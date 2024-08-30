142
  1. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 30 mins ago

    What should I do with Eze?

    Looks like he is about to drop in an hour & a half 🙁

    Eze > Madueke worth a punt or stick?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 19 mins ago

      Accept your fate, don’t fight it.

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 52 mins ago

        thanks Knight

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sideways at best

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 52 mins ago

        Thanks suspended

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 11 mins ago

      He was dropping yesterday. Lewis has been rising for 4 days.

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 52 mins ago

        Thanks Kiwi

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 hours, 9 mins ago

      Price drops are way less predictable than rises. Would not be surprised to see him hold on until deadline.

      Stick.

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thanks Camzy

    5. Branch Warren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      No way. Chelsea are pants and Eze's underlying numbers are elite

  2. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 hours, 25 mins ago

    Who’s the £4.5m forward of choice now? Need fodder.

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 19 mins ago

      None. Dead end your team if you want

  3. RohanVaswani
    • 13 Years
    8 hours, 20 mins ago

    A) Saka Watkins Madueke

    Or

    B) Havertz Palmer 6.5?

  4. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    8 hours, 19 mins ago

    Just mentally preparing for my red arrow this week.

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 55 mins ago

      Why lol

    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      Me too even with Palmer c

  5. Manani
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 27 mins ago

    Will any of the following move in price tonight?
    Solanke, Gordon, Rogers, Watkins

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 25 mins ago

      You know no one knows like every day

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      Actually Rogers already 5.1 so miles off another rise

  6. Zoostation
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    Apologize for long post but looking for feedback. Feel like A gives me more flexibility for subs and a way to Solanke but B looks stronger....thanks in advance!

    A: (2.3 ITB)

    Raya (Valdi)

    Robertson Konsa Robertson (Greaves, H-Bellis)

    Palmer Saka Jota ESR Rogers

    Haaland Wissa (Pedro)

    B: (0.2 ITB)

    Raya (Valdi)

    TAA Robinson Lewis (Leif Davis, Konsa)

    Palmer Jota ESR Rogers (Winks)

    Haaland Watkins Havertz

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      No need for long post

      A) 2.3itb
      Robbo Greaves HB
      Saka
      Wissa Pedro

      Or

      B) 0.2itb
      TAA Leif Lewis
      Winks
      Watkins Havertz

      1. Zoostation
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 7 mins ago

        lol, thanks.

        Any advice on them?

      2. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 6 mins ago

        Cue inevitable 'show us rest of team' comment

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 56 mins ago

          They could put rest of team separate. Easier to judge differences.

    2. SC not pearls before swine
      • 13 Years
      7 hours ago

      Who's the third starting defender in the first 1? I see two Robertsons. Assuming it's not Alexander-Arnold I'd probably lean B

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        I assume 2nd Robbo is Robinson

        1. Zoostation
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 56 mins ago

          Yes sorry.

          Robinson in A

          1. SC not pearls before swine
            • 13 Years
            6 hours, 49 mins ago

            Got it. Yeah, I marginally prefer B

  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    Price changes 30th August

    Rise: Lewis (4.6)

    Falls: Ødegaard (8.4), Gakpo (7.3), Eze (6.9), Elliott (5.3), Lerma (4.9), Maupay (4.9), Edozie (4.9), Doyle (4.9), Kalajdžić (4.9), Mings (4.4), Omobamidele (4.4)

    1. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      6 hours ago

      People who wanted to go Nkunku to Eze with 0.5 got lucky.

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      Eze drop I can live with. At least Lewis rose to cover a future 0.1 drop

    3. iFash@FPL
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        Thanks Rainy!
        Finally the Lewis price rise, negated by Eze price fall.
        Eze now ready for the FPL point hauls…

        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          Looking forward to those Eze points myself

      • Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        Lesspay, Missy Elliot, Eze on down, were some expecting the Return of the Mings?

      • lugs
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Teflon Dom survives again
        😎

      • Bring Back Rutger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Nkunku to Eze locked in

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          Rico 🙂
          That's a 0.4 swing in my Quansah to Lewis trade.
          Cheers, Rainy

    4. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Just lost 0.1 for no reason at all doing early tranfer for Eze, Nkunku is litterally on -103, it does not make sense.

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        Lol

        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          It could have been the other way around, Eze stays the same and Nkunku goes down, and then I would have lost 0.1 that is why I did it.

        2. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 55 mins ago

          It just changed to -97.5 now, I don't think they know what they are doing with the prices.

      2. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        You know any site you look at is just a prediction right?

