Liverpool, Fulham and Manchester City midfielders are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

These three players, at the time of writing, all have an ownership of 5% or less.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

FPL ownership: 2.6%

2.6% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW2-6 fixtures: BRE | mun | NFO | BOU | wol

For those Fantasy managers looking for a cheaper route into Liverpool’s attack, Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m) could be the solution.

Having been fielded in a deeper role under Jurgen Klopp last season, the Hungary international was deployed as the Reds’ No 10 on Saturday.

It resulted in three shots and three key passes.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-0 win, Szoboszlai said:

“Well, we played differently a little bit because [before] we played with one No 6 and two No 8s, with one of the No 8s dropping as a No 6. “Now we play with one No 6, one No 8 and one No 10, and I had the role of the No 10. But still sometimes I can drop, sometimes I can stay. “It’s just different. I think I have more offensive work with the ball but without the ball I still have to do my stuff anyway, so the same as last season.” – Dominik Szoboszlai

Last season, Szoboszlai had to do a lot of legwork in midfield, which limited his attacking threat.

His attributes are clearly suited to a No 10 role in Arne Slot’s hybrid 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation, however, having contributed 10 goals and 13 assists in his final season at RB Leipzig.

Liverpool have three favourable fixtures at Anfield in the next four Gameweeks, which lends greater value to the recruitment of their attacking assets.

At just £6.5m in FPL, Szoboszlai could be a real value option in our five-man midfields as Slot prepares for his first home match at the helm.

ANDREAS PEREIRA

FPL ownership: 3.8%

3.8% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW2-6 fixtures: LEI | ips | WHU | NEW | nfo

Another option in the midfield bracket, Andreas Pereira (£5.5m) could cause all manner of problems for newly-promoted Leicester City in Gameweek 2.

The Brazilian was deployed in a deeper role alongside Sasa Lukic (£5.0m) at Old Trafford last week, but the shape resembled a 4-1-4-1 in possession that saw Pereira enjoy plenty of the ball.

In fact, he created five chances in total:

Four of those opportunities arrived from corners and free-kicks, which could be key against Leicester on Saturday.

Firstly, Fulham often struggle to break down low blocks, placing greater emphasis on dead-ball situations.

And based on Monday’s evidence, the Foxes will struggle to defend them.

Indeed, Steve Cooper’s side conceded eight attempts and 0.6 expected goals (xG) from set plays in Gameweek 1, more than any other side.

Priced at £5.5m, Pereira could therefore profit.

Looking beyond the Leicester encounter, Fulham have an excellent run of fixtures, with the home tie against Newcastle United in Gameweek 5 the only top-eight side on their immediate agenda.

JEREMY DOKU

FPL ownership: 4.4%

4.4% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW2-6 fixtures: IPS | whu | BRE | ARS | new

Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) didn’t set the world alight last season – notching three goals and 10 assists – but he represents an intriguing route into Man City’s attack in Gameweek 2.

Pep Guardiola used two ‘proper’ wingers at Stamford Bridge last week, a departure from his usual preference.

Doku, who started on the right before switching to the left, looked particularly sharp, completing six dribbles.

He also attempted two shots and provided one key pass.

Furthermore, just 18% of City’s attacks came down the middle against Chelsea, highlighting the wide players’ influence.

“I’m going to watch this game back and see what I can improve for the next game. I want to play a big impact and big role in this team. “I want to perform every time I get the chance to be on the pitch, to be decisive and get some goals and assists.” – Jeremy Doku

Ipswich Town started well against Liverpool on Saturday, pressing high and maintaining a decent defensive shape. However, they failed to sustain the pace and were badly exposed after the break, conceding six big chances.

As such, you’d expect Doku to be afforded his fair share of goalscoring opportunities.

At a price of just £6.5m in FPL, Doku also faces West Ham United in Gameweek 3, an opponent he scored and assisted against in 2023/24.

