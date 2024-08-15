FanTeam: Scout’s Gameweek 1 line-up for EPL Unlimited

Sponsored by FanTeam

It’s time to reveal what Fantasy Football Scout will be submitting as our Gameweek 1 team for EPL Unlimited. A few of us recently put forward some drafts, which were then rated by AI.

Once again, this season-long FanTeam competition comes without a team budget, meaning we’re able to build a dream team of current stars. No debating whether to start with Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah or both.

Scout’s Gameweek 1 team

In our AI experiment, it was concluded that picking a squad of big hitters would be more successful than cleverly making it entirely fixture-based or with some differential options.

With that in mind, let’s base it around some of the set-and-forget names discussed last week.

FanTeam EPL Unlimited is a wonderful place where Haaland, Salah, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Son Heung-min can all be chosen together again. Without the need for sacrifices or settling for riskier team-mates.

The Norwegian has scored 63 times during these two Manchester City seasons and, like Salah, is refreshed from a summer without any international tournaments.

2023/24 was actually the latter’s worst year at Liverpool from a Fantasy perspective. However, minutes were fewer because of AFCON and a subsequent injury. But he still found time to create the most top-flight big chances (22) and almost catch Haaland for attempts (114) and shots on target (54).

Saka is similarly good in both areas. He ranked fourth overall for chances created (91) and fifth for penalty area shots (80), whilst nobody else achieved his 290 touches inside the box.

Across north London is another asset unfamiliar with rotation. Son’s latest four campaigns have accumulated 67 goals and 37 assists, so early meetings with Leicester City and Everton offer great potential.

Such is the perk of no budget restrictions, we’re able to cheekily bench Palmer for his tough fixture and instead have Diogo Jota’s trip to Ipswich Town.

Up front, Alexander Isak could cause devastation. He netted 21 times in 30 appearances, at a rate (every 108.0 minutes) bettered only by Haaland. And Ollie Watkins outdid everyone by delivering a whopping 19 goals and 18 assists – fixtures get particularly juicy for both himself and Ezri Konsa from Gameweek 3 onwards.

Elsewhere, it’s probably wise to get an Arsenal defensive asset. They kept 18 clean sheets during the last campaign and were by far the best at preventing big chances (40). In a world where £4.5m goalkeepers aren’t a thing, we’re opting for the security of David Raya over their centre-backs.

Little needs to be said about Trent Alexander-Arnold, an elite attacking full-back armed with attractive early fixtures. Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol bagged four goals, two assists and four shut-outs in those final seven outings. Man City are aiming to win their fifth consecutive league title.

It made Pedro Porro’s three strikes in the last eight look poor by comparison. Yet he was the leading defender for shots (53) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 8.98) over the whole 38 Gameweeks.

Finally, a slight risk has been taken with back-up options Bart Verbruggen and Jarrad Branthwaite. The Brighton and Hove Albion stopper is at home to Ipswich and Nottingham Forest when Raya has trickier prospects.