        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          Yes but the predictions are bad because the the amount of transfers now, they find it harder to do the calculaitons when there are more transfers, that is why it is being more inaccurate.

          1. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 51 mins ago

            calculations*

          2. MissouriMarten
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Perhaps don't rely on them quite so much then?

      3. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        Same result on tomorrow

      4. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        You had Eze and Nkunku and you sold one not the other? I'm confused

        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 43 mins ago

          I had Nkunku and I wanted to buy Eze and they were both predicted to fall but it could have been the other way around and Eze stays the same price and Nkunku falls meaning I would lose 0.1, It would have worked if they both fell as predicted, but only Eze fell, it is just unlucky.

          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 40 mins ago

            Why on earth would you buy Eze now? He's going to potentially drop more than 0.1 again if blanks against Chelsea and don't see he has great numbers because he did first half of last season also and managed 2 goals and 1 assist by GW20

            1. Randaxus
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 36 mins ago

              He has the highest expected points for the next 3 games of any player 7.5 or less, is one of the most underachiving in terms of XGI looks great on the eye test, had a legal goal disallowed, and hit the post.

              Open Controls
              1. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 34 mins ago

                Go to transfermarkt. Search Eze 23/24 season and look at his returns first half of season. First game he had 8 shots 7 assist chances. 1 goal 0 assists in 10 game weeks. Palace are worse now, no Elise

              2. chocolove
                • 13 Years
                5 hours, 28 mins ago

                Yes, but Palace as a team is crumbling

          2. chocolove
            • 13 Years
            5 hours, 39 mins ago

            You know that the risk to transfer in a dropping player.
            Still confused tho.
            Avoiding a price fall to another price fall bound player...

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 36 mins ago

              Who will drop more if blanks vs Chelsea in 2 week international break before good fixture

          3. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 39 mins ago

            Basically if Eze did not fall and Nkunku did I would have been guaranteed to lose 0.1 I said that wrong. it would have worked if I did it before the deadline and Nkunku fell but Eze did not therefore saving 0.1

      5. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Complains that price prediction sites aren't reliable enough. Says bought Eze because some site says he has highest predicted points. Lol you couldn't make it up

        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 27 mins ago

          I am not a fully analytics manager but you do know analytics managers crushed normal managers last year right, like it was not even close most of the analytics managers were in the top couple thousand.

        2. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 26 mins ago

          The winner of fpl was a computer, it is not even a joke.

    5. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Who am I benching here:
      A) Rogers (lei)
      B) Muñiz (ips)
      C) Eze (che)

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 46 mins ago

        Just pick one and know whoever you bench will score the most. That is the nature of Fantasy

        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 43 mins ago

          Haha, yes. Especially given these 3. No good choice. AI says Rogers

        2. iFash@FPL
            6 hours, 43 mins ago

            Very true! I’m ready for this with my Eze benching this GW.

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 hours, 41 mins ago

              If I bench Eze and he returns I'll just be glad he won't drop more before nice fixture

        3. Punter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 43 mins ago

          Oof tough one probably Eze, no other options?

          1. Branch Warren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 39 mins ago

            chelsea defense are terrible

        4. Branch Warren
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 39 mins ago

          prob muniz

        5. One Man
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 27 mins ago

          I wouldn’t bench Baily. Prob C.

          Open Controls
          1. One Man
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 26 mins ago

            Rogers I meant. Villa look good with those fixtures.

        6. melvinmbabazi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          b

      2. Punter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        Good day chaps, I would love some help here please:

        Henderson
        TAA - Robinson - Pau
        Salah(c) - Son - Jota - Bruno - Rice
        Muniz - Isak

        Bentley - Welbeck - Faes - Hall

        I have 2.0 in the bank and 1FT

        A) hold, teams OK, get another week of info
        B) Rice to Odegaard
        C) Rice to Eze
        D) Rice to Rogers/Bailey
        E) Bruno to Saka
        F) Bruno to Palmer
        G) Bruno to KDB
        H) other

        Thank you

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 43 mins ago

          If I could do F for free I would

          1. Punter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 31 mins ago

            Oh that's my bad I thought Palmer was 10.0

            I cannot afford that in one move, whoops

        2. iFash@FPL
            6 hours, 41 mins ago

            F) Bruno to Palmer or
            E) Bruno to Saka

          • One Man
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 28 mins ago

            F for me.

          • Boberella
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            Seeing as you can’t afford F, I’d definitely consider a hit for
            Bruno + Rice > Palmer + Rogers

        3. andre_c
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 34 mins ago

          Gtg here?
          Looking to roll the transfer.
          Bench is weak though.

