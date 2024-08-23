FanTeam: Prizes on offer in weekly Big Pick 6 game

Sponsored by FanTeam

Having already introduced the Regular Season game and picked a squad for EPL Unlimited, it’s worth spending time on Big Pick 6 – FanTeam’s weekly signature event.

It’s a similar sort of one-week selection to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Challenge, except with a £2 entry fee and £7,500 prize pool that rewards the top 20% of managers.

From three selected top-flight meetings, you can pick any six players.

Throughout the day, these will gain points from goals, assists, clean sheets, saves and shots on target but could also lose some for cards, penalty misses and own goals. There’s also a punishment for stacking multiple defensive clean sheets from the same club.

Meanwhile, there is no budget and no positional restrictions, the only barrier is limiting yourself to a maximum of three players per team.

Gameweek 2 picks

For the second weekend of this new campaign, the chosen matches are:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Brentford

Let’s start with Mohamed Salah – FanTeam’s leading Gameweek 1 scorer with 13.1 points. Worth his weight in Fantasy gold, the Egyptian was in tandem with Diogo Jota for Liverpool’s opening goal at Ipswich Town before grabbing one for himself.

Speaking of his Portuguese team-mate, midfielder Jota should keep his out-of-position potential by starting spot up front versus a tricky Brentford opponent.

In a game without budget, it’s hard to opt against attacking defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold. He ‘only’ brought a clean sheet last Saturday but, had the two big chances he created taken a different route, it could have been a double-digit haul.

We feel slightly uneasy about siding with Chelsea right now but Wolves enter this ‘Pedro Neto derby’ looking weak. Christopher Nkunku will be a nuisance to a backline that kept just five clean sheets last season and we know all too well how devastating Cole Palmer can be. On penalties, he racked up two shots versus Manchester City, one being on target.

Elsewhere, Alexander Isak is in over 70% of EPL Unlimited squads and this ownership shouldn’t dwell too much on his poor Gameweek 1 as Newcastle were down to 10 men for most of it. The concern should instead be that Eddie Howe still hasn’t secured a league win over former club Bournemouth.

