476 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Unlike deceitful Cooper, thank you! Honest Ange.

    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yeah cheers Ange, gives an extra day for price drops

  2. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Vardy is tempting me as a short term replacement for Solanke. I use the term short term loosely as he will probably be crocked and burned out by GW5, but I prefer him as an option to the other 5.5's and bringing Vardy in over Muniz free's up funds to do Saka > Salah (with 0.5 already itb).

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I like that move

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Vardy is on my personal ultimate troll list.

  3. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on solanke to muniz? Helps me raise funds for salah in gw4 too.....thanks

    Henderson
    Taa munoz robinson (barco johnson)
    Saka jota Gordon nkunku (winks)
    Haaland solanke isak

    1. Christina.
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yes, do it

    2. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yes. Looking to do the same move myself.

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Cool thanks

  4. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Penny pinchers must be inquandescent right now.

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I quan't see the Wood for tr 'Ezes

    • el polako
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Considering the fixtures, can’t look past Muniz as Solanke’s replacement.

    • FPL Dakes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Today makes me glad I kept 1.0 ITB despite having a cheap bench…

      Cue Havertz stinker against Villa now

    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Areola (4.0)
      Gab Munoz Robinson
      Salah Jota Eze ESR
      Haaland Isak SOLANKE*

      HB, Sangare, Johnson

      a) Solanke > Muniz
      b) Solanke > Nic Jackson (DIFFERENTIAL BEAST)
      c) Save FT -> Play HB (NFO) or Sangare (sou)

      1. The Abyss
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        I honestly think B could be a great shout. I never even considered that prior to reading this.

        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Yep. Don't hate the option either. With new manager and tons of players the minutes are still bit uncertain though. Also he costs 1.5 more than Muniz.

          1. The Abyss
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            But if it works, you're laughing. Could well do!

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Initial thoughts?
      A) Bench Solanke, play Rogers (ARS, H)
      B) Bench Solanke, play Hall (BOU, A)
      C) Sell Solanke > Muniz*
      D) Sell Solanke > Mateta
      E) Sell Solanke > Armstrong
      F) Sell Solanke > Havertz

      F is by far the best attack, but the upgrade will leave me struggling to upgrade the likes of Murphy, get an ARS defensive player soon etc.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        What's the asterisk for? Miniz isn't flagged. I'm checking the whole page! All I can see is BobbySoesNotLook's SOLANKE* above. SO Muniz is Solanke????

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          I meant to add a *that I have ESR already but forgot 🙂

      2. beetlejuice
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Havertz have thought fixtures, that is my worry. Considering Muniz myself.

        Open Controls
      3. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I don't think you need an Arsenal defender soon. Arsenal don't have great fixtures, so Havertz doesn't seem much better than Muniz, who's much cheaper. I like Mateta, but it's hard to look past Muniz, and his price is the most likely to rise, I guess. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth! Then you can find something o do with that money instead of getting an Arse defence 😉

        Whether or not to bench Solanke is a tricky one, though. I don't want to say anything on ha since I have no idea about the (possible) extent of the injury. If he's most likely back next game, keep him, play Hall. But I guess you'll never know that.

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          B or C

        2. DandyDon
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          he does have two tough fixtures next anyway so its a sell for me.

        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Thanks for the reply. For Arsenal defense, by 'soon' I meant in a few weeks, not immediately 🙂 It's just very easy to use transfers and lock yourself out!

          I'm slightly uncomfortable with having double Fulham attack after LEI if I go for Muniz, but the cash is certainly handy.

          And also, why spend 2 transfers to get Eze later if you can get Mateta in one, eh? 😉

          I think if I get sold on Muniz he comes in this week otherwise missing the plum fixture for no reason.

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            40 mins ago

            I'd have no qualms about doubling on any team unless I was planning to bench hem sometimes, but with hose fixtures, I wouldn't be until GW7, and then your team will be quite different anyway, or you'll have the FTs to do something about it.

            If you have qualms, then stick with Solanke, I reckon.

      4. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I have similar situation but worse bench (look above). And I don't have money for Havertz.

        Arsenal's fixtures look generally challenging though so I think Muniz could be good short term choice that leaves some money itb to upgrade/fix other spots in upcoming weeks..

      5. DandyDon
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Havertz going up 0.1 before this injury has really cost me as i can't downgrade any 4.5 defenders or 5.0 midfielder etc! He is the best option but i will be going Wood, Mateta (does he start!?), Muniz (do i double up on Fulham attack??) or Armstrong (actually good xg last game but it was against 10 men). Clear!?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Haha. Same dilemma. If I go Muinz I'll have triple Fulham. That just sounds all types of wrong!

          Open Controls
      6. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I’m doing Solanke to Haaland but in your situation I would do C 100%

    • royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Do you think I should play Konsa in place of Solanke.

      Pros - Use 2FTs and then ship out Solanke and Quansah if they are still unfit for GW3. .

      Cons - Take a possible 0.2 drop.

      Which is better?

      1. Christina.
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        get rid of them

      2. RogueBlood
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Play Konsa, see weekend outcomes then get rid of both

    • RogueBlood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Who to play instead of Solanke

      A) Bergvall

      B) Konsa

      1. markieffm
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        It’s gonna be Richarlison or Kulusevski that comes in for Solanke…

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        I'd go with Bergvall. Have to expect Arsenal will score really which diminishes the appeal of Konsa.

        Bergvall should probably play with the Bentancur injury, and he was on set pieces when he came on the pitch last time.

        Don't think he has a massively high ceiling but I guess less likely to get a 1-pointer than Konsa.

    • tom2224
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Anyone Triple Captaining Haaland?

    • Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Is Solanke injured, he's not flagged?

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Annoying that it's too late to get Havertz for me now 🙁

      2. THELUCKYONE
        • 3 Years
        56 mins ago

        Yes

    • Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Nicholas Jackson thoughts?

    • Zoostation
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      If we have ESR is it too much Fulham to go Solanke to Muniz?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Especially if you have Robinson on top of that too 😆

        ...if there is any time to have a double up on attack in a team, against two newly promoted sides is as best you can hope for.

        Long-term not so much, at least they are cheap-ish.

        A argument ESR can be moved on for another 5.5m MID soon anyway, performances dependant.

    • OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Which is better ?
      A- Solanke >> Muniz for free
      B- Keep FT and play Rogers

      1. THELUCKYONE
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        B

    • MetallicaJack93
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Would you wc?

      Hendo
      Taa Gvardiol Gabriel Porro (HB)
      Saka Jota ESR (4.5 x 2)
      Haaland Isak Solanke

      Already done a -4...

      1. Backup Dancer
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Yeah easy wildcard

    • ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      G2G?

      Sels
      TAA - Robinson - Munoz
      Eze - Jota - ESR - Son - Murphy
      Haaland - Isak

      Turner - Solanke - Greaves - Faes

      Took Quansah out for Greaves earlier in the week. Don’t really want to do a -4 this early.

    • Starvaiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Which one to bench?
      A) porro (EVE)
      B) MGW (sou)
      C) Bowen (cry)
      D) burn (bou)

