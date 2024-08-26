232
  TorresMagic™
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW2 (1300 teams)

    Safety score = 57
    Top score = Greg Hallam with 116

    65 teams to be removed, 1235 teams through to GW3
    Congrats to all the survivors. 🙂
    Entry opens 11am Thursday and Friday morning near price changes to refill another 65 teams.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    waldo666
      14 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      I was just about to say I'll keep an eye out for openings but then realised I'm already out with only 52 this week. Not that I have ever done that well but that would have definitely been my quickest exit thus far.

      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        You were in good company, last season's winner went out this week.

        The Night Trunker.
          1 Year
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          One hit wonder.

    The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      This is my year

    Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      I have 58 points but I'm knocked out?

      Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Did you take a hit?

  Ibralicious
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Best move?

    A) Henderson —> Sels (FT)
    B) Eze —> Smith Rowe (FT)
    C) Neither and save

    Cheers!

    Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Wait until midweek fixtures are done and then see.

      Ibralicious
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thanks Hairy

    The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I took a good look at the fixtures to answer this and can honestly say that's a tough question and beyond my reach.

      Ibralicious
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Well then, might I interest you in D) Henderson + Eze —> Raya + Smith Rowe (-4)?

        The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Yes, I could run with that.

    COYS Down Under
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Save. Eze will come good

  I Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Trent looked great again but Robbo was quite attacking too. Is he a viable alternative at 1m less?

    Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      2 SOT and gets inside the box. 1m less and allows you to upgrade in the mid and attack

    Lingard's Shin Guards
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      for sure, was getting in some great areas

      a lot more would be looking at him if he nailed that header in the back of the net rather than flekken's face

      Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        I think so. I started with Van Dijk because I wasn't sure how Robbo would fare under Slot. But if I was picking now, I'd take Robbo.

  PapaWengzz
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Robinson (ips)
    B) Konsa (lei)
    C) Porro (new)
    D) J. Pedro (ars)

    Cheers

    The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Everyone will say Pedro.

    The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Pedro.
      Ignore all the smart ash holes below that don't.

      PapaWengzz
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        I have Raya as well do it makes the most sense

    GREEN JUMPERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Konsa

      The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        3 hours ago

        Well done!

    GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      A

      PapaWengzz
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        3 different answers lol. Might just need to go with AI

  Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    BrunoF and isak to madeuke and watkins for free?

    GREEN JUMPERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not for me. Not convinced with Watkins at the mo, and it may be a case of Madueke doing well the previous week

    GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      No. I think Watkins will be worth it after IB. Still not sharp.

    swervinho
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I would

  Korn106
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Just done Nkunku --> Madueke before price fall

    My current GW3 team
    Henderson
    TAA, Gvardiol, Robinson
    Saka, Jota, ESR, Madueke
    Haaland, Isak, Woods
    Bench: Valdimarsson Rogers, Hall*, Barco*
    0 FT, 1.5ITB

    Thinking of WC to get in Palmer and get rid of Henderson, Hall, Barco, Isak
    Planning WC team
    Raya, Valdi
    Robertson, Robinson, Lewis*, Aina, Johnson/Faes
    Saka, Jota, ESR, Palmer, Rogers
    Haaland, Havertz, J.Pedro

    Any suggestion?
    Thank you in advanced

    Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      No need to WC

  jack88
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Are there any midweek games this week.? Should i just hold my transfers?

    Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      League Cup Tuesday/Wednesday. Chelsea in Euro Conference on Thursday

  Norco
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Who to bench this week:

    1. Muniz (ips)
    2. Rogers (lei)
    3. Isak (TOT)
    4. ESR (ips)

    Not going to lie, actually put Isak on the bench currently...

    Open Controls
    Fellaini's Fro
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Isak has 4 goals in his last 2 home games against Spurs

      Hard to decide between the other 3. I trust villa away a bit more than Fulham.

    I am 42
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      wish I had your headache

      I am 42
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        anyway I will bench Rogers if Im in your shoes

    Bonita
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Would bench either ESR or Muniz. Just so you don't have your eggs in one game. Roger's looked good vs. Arsenal. See him score/assist vs other teams.

  JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    NGL I was tempted wi Madu

    Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I jumped on as was selling Murphy anyway. I like seeing 0.6 in the bank. Can go for players that have risen 0.1 potentially

    Fellaini's Fro
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Same but couldn't justify it,
      It's gotta be Son to either Saka or Palmer right.

      Well played on the captaincy. I see your 22 bench points vs my 21 #BB1problems

  R.C.
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    When is Solanke expected to be back?

    lugs
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      It could be next week, if not then after the IB

  Ausman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Nketiah to Palace could be happening. Clubs in talks, player will accept move to Palace.
    https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1827785739725414762

    Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Bang average

    lugs
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      From an fpl POV I'd prefer if he went to a club with less competition for a place, I can't see him usurping Mateta unless he gets sold

      Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        I think he would be more to replace Edouard. Glasner has a reputation for improving players, and Mateta + Nketiah could be a solid combination.

        Zimo
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          More reason to go quadruple premium team

  Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Remember when the AI tool rated my team 96%?

    That same team is now ranked 4 millionth in the world.

    Wonder if the 3.999 million teams above my team were rated 97%+

    Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      It's a gimmick. I don't take it seriously

      Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I'm glad you recognised the intent of my post....

    Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Over a million chips played - team could be closer to 3M+ otherwise.

      Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yes, I was looking at some of the teams near the top last night and noticed this. Makes me feel a bit more comfortable about my position knowing quite a few of the players above me have already used at least 2 chips and I have them up my sleeve.

  DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    On another day Solanke and Nkunku would've returned double digits each

    Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Hahaha... I agree with the 'other day' bit, coz it certainly didn't happen yesterday. Innit lad 🙂

    The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes, on the 16th of never I believe!

  I am 42
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    best coverage for Villa other than Rogers & Watkins?

    lugs
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I have a strong urge to get Martinez as a set and forget

      Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        It's probably just gas

    Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Maatsen if he starts over Digne regularly. I'm just waiting for that time

      I am 42
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        for now? Konsa? Pau?

      The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Faatsen! He’s a gas, gas, gas!

  SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA, Gvardiol, Robinson
    Saka, Jota, Eze, ESR
    Haaland, Isak, Wood

    (Fabianski, Rogers, Harwood-Bellis, Barco*) + 1.5 itb

    A) Eze + Isak > Palmer + Joao Pedro (-4)
    B) Isak > Joao Pedro
    C) Roll and decide next gw

  FCSB
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Flekken
    TAA Porro Robinson
    Saka Fernandes Eze Smith-Rowe
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Valdimarsson Harwood-Bellis Winks Faes

    1FT, 0.0 itb

    Is this a save FT for now?

    Thanks

  DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Was thinking of Son > Palmer, but maybe Madueke instead?

    lugs
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If you can get Madueke and keep Son then sure, I wouldn't sell Son to get him though, but for Palmer I would

    Dr.Acula
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      u wont be guaranteed goals from madu week in/out, i think his interest will fizzle away. Palmer on the other handd hmmm

  Lingard's Shin Guards
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    First wc draft, what we saying?

    Raya Fabianski
    Robbo Robinson Lewis Konsa Johnson
    Salah Palmer Saka KDB Rogers
    Watkins Muniz Jebbins

    lugs
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      I think there's a little too much money in midfield, downgrade KDB to somebody and upgrade 2nd/3rd forwards imo

    Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      V Similar to mine.
      I've got kdb-> jotta, rob -> taa

  Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Still prefer watkins over rogers…

    Lilac Breasted Roller
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      everyone does mate, but one's 9 million and the other 5.

      Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah but seems like this 10.5 is super worth it over long run

  Dr.Acula
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    how would u prioritize these picks as of now and for the future

    1. haaland
    2. salah
    3. son
    4. palmer
    5. career
    6. finding a spouse

    Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Swap Palmer for Salah and I think you have it

    Lilac Breasted Roller
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      probably best get a spouse before prioritizing son

    _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      40 mins ago

      Haaland
      Saka
      Palmer
      Son

      Could actually go Palmer & Havertz but Saka is going to be consistent so that’ll probably be a pain.

    Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      6. But find a spouse with generational wealth so 5 won't be high priority. The other 4 is just pure luck

    Mirror Man
        4 mins ago

        Reverse order

    SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Repost. Best option here? 1ft, 0 itb

      A. Murphy > Rogers
      B. Bruno isak > palmer muniz -4
      C. Bruno isak > madueke Watkins -4
      D. Son Bruno > palmer esr

      Hendo
      Gabriel porro Robinson
      Son Bruno jota murphy
      Haaland isak havertz

      Vladi winks bellis barco

      I am 42
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        D no hit? then D

        SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          For a hit

          I am 42
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            honestly i dont like hits

            Son Bruno +4 points vs palmer esr

            i choose former

      Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        A or just go with Bellis and roll FT

    _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      45 mins ago

      Losing patience with Isak but this is not the week I’m happy to sell, Spurs only know how to play one way and that way suits Newcastle.

      Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Newcastle have been garbage. If Isak doesn't get a goal after the Wolves game he is gone for me. Spurs shouldn't be as bad defensively as last season as long as the back 4 are all playing

      Make United Great Again
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        I know. But Isak out is my route to Cole Palmer. And that feels hard to turn down.

    I am 42
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Play Hall (home vs Spurs) or VDV (away vs New)?

      Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Probably VDV.

        I am 42
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          thanks

          Thomas Magnum
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Think realistically both players scream 2 points, but just have a better feeling in Spurs then Newcastle. But the game could be a toss up as I assume Newcastle would have to come good eventually...

    Ak Attack
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      My 1st ever season playing the official FPL

      In GW1 (after deadline) I transferred Elanga to Rogers. It said 1 FT when I did this. I know this didn't take affect till GW2

      In GW2 I took a - 4 hit to transfer Solanke > Muniz

      Now in GW3 it says I have 1FT to use. Should this not be 2FT I have saved ?

      I have only used one FT so far...

      Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        No, you will only have 1FT available as you haven't carried a FT from a previous week yet

      I am 42
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        GW2 you made 2 transfer Elanga to Rogers & Solanke > Muniz (-4)

        GW3 you have 1 free transfer

      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        If you did your first transfer after deadline it was for GW2 hence why your 2nd transfer was a hit.

        You haven't rolled a FT yet that's why you only have 1 now.

    Ak Attack
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      AHH ok. Thanks for the replies.

    hnmfm
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Oh thank God no Haaland but the rest of my team balance saved me! 82 pts with a small red arrow 120k

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        My week started so well after Saturday fixtures, big U turn after the Sunday games with no Palmer or Liverpool. Well done going without Haaland

    12. Tinkermania
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Both of your transfers were done in week 2, that is why you got a minus 4.
      You said your first transfer was after wk1 deadline, which effectively becomes wk2 transfer. Got it?

      1. Tinkermania
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Reply fail to Thomas.

        1. Tinkermania
          • 4 Years
          just now

          To AK Attack!

    13. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      I've ruled out Isak > Watkins as a move this week.

      Newcastle play Wolves in GW4. That could be the money game. Selling now before TOT wol isn't wise imo. Spurs still look a bit too gungho and since I sold Gordon want to retain some Newcastle attack.

      The one I'm debating now is Saka > Palmer. The fixtures say yes. And I have the 0.5m to do it without taking a hit. But Saka has been my best performing player other than Haaland...

      Tough choice. Will keep mulling it over this week...

      1. hnmfm
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        In these situations I just go for the player I enjoy watching more

      2. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Playing the fixtures, I’d do Saka to Palmer. (I just did Son to Palmer for context).

      3. Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Don't totally disagree but the next 2, even 4 fixtures for Watkins seem better to me on paper. Add the fact he converts even one of his two big chances against Arsenal and it's probably a different conversation.
        I own Isak but he really hasn't done much to make me want to keep. But I will likely just keep for the next week or two as I want to try carry all my FT's into the IB.

    14. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Has Palmer elevated himself to the level of Haaland and Salah ?

      244 points in 29 starts last season and may well out score both Haaland and Salah this season.

      1. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I wouldn't hurry to that conclusion yet. Let's see after like 5 gameweeks what is the situation then.

    15. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Early thoughts. 1ft and 1.9itb

      Henderson
      TAA Konsa Robinson
      Saka Gordon Eze ESR
      Haaland Isak Muniz

      4.0; Porro, Winks, Barco*

      A. Save ft
      B. Sell Henderson
      C. Sell Eze
      D. Winks -> Rogers

