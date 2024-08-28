241
  1. JohannaAdams10
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who scores more this week?

    A) Jota (a Man U)
    B) Gordon (Spu)

    1. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Close call gut says Gordon

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      A prolly

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Bookies believe him to be more likely to score also.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which two 4.5 mids:

    A) Lewis
    B) Robinson
    C) Van den Ven
    D) Konsa

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      AD

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      *defs

    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      BD

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      BD

    5. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      All 4 + Konate and save some cash and upgrade elsewhere

    6. JohannaAdams10
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      BD

    7. Business Dog
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      BD

    8. Blueberg
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Robinson is 4.6

  3. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anderson vs Isak, Isak down.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Jota G 🙂

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Strong Newcastle team conceding to NFO's B team. Concerning

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Pretty much a full strength Newcastle bar Gordon. They would want to win this tournament, one of the few in it who this actually applies to.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Almiron off, Gordon on.

        2. el polako
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          Already took a hit this week so will hold off but next week Isak to Watkins is my penciled in move.

          1. Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I'm half tempted to use FT to make the move this week watching this Newcastle game

  4. Business Dog
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    On wc which would you choose:

    a.) Havertz + bench of 4.5fwd, 2x 4.0 defs
    b.) Pedro + bench of Muniz, 2x 4.5 defs

    Also thoughts on Robbo +1m or Trent?

  5. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    What’s the best way of getting some Liverpool cover into this squad?

    Sels 4.0
    Tino Robinson Konsa Greaves THB
    Palmer Saka Eze Kudus Rogers
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    2.0 itb
    No Free Transfers. Wildcard played

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Jota with a there is no doubt finish

  7. el polako
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Sterling being pushed out of Chelsea.
    Any takers?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No thanks

  8. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Do i need to wc.this

    Henderson (vladermarson)
    Gabriel robinson taa (porro johnson)
    Saka jota esr rogers (nkunku)
    Isak haaland wood

    0.5m in bank 2 ft

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      If that needs WC then we need more WC chips

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nkunku and Isak to Palmer + someone

      1. jammie26
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think Isak scores against Spuds, wouldn't be selling personally

  9. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    something that's cropped again in the/a potential strategy stems from a random comment where someone elsewhere during pre-season suggested Salah for GW1 and then a -4 to pivot to Haaland C GW2. It was one of those things that suddenly made me sit up and consider. Obvious, but simply effective and actually would've been the optimum play now

    I know there's now price changes to consider and there's other moving parts to keep in mind, but I'm wondering if that strategy is actually a great approach in many weeks. So instead of comments arguing, "why are you knee jerking in Palmer for CPA?", when perhaps this assertive play is the route to take given there's so many players with so much explosive potential. I'm not saying it's 2d/binary/black or white, but picking two big hitters and shifting them with the FTs and even -4 could prove powerful. I know atm we're all on this must be restrained and save up the FTs

    so for instance, I may pick Saka this week and use an FT or even two to get in Salah next week. Not necessarily a great example, but you get the gist

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Haaland got braces in the first gameweek for the last two seasons. Him not getting a brace again was unlikely IMO. And very disappointed I wasted my cap on him. I assumed he also wanted to make a mug of Cuc.

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        he wasn't a widespread captaincy option though? Isak and Salah were the two

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yea true. But I still think he was a good captain pick on paper and he easily could have braced.

          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            yeah, Chelsea were chaotic in PS as well

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yes, jumping to best C option when it's home against whipping boys is viable strategy. Even better whenbit can be done for free. Basically 2 expected pts more from C breaks it even.

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        This is one of the issues with Haaland though. Its easy to hop between the premium mids but Haaland will cost you two transfers.

        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          This is exactly the issue. Better to have than have not in my view.

          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            but I'm suggesting the -4 pivot could well be worth it (somewhat devil's advocate)

            1. Ser Davos
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              and Salah to the other premium mids is more than just one transfer

  10. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gordon Solanke to Rogers Havertz,
    good moves to free up cash for Quansah to Robbo next gw?

  11. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which 1 to bench?

    A. Robinson (ips)
    B. Gvardiol (whu)
    C. Porro (new)

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

    2. Hantakun
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Porro

  12. Kristobal
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Mateta still nailed on starter with Nketiah to Palace? Thoughts?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Should be, but there is a chance Mateta gets sold. Windows closes Friday though b4 deadline.

      1. Kristobal
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        What? Sold? To what team? Heard something about Aston Villa but they already have Watkins

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not to a PL team. I doubt he moves.

          He said he wants CL football.

  13. JustWatching
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Pick two of Van de Ven, Dunk, Burn...

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      just now

      VdV Dunkers

  14. One Man
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Raya (4m)
    White Gvardiol Robinson (Dunk Faes)
    Salah Palmer Baily Rogers ESR
    Haaland Pedro (Jebbison)

    What does this WC team look like double Villa MF as I fancy them with those V good fixtures.

    1. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dunk Bailey White Gvardiol

      v interesting picks

  15. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Forest need a hungry number 9, Awoniyi is not good enough or sharp enough

  16. F4L
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    bowen winner

  17. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who's more likely to score Eze or Isak?

    1. Hantakun
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Based on form I would say Eze

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        2 losses and no goals or assists?

        1. Hantakun
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Eze has played well but been quite unlucky

          Isak doesn’t look like scoring at all in the cup game

  18. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Really weird seeing Gallagher in an Athletico (warm up) shirt. Hope it works out for him.

  19. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start a) Hall or b) mykolenko? Cheers

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Going by social media comments from this match it doesn't feel like Hall is starting the next match. Expect both to concede really.

  20. Derbz87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Was I just reading on BBC there is no VAR in the league cup? They just make it up as they go along don't they? Have it where they can in the FA Cup, don't bother at all in this.

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Jim'll fix it

  21. bmor
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    A. Salah & Wissa
    B. Saka & Watkins

    I have Haaland, Jota and Palmer

