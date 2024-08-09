70
FanTeam August 9

FanTeam: Best set-and-forget players for EPL Unlimited

70 Comments
Sponsored by FanTeam

After introducing the new EPL Unlimited game and then having AI check out the drafts of some Fantasy Football Scout staff, let’s see which elite, fixture-proof superstars have earned a ‘set-and-forget’ status.

This season-long FanTeam competition is without a budget and discards player price tags, therefore allowing managers to own all the big names that they desire. That means there’s no summer debate over whether to own Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah or both!

best players EPL Unlimited

FanTeam is back for 2024/25 with exciting welcome offer

SCOUTING LONG-TERM PLAYERS

However, the opportunity to own all premiums won’t always be plain sailing. Most rival managers will likely be thinking the same thing, making top-class ownership very high.

To defeat them, you’ll need the ability to identify differential players who could help you overtake.

Don’t overthink certain names, though. By selecting a core of reliable high-scorers that won’t be judged on fixture runs, your one weekly free transfer can be used effectively.

Here are some all-weather assets.

ERLING HAALAND

Starting at an obvious place, the aforementioned Manchester City and Liverpool monsters.

Haaland has followed a season of recording the league’s most goals (27), attempts (121), shots on target (57) and big chances (55) – all lower than his 2022/23 tallies – by having a summer off, away from international tournaments.

Refreshed and without needing any sacrifices to fit him in, the penalty-taking Haaland can’t be ignored.

MOHAMED SALAH

Another who dropped slightly from two seasons ago, Salah actually recorded his lowest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) total from all seven years at Liverpool.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning the big asterisk behind such ‘underachievement’ – that he played fewer minutes than usual due to AFCON and a subsequent injury.

Yet he still found time to only narrowly be behind Haaland for attempts (114) and shots on target (54) whilst being the top-flight leader for creating big chances (22).

However, the Egyptian did miss two spot-kicks, so there could be a chance that new manager Arne Slot reassigns such duties.

BUKAYO SAKA

Whereas near-namesake Saka has scored 10 of 11 during the last three campaigns. When looking for season-long players capable of delivering on any day, those on set-pieces are very useful. The 22-year-old takes Arsenal’s corners and no side scored more often from these (16) during 2023/24.

Furthermore, he ranked number one for touches inside the box (290) and fourth for chances created (91). Fantasy managers are convinced that Mikel Arteta would even start Saka with two broken legs, such is his importance.

SON HEUNG-MIN

Across North London is someone else unfamiliar with rotation – an important factor when picking a set-and-forget option.

Son is an established Fantasy legend, collecting 67 goals and 37 assists during the last four seasons. One of them saw him share the Golden Boot with Salah and initial fixtures versus Leicester City and Everton have the potential for a superb start.

Last time, his Gameweek 4 hat-trick began an explosive run of eight goals in seven matches.

ALEXANDER ISAK

Up at Newcastle United, Isak netted 21 times in 30 appearances. He played the least often of all those with at least 15 goals, scoring at a rate (every 108.0 minutes) bettered only by Haaland.

With an injury-free stretch in the team, the Swede could be devastating. Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea (twice), Aston Villa (twice) and Spurs (twice) all conceded to him in 2023/24 and – with Callum Wilson firmly down as their second-choice forward – it could be the same again. He’s on penalties too.

ANTHONY GORDON

Isak has a fruitful partnership with team-mate Gordon, who went one better with his list of opponents. He grabbed goals against all of the supposed ‘big six’ – only the second player to do that in one campaign. That’s practically the definition of fixture-proof.

The Magpies will be confidently battling for a top-four finish now that last season’s injury crisis seems to have cleared up. Back then, Gordon won the most penalties (six) of everyone, contributing to his 16 Fantasy assists.

OLLIE WATKINS

Aston Villa’s star forward outdid this by setting up a whopping 18 goals for colleagues, alongside 19 for himself. An absolutely brilliant year, capped by scoring England’s semi-final winner past the Netherlands.

Talisman for a Champions League side, Villa also have the advantage of not having managerial changes like those at Liverpool and Chelsea. It’s still Unai Emery in control, knowing exactly how to get the best out of Watkins.

JARROD BOWEN

Likewise, a lot of West Ham United’s output goes through Bowen. Owning an individual so pivotal to his club is ideal for EPL Unlimited because you know his minutes probably won’t be in danger.

In a similar way to Son, he followed a great 2021/22 with a below-par 2022/23, before settling in the middle last time. The first Premier League player to score in a season’s first six away games, Bowen soon became the third to net in seven consecutive trips.

