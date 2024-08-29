343
343 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 10 mins ago

    Is this team worthy of the top of the page?

    Sels
    Saliba Gabriel Robinson
    Salah(v) Diogo ESR Rogers
    Haaland(c) Isak Wood

    Matthews | Porro, Hall, Sangaré

    1FT. 0.5 ITB
    WC4 (probably)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      9 hours ago

      Well it's better than the first reply

    2. The Abyss
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 49 mins ago

      It’s another selection of players, just like the rest.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 45 mins ago

        11 years have jaded you. The Abyss is real

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          8 hours, 6 mins ago

          The abyss is even scarier than the vortex, you don’t come out of the abyss!

  2. shearer9
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 7 mins ago

    Who's the best set-and-forget 6.0 defender? Already got Gvardiol and Porro. I'm torn between Saliba and Robertson atm - the latter has better medium term fixtures but Saliba is the safe choice.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 24 mins ago

      Saliba

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 23 mins ago

      I would go for Robertson. You can always sell him later with one of your 5FTs!

    3. HurriKane
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 23 mins ago

      Robbo will get more attacking returns and under Slot pool are defensively more solid

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 25 mins ago

        Do we know that yet about Liverpool being better defensively under Slot? The fixture run is very kind so far.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 20 mins ago

          Pre-season looked good too against 'tougher' opposition so as long as the the fixture run remains kind why not?

        2. Jaws
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 27 mins ago

          You're a member. Do a quick Robbo vs. TAA comparison. You'll be surprised.

      2. Lone_Wolf
          6 hours, 34 mins ago

          Ipswich and Brentford attacks are solid?

      3. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 23 mins ago

        Robbo

      4. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 20 mins ago

        Robertson should've scored v Brentford; looking great and Pool's defence looks its best in many years

        Gvardiol nerfed atm positionally and Citeh invariably concede somehow

        Saliba is great, but I prefer Raya

        Porro - Spurs gung ho with poor fix

      5. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 17 mins ago

        Robbo

      6. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 2 mins ago

        I've Gvardiol & Saliba and thinking about which one to replace with Robbo. Have Raya too if that helps.

      7. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 9 mins ago

        Saliba.

    4. HurriKane
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 6 mins ago

      Watkins is sold by 400k before he faces ( lei EVE WOL ips )

      4 teams in the bottom 5 for goals conceded in first 2 gws

      What am i missing?

      If he scored against Arsenal which he was so close to, then the masses will flock in to get him in saying how great of an option. Fickle bunch

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 58 mins ago

        You're not missing anything

      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 58 mins ago

        I am waiting for him to fall to 8.9 to get him on wc.. will he fall?

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 50 mins ago

          He’s going up now, on 77 on fplS

      3. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 50 mins ago

        the "if" part sums it up

      4. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 43 mins ago

        The obvious bit you are missing is the minutes so far.

        1. donbagino
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 36 mins ago

          Any chance Eze to drop?

      5. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 43 mins ago

        If Watkins and Eze blank before international break that's 2 weeks for owners to sell. That worries me as Eze owner

    5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 5 mins ago

      Good afternoon all!!

      Keep going back and forth with this decision here so any feedback warmly welcomed!!!

      Pick two to start here folks???

      A- Greaves(Fulham at home)
      Or
      B- Konsa(Leicester away)
      Or
      C- Lewis(West Ham away)
      Or
      D- Robinson(Ipswich away)

      Cheers everyone!!

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 54 mins ago

        C/D attacking FBs if Lewis doesn’t play then Konsa covers

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 53 mins ago

          Thankyou mate!! C and D is the pair I’ve been on mostly

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 51 mins ago

            If Lewis doesn’t play hopefully he won’t be subbed on..

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              8 hours, 49 mins ago

              Fingers crossed!! I imagine he will
              Probably start though

      2. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 53 mins ago

        I can't pick two when you separate them with "or". Logic does not allow it!

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 51 mins ago

          Haha I think it look a nice and neat and tidy way of formatting

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 48 mins ago

            I don't

            A) Greaves (FUL)
            B) Konsa (lei)
            C) Lewis (whu)
            D) Robinson (ips)

            Much nicer and easy to read, and not logically impossible!

            I pick D and C.

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              8 hours, 46 mins ago

              Feedback noted!! Thankyou mate!!

      3. Rollercoaster
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 48 mins ago

        B + D

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 47 mins ago

          Cheers mate!!!

      4. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 47 mins ago

        C and d. I have no idea who greaves is

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 46 mins ago

          Cheers mate!! He’s a central defender from Ipswich

          1. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 hours, 40 mins ago

            C and D for me too but I wouldnt be going back snd forfth over deciding on cheap defenders. Go with your gut and accept they'll probably disappoint

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              8 hours, 37 mins ago

              Thankyou mate!!! And to be fair you’re probably right!! And the likelihood is they all concede anyway haha that’s how FPL works

    6. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 4 mins ago

      Where would you find 0.5 in this team to do Isak > Watkins?

