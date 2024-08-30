256
Rate My Team August 30

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

256 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on players, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. TurlyWurly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Martinez

    Trent, Konsa, Mosquera

    Madueke,Eze,Saka,Jota

    lsak, Haaland,Muniz

    Henderson, Munoz, Sangare, Harwood- Bellis (1.0m Bank)

    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      good luck.

  2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Amad to Mbeumo (c) for free?

    1. DeathoftheParty
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Not yet...

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        obviously not before 11pm ha

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Free transfer yes, captaincy no

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I know Tony but it's either Gordon, Son, Jota, Diaz, Havertz or Isak otherwise!

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Son at CF stands out from those options

          1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            it's currently on Son but James Planet FPL really put me off earlier.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              As a Spurs fans, he's generally quite pessimistic on Spurs

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yes

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        nice.

  3. DeathoftheParty
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    All my headaches start next week... Don't know if that's a blessing or a curse...

    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Having saved a transfer in week 2, feel like it's going in week 3. Holding transfers is hard!

  4. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    I have one FT if I wildcard this week, do I then have one or two FT next week?surely only one, right?

    1. DeathoftheParty
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I don't know, the rules would suggest two?

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Just one. You carry the transfers you have, you don’t pick up an additional one

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      1FT - the WC/FH essentially uses the 1 free transfer given in that GW.

    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Thanks all

  5. No Luck
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Palmer or Watkins for the next 3 or more GWs (short to medium term)?

    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Palmer fella.

  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Will Madueke rise again tonight for the .1 profit or no?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Could be close tonight but likely tomorrow

  7. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Which defence would you choose on WC?

    A) Trent - Davis - Nedeljkovic (2 x 4m bench)
    B) Trent - Lewis - Nedeljkovic (2 x 4m bench)
    C) Van Dijk - Lewis - Davis (Dunk - Nedeljkovic)

    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      C with Robbo

  8. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    1. Will Gordon drop in price?

    2. Will Madueke rise in price?

    1. Dr.Acula
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      1. maybe
      2. as above

  9. @FPL__Engineer
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Nkunku to Madueke stupid or no brainer?

    1. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Stupid as Madueke is a rotation risk just like Nkunku. You think he'll be scoring hat tricks every week?

      1. @FPL__Engineer
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Underatand the point but who is his rotation risk? Seems a system change this year with Cole central displacing Nkunku where we expected Palmer wing Nk central

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Maybe Sancho

          https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1829531145090068817?t=nZ3dVZz5dUub_dcaEnR8Uw&s=19

        2. RichardNixon
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Palmer can play AM or RW. Nkunku can play CF AM or LW. Felix can play AM LW RW CF. Neto can play RW or LW. Jackson can play CF or LW. Sancho might be coming in as well and he can play LW or RW.

          There's competition for all places, including RW. Same risk for Madueke as there is for the likes of Jota at Liverpool I reckon.

          1. theplayer
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Exactly. So rotation risks all over the place at Chelsea. The only player I'd be comfortable owning is Palmer.

    2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      stupid

  10. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Is Jebbison going on loan?

    1. FPLamateur
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Already gone to Watford on loan

      • Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Jeb end

        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          lol

    2. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Start jota or bruno ?

      1. Dr.Acula
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        no way of fitting both?

      2. FPLamateur
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Surely got to be worse options than that. Think both could get points

          1. Nightf0x
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Isak

        • JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Bruno, home fixture

      3. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Raya Fabianski
        Trent AA Robertson Robinson (Lewis Faes)
        Salah Saka Palmer Smith-Rowe Rogers
        Wissa Watkins (Pedro)

        Thoughts on my WC could go Robertson/Wissa to Myko/Havertz?

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Do not get Mykolenko.

          Nice team!

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            4.4 but I’m sticking

      4. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Thoughts on this WC draft please?

        Flekken
        Robinson, Konsa, Milenkovic
        Salah, Palmer, ESR, Semenyo, Rogers
        Haaland, Watkins

        Vlad, Pedro, Estupinan, Mazraoui

        Thank you

        1. Dr.Acula
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          ouch the 3 premiums leave in a chink in the armor huh?