Occasionally being used up front was helpful, leading to his hat-trick at home to Brentford. If new head coach Julen Lopetegui keeps him as a centre-forward, FanTeam managers will have an out-of-position season-keeper on their hands.

WILLIAM SALIBA

Finally, an idea at the back. If season-opening squads aim to have a longer-term defence locked in, it’s wise to pick the one that kept 18 clean sheets in 2023/24.

Amongst those, Arsenal successfully shut out the champions Manchester City on both occasions, as well as Chelsea and Manchester United. Their conceding of just 40 big chances was the league’s best by a long way and the addition of Riccardo Calafiori should, in theory, make them even better.

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

70 Comments Post a Comment
  camarozz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Can't believe I'm 10 years on here.

    My eldest turns 18 in September

    Time.flies

    J ⚒ Gimme ur Mané
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Time flies right….

  Fernandito
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Salah less draft??

    Pope
    Saliba Porro Andersen
    Saka Nkunku Gordon Eze
    Solanke Haaland Isak

    4.0 Robinson Winks Faes

    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Decent. Ditch Porro, he's a trap. Then you can get Havertz and Bobb and it's starting to look more like my team.

      Ajax Hamsterdam
        10 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        why is porro a trap with 2 fab opening fixtures? nkunku is the trap in that team imo 🙂

      theplayer
        10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Lol at saying Porro is a trap then suggesting Bobb who is most definitely a trap

        teddy.
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          The fixtures, the attacking potential, the "top 6" team, the 5.5 price tag...

          And then you realise you've bought a Spurs defender, again, and they've just conceded a lame goal, again, and one assist every five games really isn't going to make u for it.

    Rock n Grohl
      14 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      On something very similar. Minor differences.

      Raya
      Trent Gvardiol Andersen
      Odegaard Gordon Bailey Nkunku

      Bergvall Barco Davis ( rotate with Andersen

      stooshermadness
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Like this better. Nice team.

  Shark Team
    7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Chelsea on 43 players after Neto signing, wow...

    Dynamic Duos
      11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Making an NFL team

    Ginkapo FPL
      13 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Does Neto play in goal? They are short a keeper

  Dynamic Duos
    11 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    How is this ?

    Henderson
    Porro Andersen Robinson
    Salah Ode/Bruno Eze Nkunku
    Haaland Isak Muniz/Wood

    Vladimarsson Rogers Barco/Bellis Faes

    Ser Davos
      9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      just looking up Guehiless Palace...

      they got 3 CSs whilst he was out and 2 whilst he was back in at the end of the season

  Eh, just one more thing ...
    12 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    With Solanke deal now agreed … are people jumping on him and at who’s expense?

    Mother Farke
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yes. For Muniz. Still have ESR for Fulham's decent home fixtures.

      Ajax Hamsterdam
        10 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        yep for son.

      Ser Davos
        9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I was looking at where the 1.5 from 6 to Mateta was going to come from and was relieved when I heard he wouldn't be playing due to the Olympics.

        Hoping Solanke isn't available till at least GW2 or it is a headache

        He could well make way for Haaland tbh

      Rock n Grohl
        14 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yip really good value

      Bushwhacker
        5 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Insane price. Liverpool might be able to buy a player with that 13m though!

    camarozz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      55 mil with 10m in add ons?

      Watkins worth 120m then ?

      Jonesfromthere
        12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        That euros goal alone adds 30 mil

    Zimo
      6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Everyone's on Haaland Isak Solanke now aren't they? 😛

      Disco Stu
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Nope, no Haaland for me

      Bushwhacker
        5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Quite a few.

    Jonesfromthere
      12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Mbuemo looking on fire. Must say I’m getting tempted. The type of player and team who can go anywhere and turn up

      Ajax Hamsterdam
        10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        yep saw he scored v wolfsburg. i am tempted but he s at an awkward price bracked.

        Jonesfromthere
          12 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Hit the post too and generally everywhere. I’d have to drop my arsenal defender, mulling it

          Ser Davos
            9 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            I'm mulling similarly re Arsenal defence and Mbeumo. Interested on your take

            Jonesfromthere
              12 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Squad is just much more balanced with the 5.5 midfielder instead. Also, I can see Arsenal cleaning in 3 of their first 4 so leaning towards not doing it.

              I’d have to downgrade Maatsen too which I’m reluctant to do

              Ser Davos
                9 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                interesting, cheers

      teddy.
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Been on him for a while. Much more satisfying to own than Eze.

    Disco Stu
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Better choice?

      A. Saka/Muniz or Wood/Jebbison(Mostly playing a 3 - 5 - 2 unless Jebb comes good)

      B. Odegarrd/Solanke/Muniz or Wood

    Stuck in the Mudryk
      9 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Thoughts on this draft?

