  marco_atk85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    For solanke replecement, I already have ESR.

    A) a side move to mateta.
    B) downgrade to muniz. Than upgrade EsR to Eze with the fund.

    Does B worth the extra transfer?

  Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    How does Solanke to Zirzkee sound?

    RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A friend of mine texted me earlier saying he’s done this exact move, I actually don’t mind it at all, just depends which United turns up if he starts, which is usually the boring type.

  andymck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    What to do with Solanke:

    A) Bench him and risk it playing Aina
    B) Sell him for Wood