      Raya, Bentley
      TAA, Porro, Burn, Robinson, Barco
      Son, Jota, Diaz, ESR, Rodgers
      Haaland, Isak, Wood

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 4 mins ago

        Wood to Pedro stands out

        1. Forza Papac
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 1 min ago

          Yeah not this week though. Wood has wolves at home

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 59 mins ago

          - Burn to 4.0m
          - Liverpool attacker to Mbeumo

      2. Jaws
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 52 mins ago

        You're a member, do a TAA vs. Robbo comparison, should answer your question.

    7. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 3 mins ago

      Could be some bench headaches here but I like the depth here if I decide Salah is a better captaincy option than Haaland for the next 4-5 GWs on WC rather. Alternative is Haaland, Madueke and Faes for Salah, Havertz and Konsa

      Raya 4.0
      TAA Gabriel Lewis Robinson Konsa
      Salah Palmer Jota ESR Rogers
      Watkins Havertz J.Pedro

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 54 mins ago

        Lovely jubbly

      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 52 mins ago

        I have Saka/Myko over Jota/Gabriel

      3. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 33 mins ago

        What about Jota/Gabriel to Mitoma/Robbo

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 22 mins ago

          I want double Arsenal defence long term and not sure on double Brighton attack when JP has good fixtures...

          I do like the balance of this squad more than when I have tried to squeeze all three of TAA, Salah and Haaland in

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 19 mins ago

            Can do Jota and Lewis to Mitoma and Robbo if I downgrade Konsa/Robinson to a 4.0

    8. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 2 mins ago

      Now that Ramsdale's off to the seaside are there any Gooners about that know who's gonna be Raya's no.2? Nobody else listed on the FPL site.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 52 mins ago

        Looks like Joan García coming in. Might get another GK as well

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 50 mins ago

          Cheers! Good to know.

    9. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 59 mins ago

      Johnstone to Wolves so remove Bentley in those WCs

      Rumours of him being the back-up to Raya, which could be simultaneously class (back-up) but also a nightmare (blocks an ARS spot)

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 47 mins ago

        Booger

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 47 mins ago

        Good shout, wonder who the best 4.0 GK to go with now is. I'm on Fabianski

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 9 mins ago

          Probably the Brentford one because Flekken isn’t that good

          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 4 mins ago

            that's the one I've opted for

            4% ownership a factor?

            1. Qaiss
              • 8 Years
              7 hours, 56 mins ago

              I owned Flekken for the first half of last season and he was awful. I’m surprised Brentford haven’t signed a new keeper

              1. Ser Davos
                • 9 Years
                7 hours, 51 mins ago

                he did improve according to a Brentford fan, but I agree

              2. DandyDon
                • 5 Years
                7 hours, 48 mins ago

                looking forward to his CS this weekend!

        2. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 8 mins ago

          Got to be fab, he’s the best back up if Areola has a shocker

      3. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 46 mins ago

        Thought I bought a Bentley, turned out it was a Lada

      4. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 43 mins ago

        Would likely be the third keeper at Arsenal, I think

    10. dansmith1985
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 59 mins ago

      Bottomed

      Raya
      Gabriel TAA Porro
      Eze Doku Jota Rogers ESR
      Isak Haaland

      Henderson Burn HB Fraser

      G2G?

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 48 mins ago

        gtg

    11. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 56 mins ago

      Capt palmer or haaland?

      Anyway is this gtg?
      Henderson
      Porro robinson hall
      Palmer jota rogers saka
      Haaland wood isak

      Subs virginia esr quansah harwood

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 49 mins ago

        Probably Palmer less ownership, at home.

    12. dansmith1985
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 52 mins ago

      Eze to Saka worth a -4?

    13. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 51 mins ago

      Wissa/Robertson (own Trent)

      Or

      Havertz/Myko(Nailed to the bench)

      1. Lilac Breasted Roller
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 39 mins ago

        if nailed to the bench, would consider a 4.0 ?

        Do you own Saka? If not would go B

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 39 mins ago

          I own Saka

        2. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 37 mins ago

          Myko will play 90 most weeks though

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 39 mins ago

        Wissa/Robbo

    14. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 48 mins ago

      Two things;

      Villa fans - Does Nedelkovic start ahead of Cash for time being?

      Brentford fans - Does Van Den Berg (4.0!) come into the team or is he backup do we think?

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 46 mins ago

        Cash is injured for 4 weeks. I'd be shocked if we don't sign a RB before window closes. We needed to before Cash got injured. He's probably least favourite starting XI player amongst Villa fans

      2. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 46 mins ago

        Villa close to a dutch right back for 35m so maybe for 1 game yes.

        not sure on this, looks like Collins and Pinnock were favoured but Pinnock could go full back. Not worth the risk yet

        1. DandyDon
          • 5 Years
          8 hours, 20 mins ago

          ah thanks both didn't know that!
          Yes think you are right

    15. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 48 mins ago

      Done Nkunku to Rogers, next week most likely looking for Wood/Murphy replacement with 2.5ITB, thoughts?

