It’s still a little early in the campaign to be making our own adjustments to the difficulty ratings, after just two Gameweeks. It may be that Wolverhampton Wanderers need to be made an ‘easier’ fixture after their wobbly defensive displays. Brighton and Hove Albion, in contrast, might ultimately need to be a redder shade of blue. And Aston Villa, who conceded more big chances on the road than relegated Sheffield United and Burnley last season, are probably trickier foes than the ticker suggests.

But a bigger sample is needed before we make any tweaks.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

BEST FIXTURES

ASTON VILLA

Is there a better run of four matches than the one Aston Villa enjoys in Gameweeks 3-6?

Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town are the early frontrunners for goals conceded in 2024/25. Were it not for some wasteful finishing from Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, then Leicester City would have been up there too.

While it’s a little early to be critiquing Ipswich’s defence (they’ve faced the might of Liverpool and Manchester City so far), Everton and Wolves have been in defensive disarray. Injuries at the back have affected the Toffees. With Wolves, the transition to a back four – and a backline missing the stalwarts of Max Kilman (£4.5m), Craig Dawson (£4.5m) and Nelson Semedo (£4.5m) – has had mixed results at best.

It may be the international break allows both teams the necessary time to rediscover some defensive solidity. Villa will be hoping that’s not the case.

As for the Villans themselves, they were impressive against both West Ham United and Arsenal. Solid, too, with individual errors from Matty Cash (£4.5m) and Emi Martinez (£5.0m) busting the clean sheets when Villa’s opponents had offered little.

Above: Teams sorted by non-penalty expected goals conceded (xGC) in the first two weeks

Morgan Rogers (£5.1m) has been bright further forward, Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) less so. Late back from Euro 2024, you’d expect Watkins to shake off that ring rust sooner rather than later.

With Rogers, he’s not yet turned those electric displays into eye-catching underlying numbers – although an assist should have arrived on Saturday when Watkins missed a sitter. A midfielder whose attacking returns will improve with easier fixtures or one destined to be all sizzle and no steak? Time will tell.

A word of warning: Villa are in UEFA Champions League action after the international break, heightening the risk of rotation.

IPSWICH TOWN