          Henderson
          TAA - Porro - Robinson
          Salah (C) - Son - Saka - Rogers - Smith Rowe
          Isak - Muniz

          Slicker - Solanke* - Hall - Barco*

          Cheers

          1. One Man
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 29 mins ago

            Very strong team, I’d roll if I had that. You must have got good points first 2 with that outfit.

            1. andre_c
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 24 mins ago

              Got 67 Gw1 and 77 Gw2, a bit above average and I've been happy with it. Henderson and Muniz have been the main let downs but Muniz has had many chances so I'm hoping he can get something against Ipswich this week. No Haaland last week was terrifying though...

              1. One Man
                • 8 Years
                5 hours, 11 mins ago

                That’s pretty darn good, Could your afford Palmer for Son ?

                1. andre_c
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Yeah, I've got 0.9 ITB so can do that move straight. I fancy Son against Newcastle though, always goals in that fixture.

        4. One Man
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          I had Haaland for the opening 2, but I’m I mad to go without now on a WC, have plenty of captaincy options and a well balanced team.

          1. lugs
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 32 mins ago

            Do it then, but as a non owner myself I'll admit it is scary when he plays

          2. Yankee Toffee
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 28 mins ago

            I'm sure your team is balanced, but personally I wouldn't go without the top 2-3 points scorers in the game. There's lots of ways to play and you should do what feels right to you.

            1. One Man
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 20 mins ago

              I have Palmer & Salah, will captain one of them most weeks.

        5. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 23 mins ago

          60 points will be good this GW

          1. lugs
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 24 mins ago

            Depends on captaincy, I currently have it on Palmer and if gets last week's score again but I only end up with 60pts total then I'll be hitting the WC button

        6. Pep Roulette
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 20 mins ago

          Iska to

          A. Watkins
          B. Jackson

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 30 mins ago

            A

          2. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 22 mins ago

            Isak loves scoring against Spurs

          3. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 21 mins ago

            Are you really going to buy Watkins due to drop in price tomo?

          4. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 17 mins ago

            Hold. Ollie if you must

          5. One Man
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 4 mins ago

            A

        7. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          Been on this wc draft for a few days now. Anything worth changing?

          Raya
          Robbo Robinson konsa
          Salah palmer esr rogers soucek
          Haaland havertz

          Valdi pedro bellis faes

          1. Willmissudimitrypayet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 26 mins ago

            Too light in midfield for me. Don't like Eze, Jota, Mbeumo, Bailey etc? I understand the cheapos have performed thus far but that will surely change and then you don't have a spot for them...

            1. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 22 mins ago

              Happy to go with them for now to accommodate salah, Haaland and palmer. Can downgrade one of them if needed in subsequent gws with the fts.

              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 11 Years
                5 hours, 18 mins ago

                Salah Haaland and Palmer here as well . (-4) to get Palmer this week. Hopefully it pays off

          2. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 20 mins ago

            The bench looks like an insult in a foreign language

            1. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 19 mins ago

              Merci. Even with pedro there?

              1. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 17 mins ago

                Valdi pedro bellis faes!!!

                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 10 Years
                  5 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Could do Soucek and faes > winks and dunk but prefer to rotate the cheap mids with pedro

                  1. Kiwivillan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    5 hours, 10 mins ago

                    I want Soucek

          3. Yankee Toffee
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            I played with a similar team this week and decided its a benching headache. Didn't WC after all.

            I know you're thinking flexibility with formation based on fixtures, but I think TAA is worth the extra 1mil even with Robbo's touches in the box. He's basically a 7.0 mid with upside in CSs. That was my decision anyway after podcasts and MOTD.

            I'd stick with one formation, personally but there are arguments both ways:
            352 Pedro > Jebbison, Robbo > TAA, or keep Robbo and upgrade elsewhere
            or
            343 Soucek > 4.5 and play Pedro (or upgrade to Evanilson, etc)
            Konsa > stretch another .5 to Porro?, or Robbo > TAA

            I reckon TAA's highest points total is this year with Slot.

            I see formation, Soucek, and Konsa as this WC's issues. Faes and Bellis will clean up the bench. Hope I didnt muddy the water too much. GL!

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 9 mins ago

              Jebbison is dead money potential and 3rd FWD slot assuming loan goes ahead. Horrible waste

              1. Yankee Toffee
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 4 mins ago

                I just mean a 4.5 fwd, doesnt have to be him.

                1. Kiwivillan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 56 mins ago

                  Who is starting 4.5 fwd?

