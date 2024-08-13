145
FanTeam August 13

FanTeam: Creating an All-Time XI with EPL Unlimited

145 Comments
Sponsored by FanTeam

We’re now in the final few days before the Premier League campaign kicks off, which means it’s not long until our initial EPL Unlimited squads are locked in.

As this season-long FanTeam competition comes without a team budget, managers can build a dream team of current stars. No debating whether to start with Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah or both.

While tinkering with drafts, we started thinking out loud: if we had the luxury of creating an all-time Fantasy XI, who would make the cut?

Ten minutes later, this was created.

FanTeam: Creating an All-Time XI with EPL Unlimited

Building this squad was a nostalgic thrill. It’s not every day you get to put together the perfect team, unrestricted by player pricing.

Of course, trying to squeeze in Leighton Baines as a makeshift centre-back raised a few eyebrows, but who could resist the temptation to pack in more set-piece potential? Although our front line practically picked itself, the midfield was a battlefield of legends.

FanTeam all-time XI breakdown

  • Forwards: The combination of Thierry Henry and Haaland is a Fantasy manager’s…. well, fantasy. With several historical scoring records shared between them, it’s hard to argue against their inclusion.
  • Midfield: Meanwhile, gathering Salah, Frank Lampard, Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min together represents the best in creativity and goal-scoring prowess from midfield.
  • Defence: It’s a 4-4-2 formation here. Baines, John Terry and current Liverpool duo Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were known not only for their defensive solidity but also for their attacking contributions. Essential qualities for the Fantasy world.
  • Goalkeeper: For both Chelsea and Arsenal, Petr Cech was a rock between the posts and racked up clean sheets year after year. He currently holds the record for Premier League shut-outs.

But enough about the past – let’s bring ourselves back to the present. FanTeam’s EPL Unlimited game gives you the chance to draft your ultimate XI for 2024/25, with the twist being that there will be no budget restrictions.

Managers also receive a weekly free transfer, alongside a captain’s armband and the option of Wildcard activation.

Whether you want to stack your team with current superstars or take a gamble on up-and-coming talent, the possibilities are endless.

Join the FanTeam fun: EPL Unlimited

FanTeam’s EPL Unlimited offers a £30K prize pool with a £3 entry fee. This is Fantasy unchained – build your dream team without worrying about the cost of your selections. It’s the perfect way to flex your football muscles and see how you fare against the best in the game.

FanTeam is back for 2024/25 with exciting welcome offer

New customer offer

If you’re new to FanTeam, there’s an even better reason to dive into the action. New customers can get a free £10 entry to the £200k EPL Season Game and two £2 Pick6 tickets.

All you need to do is make a £10 minimum deposit and enter EPL Unlimited. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore what FanTeam has to offer and maybe even pocket some cash prizes.

best players EPL Unlimited

So, whether you’re a seasoned Fantasy veteran or someone looking to try something new, FanTeam’s EPL Unlimited is where the real fun is about to begin.

Why not start drafting your team today and see if you can create a line-up that rivals the all-time greats?

DON’T MISS OUT, CLICK HERE TO JOIN FANTEAM AHEAD OF AN EXCITING SEASON

In partnership with FanTeam, 18+, Play Responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | #ad

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

145 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 03farmboy
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pedro porro or Muniz the striker?

    Open Controls
  2. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why no love for Flekken?

    Open Controls
    1. marcos11
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Preseason has been bad... for him personally. That and fixtures.

      Open Controls
  3. marcos11
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any of the City defenders relatively nailed for 5.5?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably no

      Open Controls
  4. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    a) Eze & Rogers (5th mid)
    b) Gordon & Winks (5th mid)

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A)

      Open Controls
  5. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rogers or Minteh as 8th attacker…? Opinions? Is Rogers more nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      As little money as possible if 8th. Rogers if you really insist on having a strong bench but I'd just go Winks or Sangare.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Rogers or punt on Bobb

      Open Controls
  6. Tinmen
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    What’s best here folks?

    A)Saliba Gordon Nkunku Rogers

    B) Robinson Saka ESR and Winks

    Open Controls
  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    TAA + Jota OR Quansah + Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm on TAA + Jota

      Open Controls

