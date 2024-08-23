105
Tips August 23

FanTeam: Prizes on offer in weekly Big Pick 6 game

105 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

Having already introduced the Regular Season game and picked a squad for EPL Unlimited, it’s worth spending time on Big Pick 6 – FanTeam’s weekly signature event.

It’s a similar sort of one-week selection to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Challenge, except with a £2 entry fee and £7,500 prize pool that rewards the top 20% of managers.

Join the FanTeam fun: Big Pick 6

FanTeam:

From three selected top-flight meetings, you can pick any six players.

Throughout the day, these will gain points from goals, assists, clean sheets, saves and shots on target but could also lose some for cards, penalty misses and own goals. There’s also a punishment for stacking multiple defensive clean sheets from the same club.

Meanwhile, there is no budget and no positional restrictions, the only barrier is limiting yourself to a maximum of three players per team.

DON’T MISS OUT, CLICK HERE TO JOIN FANTEAM

Gameweek 2 picks

For the second weekend of this new campaign, the chosen matches are:

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
  • Bournemouth v Newcastle United
  • Liverpool v Brentford
FanTeam: 1

Let’s start with Mohamed Salah – FanTeam’s leading Gameweek 1 scorer with 13.1 points. Worth his weight in Fantasy gold, the Egyptian was in tandem with Diogo Jota for Liverpool’s opening goal at Ipswich Town before grabbing one for himself.

Speaking of his Portuguese team-mate, midfielder Jota should keep his out-of-position potential by starting spot up front versus a tricky Brentford opponent.

In a game without budget, it’s hard to opt against attacking defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold. He ‘only’ brought a clean sheet last Saturday but, had the two big chances he created taken a different route, it could have been a double-digit haul.

We feel slightly uneasy about siding with Chelsea right now but Wolves enter this ‘Pedro Neto derby’ looking weak. Christopher Nkunku will be a nuisance to a backline that kept just five clean sheets last season and we know all too well how devastating Cole Palmer can be. On penalties, he racked up two shots versus Manchester City, one being on target.

Elsewhere, Alexander Isak is in over 70% of EPL Unlimited squads and this ownership shouldn’t dwell too much on his poor Gameweek 1 as Newcastle were down to 10 men for most of it. The concern should instead be that Eddie Howe still hasn’t secured a league win over former club Bournemouth.

DON’T MISS OUT, CLICK HERE TO JOIN FANTEAM

In partnership with FanTeam, 18+, Play Responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | #ad

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

105 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Is there a better 5.0 forward than Archer?

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Probs but not worth the 0.5 over fodder

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Wouldnt bother when you can get Pedro for another 0.5

      Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Beto goal machine

      Open Controls
  2. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Who’s on the triple c?

    Open Controls
    1. supermaths
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      IMO it's just not worth it.
      Most (more than 50%) will own and therefore Captain AH.
      Adding the triple only adds the same points again.
      If he was to get a hattrick it's only an additional 17 points over those that Captain him.
      There's bigger wins at other points of the season.

      (Or it could be that I am and I'm hoping that this massage convinces a few not to....!! :D)

      Open Controls
      1. supermaths
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        And by AH I of course meant EH!!!
        (Blast from the past there!)

        Open Controls
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Later in the season there could be a great opportunity to captain Haaland who will likely be the highest owned player. That logic will always apply where you say the those who triple captain him are only gaining the extra points on top of everyone who will again likely captain him that week.

        And if it’s a DGW for a Saka/Salah/Son for the TC, those without the chip will just captain one of them and not lose out too much be a they are only losing the additional 17-20 points that the triple captainers are gaining.

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        This isn't the right way to think about it. It is as simple as... is this the week where you are most convinced a player will get the highest single GW score of the season?

        EO doesn't matter at all. If you TC him when he gets a hat trick you get 17 points from the chip. It doesn't matter if you TC him later when he's lower owned and gets 15 points. Sure it will give you a bigger relative rank gain that specific week but your actual points from the chip are 15 not 17 so you'd be worse off.

        It really is as simple as get as many points with it as possible.

        Open Controls
    2. DeathoftheParty
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yep...

      Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think you gotta wait for the DGW because guarantees twice as many points just for playing and potentially more bonus points - in the dream world your TC player get's 3 BPS both matches.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        That’s just it though, reality bites and you are very unlikely for that to happen. Yes you are opening up that opportunity to occur but it’s a dice roll.

