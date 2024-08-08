AI rates Scout staff’s FanTeam EPL Unlimited squads

Sponsored by FanTeam

As the excitement builds for the upcoming Premier League season, we at Fantasy Football Scout are diving into the EPL Unlimited contest from FanTeam.

With no player prices and the freedom to pick anyone (with a maximum of three per club), it offers a unique challenge.

FanTeam have put their AI tools to the test to analyse squads entered by the Scout editorial team to see how they stacked up.

Each chose a different method of how to interpret these Unlimited rules, so let’s see how AI broke down their squad’s strengths and weaknesses.

Tom’s squad

Method: I went with Christopher Nkunku and Brennan Johnson instead of the higher-owned duo Cole Palmer and Son Heung-min. Alongside this is a nice Crystal Palace double-up.

AI Rating: 85/100

Strengths:

Forwards : Tom has chosen a formidable front line with Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak leading the charge. Both players have high goal potential and Rodrigo Muniz provides a differential third option.

: Tom has chosen a formidable front line with Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak leading the charge. Both players have high goal potential and Rodrigo Muniz provides a differential third option. Midfield : Featuring Mohamed Salah as captain, along with Johnson, Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, this midfield is poised for significant attacking returns. Eze and Johnson, in particular, are in great form and could be enticing picks.

: Featuring Mohamed Salah as captain, along with Johnson, Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, this midfield is poised for significant attacking returns. Eze and Johnson, in particular, are in great form and could be enticing picks. Goalkeeper: Between the sticks, Jordan Pickford is a reliable choice, known for his save points and occasional clean sheets.

Weaknesses:

Defenders : While Trent Alexander-Arnold and Pedro Porro are strong picks, the inclusion of Palace’s Daniel Munoz may prove risky for Gameweek 1.

: While Trent Alexander-Arnold and Pedro Porro are strong picks, the inclusion of Palace’s Daniel Munoz may prove risky for Gameweek 1. Bench: Nkunku and Bernd Leno are excellent but the reliability of Neco Williams and Josko Gvardiol is questionable, potentially limiting any defensive rotation.

Neale’s squad

Method: My team very much had the initial fixtures in mind. In particular, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have cracking starts that can be attacked.

AI Rating: 88/100

Strengths:

Forwards : Neale has assembled a powerful forward trio with Haaland, Isak (vice-captain) and Chris Wood. The Norwegian’s goal-scoring prowess is undeniable.

: Neale has assembled a powerful forward trio with Haaland, Isak (vice-captain) and Chris Wood. The Norwegian’s goal-scoring prowess is undeniable. Midfield : The quartet of Salah (captain), Son, Diogo Jota and Anthony Gordon is packed with attacking talent. They’re all capable of both scoring and assisting, offering multiple routes to points.

: The quartet of Salah (captain), Son, Diogo Jota and Anthony Gordon is packed with attacking talent. They’re all capable of both scoring and assisting, offering multiple routes to points. Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Porro and Williams form a solid defensive line, with the first two particularly known for their attacking contributions.

Weaknesses:

Goalkeeper : While Nick Pope is a great choice, a rotation with the benched Pickford might not be the optimal strategy.

: While Nick Pope is a great choice, a rotation with the benched Pickford might not be the optimal strategy. Bench: Again, Gvardiol’s inclusion could be risky depending on his starting position in the team.

Marc’s squad

Method: I’ve kept it simple by creating a strong and expensive template team. Early doors in EPL Unlimited will be about keeping up with the pack and this team helps me do so.

AI Rating: 90/100

Strengths:

Forwards : Marc has selected an impressive attacking trio with Haaland, Isak (vice-captain) and Ollie Watkins. This combination offers a balanced and potent goal threat.

: Marc has selected an impressive attacking trio with Haaland, Isak (vice-captain) and Ollie Watkins. This combination offers a balanced and potent goal threat. Midfield : With a big-hitting Salah (captain), Son, Palmer and Saka quartet, this midfield is packed with elite players who are expected to consistently deliver goals and assists.

: With a big-hitting Salah (captain), Son, Palmer and Saka quartet, this midfield is packed with elite players who are expected to consistently deliver goals and assists. Defenders: This is a robust defensive unit that is also capable of attacking returns.

Weaknesses:

Goalkeeper : Like before, careful consideration is needed when rotating Pope with Pickford.

: Like before, careful consideration is needed when rotating Pope with Pickford. Bench: Phil Foden and Ezri Konsa are solid picks but their game time may not always be guaranteed.

Best AI squad for FanTeam EPL Unlimited

After careful analysis, Marc’s squad emerges as the strongest, earning a rating of 90/100. His team boasts a balanced and potent attack, a reliable defence and a strong midfield.

Neale’s fixture-based squad is a close second with a rating of 88/100, while Tom’s more maverick squad falls slightly behind on 85/100 due to some defensive and bench concerns.

After all that, what does the all-knowing AI machine rate as a 100% squad? Well, it looks like this – the inclusion of Ben Chilwell something that will likely change given his ostracisation from the Chelsea XI:

As you prepare your FanTeam EPL Unlimited entries, consider these insights when fine-tuning the squad. The flexibility of this contest allows some creative strategies, so try using this to your advantage.

Best of luck and may your teams score big during this 2024/25 season!

Join the Fanteam EPL Unlimited contest today and put your managerial skills to the test. The deadline for team changes is Friday 16 August.

