5 votes wins it…

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      You won’t get 5 responses

      Diaz interests me
      Eze the best pick, wait for him to drop

      1. Pointless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nkunku and Eze both predicted to drop tonight.

    2. Pointless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze

