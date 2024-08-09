FanTeam: Best set-and-forget players for EPL Unlimited

Sponsored by FanTeam

After introducing the new EPL Unlimited game and then having AI check out the drafts of some Fantasy Football Scout staff, let’s see which elite, fixture-proof superstars have earned a ‘set-and-forget’ status.

This season-long FanTeam competition is without a budget and discards player price tags, therefore allowing managers to own all the big names that they desire. That means there’s no summer debate over whether to own Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah or both!

SCOUTING LONG-TERM PLAYERS

However, the opportunity to own all premiums won’t always be plain sailing. Most rival managers will likely be thinking the same thing, making top-class ownership very high.

To defeat them, you’ll need the ability to identify differential players who could help you overtake.

Don’t overthink certain names, though. By selecting a core of reliable high-scorers that won’t be judged on fixture runs, your one weekly free transfer can be used effectively.

Here are some all-weather assets.

ERLING HAALAND

Starting at an obvious place, the aforementioned Manchester City and Liverpool monsters.

Haaland has followed a season of recording the league’s most goals (27), attempts (121), shots on target (57) and big chances (55) – all lower than his 2022/23 tallies – by having a summer off, away from international tournaments.

Refreshed and without needing any sacrifices to fit him in, the penalty-taking Haaland can’t be ignored.

MOHAMED SALAH

Another who dropped slightly from two seasons ago, Salah actually recorded his lowest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) total from all seven years at Liverpool.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning the big asterisk behind such ‘underachievement’ – that he played fewer minutes than usual due to AFCON and a subsequent injury.

Yet he still found time to only narrowly be behind Haaland for attempts (114) and shots on target (54) whilst being the top-flight leader for creating big chances (22).

However, the Egyptian did miss two spot-kicks, so there could be a chance that new manager Arne Slot reassigns such duties.

BUKAYO SAKA

Whereas near-namesake Saka has scored 10 of 11 during the last three campaigns. When looking for season-long players capable of delivering on any day, those on set-pieces are very useful. The 22-year-old takes Arsenal’s corners and no side scored more often from these (16) during 2023/24.

Furthermore, he ranked number one for touches inside the box (290) and fourth for chances created (91). Fantasy managers are convinced that Mikel Arteta would even start Saka with two broken legs, such is his importance.

SON HEUNG-MIN

Across North London is someone else unfamiliar with rotation – an important factor when picking a set-and-forget option.

Son is an established Fantasy legend, collecting 67 goals and 37 assists during the last four seasons. One of them saw him share the Golden Boot with Salah and initial fixtures versus Leicester City and Everton have the potential for a superb start.

Last time, his Gameweek 4 hat-trick began an explosive run of eight goals in seven matches.

ALEXANDER ISAK

Up at Newcastle United, Isak netted 21 times in 30 appearances. He played the least often of all those with at least 15 goals, scoring at a rate (every 108.0 minutes) bettered only by Haaland.

With an injury-free stretch in the team, the Swede could be devastating. Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea (twice), Aston Villa (twice) and Spurs (twice) all conceded to him in 2023/24 and – with Callum Wilson firmly down as their second-choice forward – it could be the same again. He’s on penalties too.

ANTHONY GORDON

Isak has a fruitful partnership with team-mate Gordon, who went one better with his list of opponents. He grabbed goals against all of the supposed ‘big six’ – only the second player to do that in one campaign. That’s practically the definition of fixture-proof.

The Magpies will be confidently battling for a top-four finish now that last season’s injury crisis seems to have cleared up. Back then, Gordon won the most penalties (six) of everyone, contributing to his 16 Fantasy assists.

OLLIE WATKINS

Aston Villa’s star forward outdid this by setting up a whopping 18 goals for colleagues, alongside 19 for himself. An absolutely brilliant year, capped by scoring England’s semi-final winner past the Netherlands.

Talisman for a Champions League side, Villa also have the advantage of not having managerial changes like those at Liverpool and Chelsea. It’s still Unai Emery in control, knowing exactly how to get the best out of Watkins.

JARROD BOWEN

Likewise, a lot of West Ham United’s output goes through Bowen. Owning an individual so pivotal to his club is ideal for EPL Unlimited because you know his minutes probably won’t be in danger.

In a similar way to Son, he followed a great 2021/22 with a below-par 2022/23, before settling in the middle last time. The first Premier League player to score in a season’s first six away games, Bowen soon became the third to net in seven consecutive trips.

Occasionally being used up front was helpful, leading to his hat-trick at home to Brentford. If new head coach Julen Lopetegui keeps him as a centre-forward, FanTeam managers will have an out-of-position season-keeper on their hands.

WILLIAM SALIBA

Finally, an idea at the back. If season-opening squads aim to have a longer-term defence locked in, it’s wise to pick the one that kept 18 clean sheets in 2023/24.

Amongst those, Arsenal successfully shut out the champions Manchester City on both occasions, as well as Chelsea and Manchester United. Their conceding of just 40 big chances was the league’s best by a long way and the addition of Riccardo Calafiori should, in theory, make them even better.