        Add to that DGW’s come during heavy fixture congestion where the two PL fixtures fall in the space of 4 days with CL knockout football in play also. Rotation and suboptimal performance needs to be factored in with many games in quick succession.

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I would be very surprised if we TC'd in a DGW this year actually.

        There's only likely to be 2 and we have FH, BB and Mystery Chip to use as well.

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Depends what you class as a DGW because there are loads of occasions where two teams play two matches in one GW for various reason. So doesn't have to be a full DGW where every team plays twice.

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            The greater the amount of DGW’s the more chance we have of having two plum fixtures for a Haaland/Salah/Saka. Optimal fixtures are key to using the chip not just having two fixtures.

            Open Controls
            1. LangerznMash
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Exactly, we have no way of knowing when/who the optimal fixtures will be, but chances are at some point one of Arsenal/City/Spurs/Liverpool will probably have a DGW against 2 x bottom 6 teams so best to hold the TC chip for this.

              Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            That's the thing though, this season is actually very unlikely for us to have many DGWs.

            We'd be hoping for let's say a railworks one, or like a weather enforced one and then we'd end up TC'ing a player like Solanke for Bournemouth.

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Solanke was my TC last season.

              Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      You know what... I'm starting to come around to it a bit. I was like 10% now closer to 30%.

      The expected return from this game is as high as any game from last season.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I have just activated the chip 😎

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I can see a lot of merit in it, but what holds me back is City's traditional slow start. I haven't checked when they're home to Leicester or Southampton, but if it's when they've moved into 4th gear that might be a better SGW moment, for me.

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            If we are referring to tradition I can go back to all the previous DGW’s that I planned and waited for the right opportunity to play the chip and was underwhelmed nearly every time.

            Open Controls
    5. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      To plagiarise Crellin:

      "I think the safest Triple Captain strategy is to save it and see what happens with the Double GWs later.

      Worst case scenario:
      We only get two Double GWs this season and the ‘Mystery Chip’ is better to use in a DGW than TC - so you’d use BB and MC in the DGWs and use TC in a Single GW later in the season.

      But
      - we may get more than two DGWs (if something unexpected causes a Blank)
      and
      - the Mystery Chip might not be any use in a DGW"

      Open Controls
  3. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    bernanrdo Silva or Doku for a 2 week punt?

    cant decide

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Doku but wouldn’t dream of buying either

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      silva

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Silva

      Open Controls
  4. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Morning, all! Here are the press conference times for the day (in BST):

    9am - Slot
    9.30am - Arteta, Howe
    12.30pm - Guardiola
    1pm - Postecoglou, Maresca, O'Neil
    1.30pm - Silva, Frank, Glasner, Iraola
    2pm - Emery

    Open Controls
    1. DeathoftheParty
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Talk to me about how fit Pedro is Ange...

      Open Controls
    2. Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Morning Neale, thanks…

      Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Questions I want answering:
      - Will Robertson keep his starting place?
      - What are Rico Lewis chances of starting (is Walker back in contention)?
      - Solanke injury?
      - Is ESR gonna get full 90?

      Open Controls
  5. DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Don't gamble

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Don’t comment on the gambling articles either! Uh oh! Next time.

      Open Controls
  6. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Mateta or Solanke?

    Open Controls
  7. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Morning all.
    Shall I start Gordon (Bou (A) or Smith Rowe
    ( Lei (H) cheers….

    Open Controls
    1. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      both have a good chance of attack returns, can't you drop anyone else?

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Good morning all. Who would you rather own?

    Basically seeing what redistributing Salah's funds could do.

    1) Szoboszlai, TAA, Gvardiol, Raya
    2) Salah, Livramento, Lewis, Hendo

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      If you have Haaland, then 1).

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Easy 2 for me.

      The cheap assets you listed are good and you'd gain a good captaincy option.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Plus the Salah fund redistribution is better used in attack than defense imo.

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Appreciate the feedback folks.

      Open Controls
  9. Rodney
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Is Son to either KdB or Foden a bit rogue? I know its early to transfer but I did not like what I saw from Son and another City asset with these upcoming fixtures to compliment my Haaland pick feels tempting. Foden at about 17% owned and Kdb 8%. Not often you get a nibble at either of those with such low ownership in such a tasty fixture. Obviously questions over Foden start but its not like he is coming back from injury, I fully expect both to start tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I’ve considered it but Son is one of those players that always seems to punish sellers. Given Everton’s problems at RB he could end up doing some serious damage. That said, I’m still tempted to switch him to KDB!

