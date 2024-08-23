427
  1. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any reason not to get Muniz for Solanke if I already have two Fulham players? Got Robinson and Smith Rowe. Triple Fulham feels too much but he does look like the best replacement.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      2FTs next GW and upgrade Solanke to Watkins

    2. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Solanke may not fit as well as in Bourne, him and Semenyo were a great unit

  2. Jonta83
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best Solanke replacement? Muniz? Wood? Pedro? Or someone else.. Have no money ITB..

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'm going penalty taking Armstrong. Looks ugly and feels wrong but hey I got Haaland, Mo, KDB, Trent, Isak... and feeling great. It isn only 5.5 after all

  3. shorey143
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    How many league goals has Muniz scored in the last 10?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why are you restricting it to last 10 league games?

      Why not use the full season data? His actual returns v expected data from last season was close.

      xG: 8.76
      xA: 0.94

      G: 9
      A: 2

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

    3. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hmmm form?

    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Play what's ahead of you

    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      not gonna get muniz myself i think but:

      luton - 1 minute sub appearance
      city - yeah...
      brentford - the most end of season vibes match you'd seen last season
      palace - 1 goal
      liverpool - again tough fixture, had chances
      west ham - had chances
      newcastle - tough fixture (at that point), also still had chances
      forest - worst Fulham team performance all season

      like, his "fall-off" was just end of season mid-table team checking out for the most part, don't read too much into it.

  4. LeFootyProf
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    I can’t think of a better team than this for this GW and for next few weeks too. Thoughts appreciated!

    Leno

    Lewis TAA Akanji

    Jota ESR Eze Salah

    Muniz Havertz Haaland

    Subs

    Fabianksi Greaves Harwood-Bellis Sangare

    1. LeFootyProf
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Perhaps a Villa player in the mix for Lewis after this GW

  5. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Just wanted to ask, has anyone experienced any issues when posting on here from your mobile phone?

    Every time I post something I get the following message:

    “We experienced problems saving your comment. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest you try again soon”.

    So then I have to refresh, hit “submit”, and then it shows the comment/post. I Ahhh to do this every time, it’s driving me mad haha!

    I’ve tried clearing caches and cookies etc, that doesn’t work, has anyone had this before and know how to correct it?

    Many thanks.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I have had it a few times I the last few days, yeah.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yup website has been slow

    3. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Glad to know I’m not the only one then cheers guys.

      However this was even happening at the end of last season when posting and it’s still happening on every comment/post.
      Even now posting this….the message will pop up and then have to refresh and submit in order to view it and respond, seems there’s no way round to fixing this, kind of annoying.

    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have gigabit connection using a desktop PC and get the same thing for quite a while now, and the site is slow as treacle today.

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Tedious isn’t it, it doesn’t seem to happen on my desktop computer, just always my phone, which I use mostly if not all the time when on here. It is very slow I agree.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good to know it isn't because I'm accessing the site from the opposite end of the world.

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    1m ITB

    Henderson
    TAA / Porro / Robinson
    Saka / Jota / ESR / Murphy
    Haaland (C) / Isak / Solanke*

    Flekken // Rogers / Hall / Barco

    Not totally sure what to do with Solanke. I've got double FUL already with Robinson & ESR. Triple's a lot, although won't have to play all three every week.

    Can afford Havertz, but I feel I'll need the money in the next few.

    A) Bench Solanke, start Hall
    B) Bench Solanke, start Rodgers
    C) Solanke > Muniz
    D) Solanke > Armstrong
    E) Other?

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Biggest upside potential, short term anyway

  7. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Has anyone else done a flip flop (having scored 90 points on gw1) sacrificing 4 points to get in Haaland and therein cancelling out (-4points) the 'Haaland effect this game week?

    negative move somewhat but heyho!

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      assuming a Salh cappo last week and culling him this.

  8. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    How's this WC team looking?

    Raya Virginia
    Porro Munoz Robinson Konsa Harwood
    Salah Saka Eze ESR Minteh
    Haaland Muniz Armstrong

  9. Johnny too hotty
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is solanke dropping tonight ???

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      No should be fine until tomorrow

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      His replacements might go up.

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Probably not, likely tomorrow night.

