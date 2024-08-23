266
  1. Aster
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench Wood or Nkunku?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nkunku

      Open Controls
  2. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Henderson.
    Robinson. Trent. Lewis.
    Salah. Eze. Bernardo. Minteh.
    Haaland. Issak. Havertz.

    0.4 ITB?

    Yes, leis joes but at least he stays for Ipswich

    Open Controls
  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Preferred 5.5 mid that’s not ESR anyone???

    Open Controls
    1. Giorgi89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would think Minteh although rotation risk

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Minteh probably, Rogers might be good as well

      Open Controls
  4. Giorgi89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi Lads,

    Any adjustment to the starting 11:
    Henderson
    TAA Saliba Van de ven
    Saka Bruno Nkunku J. Murphy ESR
    Haaland Isak

    Bench: Robinson, THB, Joao pedro,

    Cheers and GL

    Open Controls
  5. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Sorry, not that one. THIS one>

    Henderson.
    Robinson. Trent. Lewis.
    Salah. Eze. Bernardo. Minteh.
    Haaland. Issak. Havertz.

    0.4 ITB?

    Rogers.HB. Mos.

    Open Controls
  6. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Which 3 to start?

    Robinson, Hall, Aina, Mazraoui

    Open Controls