      Open Controls
      1. Rodney
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yep, it's not an easy switch given the fixture Son has. It's very easily punishable

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I am on wildcard and dump my four spurs. I am well aware it could bite me. But I prefer three Fulham etc.

        I think the Everton game could be a hammering for them (if Spurs score early) or Dyche batton's down the hatchets and plays really conservatively. We saw against Leicester how despite all the possession, Spurs are not very ruthless they hope a goal comes rather than forcing it.

        Son looked a shadow of himself I can't remember him running at his defender with the ball, it was more run and pass hoping somone else could finish.

        Open Controls
        1. Rhysd007
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Everton have 14 (?) fit players... Those 4 Spurs bois could hit 50 pts this game.

          Watch behind the couch, in the same way I will without Haaland in the Ipswich game!

          Open Controls
  10. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    @lastwordonspurs

    Solanke didn’t train Thursday amid concerns he sustained an injury

    Open Controls
  11. Bubbles1985
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts on Minteh - Transfer or hold?

    He was flagged but now seems clear. I was tempted to swap him for Kovacic, but might roll my transfer now.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Easy hold.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thanks, this is my thought but it's good to get outside views!

        Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      100% keep
      ill be bringing him in GW4, cant wait

      Open Controls
    3. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      He was flagged because of concussion protocol but Huerzeler said yesterday that he's available for this weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I didn't see this, so appreciate the reply.

        Banking my first transfer, GW1 was a good week. 😀

        Open Controls
  12. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Slot on Quansah: "Unfortunately, I think it was Tuesday that he picked up a bit of injury so he couldn't train on Wednesday. Let's see if he can train today."

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Suppose that’s one way of saying he’s been dropped 😀

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Very tempting to write the same under your Solanke post above...

        Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      Someone told slot to be less Dutch and direct. My guess is he must have told his wife that "Yes, indeed your bum does look big in that".

      Then realised while sleeping on the couch that night, he will be more vague on Quansah.

      Open Controls
  13. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Haaland worth a -8pts?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      If you want long term i suppose it could be but in isolation the odds would certainly be in favour of that move NOT being worth it

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Nope - sounds like a chasing FOMO transfer decision

      Open Controls
    3. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Unlikely

      Open Controls
    4. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Why didn’t you start with him???

      Open Controls
    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Why not wildcard instead? Give it a proper clear out for free.

      Open Controls
    6. Dr. Ocular
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      With the new rolling transfers, thats a terrible idea. U can get him in for free in 3 weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 15 Years
        17 mins ago

        100% agree it makes no sense at all this season to take -4's unless a team is in dire straits/unlucky with injuries. It screams complete lack of planning.

        Open Controls
  14. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Currently set on benching Munoz for this week:

    Henderson
    Robinson, TAA, Gvardiol
    Jota, ESR, Saka, Nkunku
    Haaland, Solanke, Isak

    Fabs, Munoz, Harwood-B, Winks

    1) GTG
    2) Munoz for A) Robinson, B) Nkunku

    TIA

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      If Solanke isn't fit you'll get Munoz anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        If Solanke isn't fit? Is he a doubt this gw now (not flagged)? Just logged on so not up with the latest news.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Rumors he didn't train because of an injury. But let's see what Ange says first.

          Open Controls
          1. CRAZY TRAIN
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Thanks Camzy. That'll be a real b1tch after the Havertz price rise if he is declared unfit.

            Open Controls
        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/dominic-solanke-injury-bournemouth-striker-134951703.html

          Not sure how reliable this is, but some positives within it for Solanke owners.

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Burnley are no longer in the Prem.
            Sounds dodgy to me.

            Open Controls
            1. Gandalf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Lol my bad, an old article

              Open Controls
    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I think with ESR being the first to be subbed, I may play Munoz over ESR. Not sure tho.

      Open Controls
  15. _Gunner
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Who is a better pick?