      Henderson Turner
      Porro Saliba Mykolenko Konsa Faes
      Salah Son Rashford Nkunku Winks
      Haaland Muniz Armstrong

      Jonesfromthere
        12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I like the Rashford punt but wouldn’t want to play Armstrong every week. Would downgrade Porro

        Stuck in the Mudryk
          9 Years
          1 min ago

          I wouldn't be playing Armstrong every week. I'd be playing 4-4-2 first GW with Armstrong 1st on bench

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      A. Pope Pau
      or
      B. Hendo Maatsen

      Jonesfromthere
        12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        B easily

      BUZZBOMB ♡
        9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        A for me. Love both Pope and Pau.

    balint84
      8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Bailey or Mbeumo?

      Open Controls
      Jonesfromthere
        12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Mbuemo if you can find the 0.5

    Shark Team
      7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I saw Salah in Mykonos this summer, he was a little bit drunk and didn't seem too focused on football, I avoid for gw1

      Open Controls
      Jonesfromthere
        12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Thanks noted

      Ginkapo FPL
        13 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        He doesnt drink alcohol. How high were you at the time?

    Ser Davos
      9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      do we back Everton to carry on from where they left off regarding those home clean sheets? End of season beach opposition or more nuance than that?

      Bobby Digital
        6 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I just did Myko to Hall, hoping Hall nails down that LB spot

        Open Controls
        Ser Davos
          9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          like Hall loads. Could/would Howe go Burn/Livramento on occasion though?

          Ser Davos
            9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            I don't rate Myko at all, even if Everton look solid

      teddy.
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Sean Dyche, so not a fluke

    Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Thoughts pls?

      Pickford
      Gvardiol, Porro, Anderson
      Salah, Gordon, Nkunku, Bailey, Smith-Rowe
      Haaland, Isak

      Bentley, Mykolenko, Barco, Ladapo

      Jonesfromthere
        12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Would prefer Muniz/Wood and 0.5 banked over Bailey

        Open Controls
        Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Thanks, so you'd prefer a 343?

          Toon lurk
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            5 mins ago

            It's such a marginal call. Stick with your gut and go with Bailey I'd say. He's a good pick. There's every chance he outscores Wood or Muniz

    Ser Davos
      9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      is White worth that extra .5 on Saliba/Gabriel?

      Open Controls
      Jonesfromthere
        12 Years
        2 hours ago

        Definitely not

      Bushwhacker
        5 Years
        2 hours ago

        Yes.

      sumatera
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Yes

      teddy.
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        I wouldn't say so. They all get the clean sheet points, they're all equally nailed on, and they all have some attacking potential, although Saliba probably less so.

      BUZZBOMB ♡
        9 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I had double Saliba and Gabriel last season. Gabriel pitched in with the random goal but Saliba gobbled bps. Not worth 0.5 more for White but possibly consider value in Raya also at 0.5 less than the outfield 2. Depends on the potential return from how you spend it I guess.

        Open Controls
      David Parkinson
        2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        On xGI no, Gabriel shades it but if you look at how Saka enables space for White at the business end then the eye test says yes, elite points, buy.

    Bob B
      11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Who would you swap in this team?
      4 Spurs, 3 Liverpool, 3 Newcastle, 3 Arsenal, 2 Palace

      Bench boost

      Raya Henderson
      TAA Saliba Livramento Munoz Porro
      Son Johnson Jota Gordon Szoboszlai
      Isak Havertz Solanke

      Open Controls
      Bushwhacker
        5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Jota. Don't want a bench starter.

        Bushwhacker
          5 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Szob runs the same risk with Harvey's preseason form too.

      Bobby Digital
        6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Really cool team. Well picked! Got me considering BB1 too...

      I Member
        9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Not sure about Szoboszlai - see what position he plays in the last friendly. Confident that Solanke goes straight into the team?

    I Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Hall vs Livramento. Who wins and why?

      Open Controls
      Bushwhacker
        5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Depends on Trippier I think. If he stays Livra may be on the bench a lot.

      2. Toon lurk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Both have the potential to be essential this season. Both risky picks at the start though with lots of competition in both spots. The only safe pick in the Newcastle defence is Pope. That said, I could see Hall scoring 15 points GW1. I could also see him starting 2 of the first 5. Depends what kind of player you are. If Trippier goes, Livra is the best 4.5. Until Trippier goes I wouldn't take the risk

      3. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Hall until Trippier goes.

      4. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        If both were nailed, I'd go Hall. Unfortunately both aren't definitely nailed. Maybe a wait and see how the Newcastle back line looks after a few GWs.