                  Open Controls
                2. Kiwivillan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 52 mins ago

                  There aren't any

            2. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 9 mins ago

              All good points mate. Actually pretty set on a 3-4-3 formation, could downgrade Soucek to winks and upgrade elsewhere. Happy to go with robbo over taa for now, hopefully works out. Cheers!

              1. Yankee Toffee
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 2 mins ago

                I support Everton but I think Evanilson gets his goal this week.

                1. Eze Really?
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 15 mins ago

                  I feel the same mate. Maybe we buy Ronaldo deadline day! (Smile)

        8. Willmissudimitrypayet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          GTG? Or anything I have missed this week? 1 FT, 0.0 ITB

          Flekken
          Trent, Porro, Konsa
          Salah, Eze, Jota, Rogers, Bailey
          Haaland(C), Muniz

          Sanchez, Armstrong, Munoz, Greaves

          Thanks for feedback!

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 20 mins ago

            Looks good for this gw

          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 19 mins ago

            Gtg

          3. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 19 mins ago

            Looks good

        9. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 7 mins ago

          Who to play?

          A. Myko (BOU)
          B. Davis (FUL)
          C. Hall (TOT)

          Fwiw I got ESR and Muniz (ips)

          1. lugs
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            Myko

          2. One Man
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            A.

          3. Yankee Toffee
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 44 mins ago

            EVE wont keep a CS

          4. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            If you own Davis then the next 5 or 6 is when you play him surely.

        10. FCSB
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          Flekken
          TAA Porro Robinson
          Saka Fernandes Eze Smith-Rowe
          Haaland Isak Solanke

          Valdimarsson Harwood-Bellis Winks Faes

          1FT, 0.0 itb

          Is this a Save FT for now?

          Thanks

          1. Yankee Toffee
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 45 mins ago

            Either hold, or move on Isak, Bruno, Solanke to look to get Palmer or Salah

        11. One Man
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          Feedback on this WC team would be appreciated

          Raya (4.5)
          TAA Gvardiol Robinson (Konate Dunk)
          Salah Palmer Smith R Baily Rogers
          Watkins Havertz (Pedro)

          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 54 mins ago

            Already prefer it to no red dot spuds with players with $ growth potential

        12. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 46 mins ago

          Is there a WC team with Haaland, Salah, Palmer, TAA that is actually playable?

          1. Baberto
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            Not on a WC, and have Gabriel instead of TAA. But still, going for the threemium would mean i need to sacrifice Jota, Gordon and Eze for Rogers, Iwobi and winks. Does it sound playable to you?

          2. lugs
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 18 mins ago

            Depends on your definition of playable, I just quickly scrambled this up so feel free to swap out any player for anyone else at the same price

            Areola
            TAA, Robinson, Lewis
            Salah, Palmer, Jota, Rogers
            Haaland, Pedro, Delap

            Fabianski, Winks, Dunk Burn 0.2 itb

        13. Manumana
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          Play Rogers or ESR ? Thanks

          1. C. SAMBA
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 55 mins ago

            Rogers

        14. C. SAMBA
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Will Kamada start for Crystal Palace?

          1. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            Uneventful GW1 performance but Palace worse without him GW2

        15. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          Morning guys.
          Any worthwhile info from pressers yesterday?

          1. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/29/fpl-gameweek-3-live-team-news-thursdays-injury-updates

            1. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Thank you bud

        16. Kane Train
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Which Arsenal defence would you rather own?

          A) Raya
          B) Gabriel

          1. Gandalf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Gabriel

        17. Podorsky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          On WC
          Final choice lies between: Robinson and Watkins or TAA and Muniz for the foreseeable future.

          What would be the verdict?

          1. trequartista
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            A

        18. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          44 mins ago

          With 2.2 mil ITB I have access to Mbeumo or Eze.
          I am on a WC and took out Eze knowing I get him back on a drop.
          However, I am not sure I want to remove Rogers or ESR.
          Lewis Wissa are in for rises and can change.

          Martinez Valdermarson
          Gabriel Gvardiol TAA Robinson Lewis
          Jota Palmer Salah Rogers ESR
          Havertz Wissa Pedro

        19. trequartista
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          Still stuck on Nkunku who has dropped..

          Replacement options?

          Already have Rogers and getting in Smith Rowe means triple Fulham which I'm unsure of..

          No money to play with

        20. ididnt
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          Isak, Jota > Palmer, Pedro. Free?

          Have Salah

        21. teknicolourfox
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Why no love for Tielemans?

          I don't have access to hear maps and what not, but with him on set pieces, surely he's a stronger candidate than Rogers?