      Henderson
      TAA/Gabriel/Robinson
      Saka/Jota/ESR/Rogers
      Haaland(c)/Isak/Wood

      Bentley/Konsa/Murphy/Johnson

    16. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 43 mins ago

      I'm thinking of pivoting on assets

      eg

      Saka + Havertz for BRI

      then two FTs

      Salah + Pedro for 4&5

      would even consider it for a hit

      aggressive play, but with so many explosive options and given the bonus it could be a decent ploy

    17. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 43 mins ago

      Anyone considering TC Palmer?
      Especially if CRY lose Guehi…

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 45 mins ago

        Attack promoted teams in SGWs for TC

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 44 mins ago

        Half a million of us won't be.

      3. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 15 mins ago

        I don't see the Guehi deal happening. Palace lost Chadi Riad with a knee ligament injury on Tuesday night ruling him out for the Chelsea game at least. It is unknown how long Riad will be gone as he is having scans and hopefully Friday we will have more news.
        Palace are suddenly looking thin at the back.

    18. Hey_Arnold
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 42 mins ago

      Sanchez and TAS or Raya and Robertson?

      1. Hey_Arnold
        • 11 Years
        8 hours ago

        *TAA

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 57 mins ago

        Raya and Robbo

        The step down from TAA to Robbo isn't nearly as great as the step down from Sanchez to Raya

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 55 mins ago

          this, great point. Where the compromises should be

          Lots of "Trent essential" and I get that, but building him in along with other premiums is not really viable

        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 55 mins ago

          * step down from Raya to Sanchez

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 56 mins ago

            **yeah this

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 57 mins ago

        Don't think Sanchez will hold the #1 spot for long

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          7 hours ago

          This too, a couple of mistakes and I think Jorgensen will get a chance and they will swap Cup/League keeper roles

      4. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 56 mins ago

        I’m getting Raya/Robbo and Trent YOLO

    19. KUN_DE_BRU_YNE
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 36 mins ago

      Isn’t 4.0 keane nailed from Everton defence ?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 34 mins ago

        Expect O'brien to start over him at some point

      2. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 34 mins ago

        Tawk and Branth

      3. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 32 mins ago

        Nope.

      4. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 32 mins ago

        What does that tell you about the current state of Everton's defence?

    20. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 22 mins ago

      Raya (Vlad/4

      Robertson - LEWIS - Robinson - Greaves - 4

      this is the defence that's shaping up. Unsure who partners Greaves out of the promoted lot? HWB the most nailed? What of Faes actually stays?

      Lewis just seems dripping in upside rather than say a Konsa

      Walker, Rodri and Foden yet to return of course

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 48 mins ago

        Faes is looking to leave reports seen

    21. SoulShakinTex
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 20 mins ago

      Started out with Haaland/Son/Gordon. Hit the TC in round 2. And now tempted by a -4 switch to Salah/Palmer/Watkins. Because of fixtures, mostly. Too much too soon?

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 36 mins ago

        Go with your gut

      2. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 35 mins ago

        no I think this idea of not having everyone is of course the case, but doesn't mean we can't pivot and target the big scores that are so prevalent

        I like the sound of your moves, but I have doubts over Watkins' freshness atm. Possibly Havertz?

      3. SoulShakinTex
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        Also unsure of Ollie, even as a Villafan. He will come good. But how soon is now?

        1. Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 20 mins ago

          Also a The Smiths fan apparently

          1. Mirror Man
              6 hours, 55 mins ago

              Bigmouth strikes again!

      4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 7 mins ago

        Does Liveepool triple up make sense. Thinking of going with Salah, Jota and Robbo

      5. Cveastad
          8 hours, 1 min ago

          Currently on.

          Sels
          Saliba, Porro, TAA
          Rogers, Diogo J, Bruno F, MGW
          Isak, Haaland (C), Havertz

          Henderson, J Kurphy, Johnson, Barco.

          Considering holding FT for next week, then im on 3 FT

          Happy with start, totalt 167 points. TC Haaland last round.

          Considering Isak and bruno out with Palmer and Muniz in

          Save og Go?

        • Billy Whizz
          • 1 Year
          7 hours, 39 mins ago

          Why do people worry about having a premium keeper or rating keepers when there’s hardly any difference in points at the end of the season? The lower ranked keep pace with the higher through point saves so doesn’t it make sense to spread the money elsewhere?

        • Big W
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 24 mins ago

          What one?
          A) Isak > Watkins
          B) Isak & Gordon > Pedro & Palmer -4

