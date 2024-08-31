174
  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    I have 0ITB and my defence is a bit of s shambles. Was going to WC in GW6.

    Need to free up funs to get rid of Quansah, is my only route to downgrade Munoz to Robinson for example?

    Hendersen
    Gabriel / Munoz / Johnson
    Saka / Palmer / Jota / Rogers / Eze
    Isak / Haaland

    Fab | Quansah | Barco | Cannon

    Thanks

    1. lugs
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Just do Quansah to that 4m Villa guy, he can do a job for a few weeks, hopefully until you WC

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good thinking, thanks.

        1. lugs
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Or do Barco to him, Quansah is just an injury away from getting back in the team whereas Barco is a dead spot

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Fair point, I jut wanted rid as I have already had to suck up 2 price drops 🙁

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Munoz gotta go

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Seen their new back three? Spicy stuff

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Please don't mean Chalobah

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            He's looked good when I've seen him in a back three at Chelsea, but not comfortable in a back 4. Small sample size though, and I'm working based on just memory here

      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Why's that, I wanted to ideally hold on to him.

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Use the .5 to upgrade your weak bench in case of an unforeseen situation or rather keep him, watch him do heigh-ho with an eventual price drop.

          Choice is yours. Just my opinion. I don’t rate Palace, think they were poo in the last game too

    3. HotNashville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I’d pickup Nededjkovic from Villa for £4. He’s locked in till Cash returns in 3-4 weeks.

  2. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Arteta is having a wonderful transfer window only for him to finish 2nd again.

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Slot is giving me some unexpected hope as a Liverpool fan, seeing that Pool kept most of the squad in the window. The contract situation is horrible, but Liverpool might be in the title race this season. I want to see how the team fares against better opponents before injecting too much hopium though

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Chiesa signing makes the attack very competitive, good transfer business but Arsenal’s better team chemistry should overshadow your team. Problem with Liverpool is the defence, maybe Slot fixed that? We’ll see.

    2. lugs
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah Pep and City are just too good, they've turned it into a farmers league procession unfortunately

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hopefully thrown out of the comp before season end

        1. lugs
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, but I'd prefer if that happened before the season started, nobody wants to win a title with an asterisk attached to it

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No Pep No Party

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bit early to write off Arsenal finishing 3rd

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Fair enough. I wouldn’t be surprised.

    4. Bazza23456
        2 mins ago

        Any1 think there's any issue playing bruno f and salah , I think brono shows up in big games he did quiet a bit last year.. I would nearly transfer salah for palmer cause of dalot keeping mintah quiet against Brighton.. I know they let one in at back post but they were decent defensively against broghton

        1. Bazza23456
            2 mins ago

            **quite

      • james_lebron
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Would you trade solanke out for a -4?

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          No

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          The fact that you've not said who you're buying here kinda makes me go against the hit. If you don't see someone you're taking the hit for, maybe hold it

        3. Bazza23456
            1 min ago

            Keep transfers use your bench you can save up to 5 so no need to anything mad this early