    A- Bernardo
    B- Doku

    Open Controls
    1. jcr1997
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Bernardo

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Mid-off

      Open Controls
    3. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Bro how many times you gunna ask the same question

      Open Controls
  16. jcr1997
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Henderson
    Porro, Harwood-Bellis, Gabriel
    Saka, Bruno, Jota, Murphy
    Isak, Haaland, Solanke

    Fabianski, Rogers, Mykolenko, Barco

    Good to go? Ideally want to roll the free transfer.

    Play Mykolenko, Barco or Harwood Bellis?

    Open Controls
  17. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Gtg or you could play Munoz, flip a coin

    Open Controls
  18. el polako
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    How good of an option is Szoboszlai?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      this season could be a nice lil gem - only time will tell

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      As an attacking player in that team with those fixtures, about as good as any 6.5 IMO, even if he is much more likely to assist than score. Better options will emerge, especially after the fixtures turn, but there is probably no need to look past him for a while.

      Open Controls
  19. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Is Solanke injury turns out to be true, for GW3, is it worth doing this:

    Son > Fernandes
    Solanke > Watkins (-4) ?

    Open Controls
  20. LC1
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    A bit stuck on what to do here, so any suggestions are muchly appreciated;

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Hall Porro*
    Rogers Salah Jota Exe
    Isak Solanke Haaland(c)

    Johnson Winks Barco*

    1 FT 0.0 ITB.

    Will likely hold if Porro and Solanke play, however, if Porro is out, Porro > Harwood-Bellis then sort Barco next week?

    Helps free up funds too!

    Open Controls
    1. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Also awaiting the Porro news as I have no cover. I'm maybe keeping Barco for the year if he freezes.

      I'd keep the Transfer and play Winks. Porro won't be out for long if he is, so for you with a viable 4th DEF I wouldn't axe him.

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks mate.

        However if Porro is out I'll need another defender to come in and Barco / Johnson likely won't. Therefore playing 10.

        Open Controls
        1. Rhysd007
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh Winks is MID isn't he. Missed no GK in your subs.

          Yeh you're in same pos as me then with Johnson/Barco/Porro. I'm awaiting presser and fingers crossed!

          Open Controls
  21. New Article
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/23/fpl-gameweek-2-differentials-szoboszlai-pereira-doku

    Open Controls
  22. Johnny too hotty
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    FPL draft query. I got STerling and clearly his time is up..... possible free agents, which one is best:

    Grealish
    Szobozlai (seems to be best option)
    Minteh
    ROgers
    mainoo
    mount
    or keep

    Open Controls
    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Szlob, I'd say. Seems to have the 10 position at pool at unlikely to be rotated.

      Open Controls
    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Szboz then Minteh. Try and get both

      Open Controls
  23. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I've tried umpteen times to create a half decent team with Mo and Haaland. Wasn't happening. One with just Mo was easy.

    But I wanted Haaland.

    And finally thanks to @KnightsTemplar I GOT IT!

    What you reckon? PS, I'm ok without spurs right now. Son looked S&^T>

    Pope.
    Gvard. Trent. Maz.
    Eze. Saka. Doku. Jota
    Haaland. Issak. Muniz.

    YES! Any changes. Thanks gurus of the game

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I thought the point was to find a good team with both Haaland and Salah.

      Open Controls
  24. Pariße
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Someone told me if you don't make a transfer for the first 5 gameweeks you receive an extra wildcard GW5? Is that true?

    Open Controls
    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      No, but you will have 5FTs in GW6, so it's a mini-wildcard, in effect.

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah this one, is it true?

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      You also get a gold star and a free T-shirt.

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      You'll have 5 FT in GW6.

      Open Controls
  25. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Morning all

    I’ve got porro starting this week

    Who would you have first on bench Incase of a no show

    Barco - probably a better player but risk of cameo

    Or harwood Bellis at home to forest

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      HB. Shouldn't need him though.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      HB.

      Will start and better CS odds.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Thanks chaps

      Open Controls
  26. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Morning all

    My previous team which got me 84 points in gw1

    Sels
    Saliba Munoz Porro Harwood Barco
    Saka Jota Gordon ESR Rogers
    Haaland Havertz Isak

    My wc team thinking of going with to 'advantage' of my good start

    Onana (?not sure) Ward
    TAA Gvardiol Lewis Robinson Konsa
    Salah Saka/Palmer(?) Eze Jota Minteh
    Haaland Havertz Munoz

    Am I crazy or the new team makes sense? Saka has difficult fixtures coming up and i feel like Palmer will come good not long

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.