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          - Estupinan seems like a bit of a punt as we don't know how Kadioglu will fit in
          - Mazraoui starts are unclear after IB when Shaw is expected to return

        3. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Thanks folks

        4. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          would rather punt 4.5 Kadıoğlu than Estupinian

      5. Dr.Acula
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Isak captain tickling anyones fancy? hes scored in their last 2 fixtures.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Isak/Newcastle haven't looked great so far this season though. Fine fo own but better captaincy options i.e. premiums

          1. Dr.Acula
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            yeh that fair, problem is i wanna live a lil. hmmm

        2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Gordon was rested and did well in this fixture last season

      6. willos_wanderers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Raya
        Saliba Porro Guardiol (Andersen, Barco)
        Bruno Eze Salah Jota (Rogers)
        Havertz Muniz Izak

        1. Save
        2. Izak, Bruno -> Palmer, Wood (-4)

        1. FPLamateur
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Save but would arguably go Rogers over Muniz

          • Hanz0
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Save.

            Am in similar spot with working out who to bench from Eze, Rogers and Muniz.

            Do also have Rogers benched currently, but its a tough call!

        2. Wheato182
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Which one chaps?

          A) Raya + TAA + Greaves
          B) Flekken + Robbo + Gabriel

          1. Dr.Acula
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            i like A better

          2. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            A

            1. Ser Davos
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              I'm going with A, but with Robbo

              - Robbo has looked great and there's 1m not .5 often the case in the past

              - that 1m itb will prove useful quickly if the likes of Rogers/ESR aren't reliable enough and we need to upgrade elsewhere

              1. Wheato182
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Interesting, I may do that as well and then upgrade Greaves to a 4.5 and pocket the other 0.5

                1. Ser Davos
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  I'm sticking with Greaves as a set and forget. That's where the 1.5m in total comes to

          3. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Raya/Robbo/Trent for me

            1. Wheato182
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              If only i had the funds.

        3. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Salah vs Man Utd could be a complete gravy train....cappo over Haaland anyone?

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            I’m going Salah

          2. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Not over Haaland for me, but still a great option

          3. Dr.Acula
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            man utd fan here. silently hoping for an upset. a guy can dream they say

          4. PompeyUpNorth!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            Yep

        4. papogakias
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Hi Tom!
          Henderson
          TAA- Gabriel- Robinson
          ESR- Salah- Bailey - Morgan
          Haaland- Isak - Muniz
          Bench 4M GK, Munoz, Hall, GBI
          Any suggestions for the upcoming weeks?

        5. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Rogers, you better return this GW...need reasons to keep you.

          About 20 would suffice...

          1. Jafooli
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Actually, same with you Eze...and Isak, for that matter...

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              I'm doing Isak to Watkins if Isak blanks

          2. Dr.Acula
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            i need bruno to do something

        6. adstomko
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          WC pretty much locked. Rip it apart:

          Raya
          Trent - Davis - Nedeljkovic*
          Salah - Palmer - Saka - Jota - Rogers
          Watkins - Havertz
          (Lis - Greaves - Faes - Jebbison)

          *Will upgrade GW7 & downgrade Trent to Virgil

          1. Shaker66
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Good team

          2. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Downgrade Jota in order to improve defence (ESR/Semenyo)

        7. JustWatching
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Is Vestergaard nailed on?

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Looks it. He’s my 4.0 of choice for some home fixtures

        8. Hanz0
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Who would you bench?

          A.) Rogers (Lei A) - plays for better team and has better fixture
          B.) Eze (Che A) - higher xG, on pens, Chelsea conceded 2 vs Wolves

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            A

        9. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Would you WC to change from this frontline to the new one?

          Team:
          Saka Jota Gordon Nkunku
          Isak Haaland Solanke

          WC:
          Palmer Salah Gordon ESM Minteh
          Haaland Pedro

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Could also pick up Eze for Gordon

          2. Hanz0
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            If you didn't WC, how would you line up?

            I'm assuming you would transfer out at least one of Solanke or Nkunku?

            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Would ditch both for sure. Not sure who I can afford though

        10. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Neto(GK) to Arsenal is a bit unlucky to the 2.5% owners, lose your main GK and a Arsenal slot in one go

        11. Dunlop
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          What is your view? Hold a transfer to Gw4 and try and get Saka in?

          Flekken

          Arnold, Gabriel, Harewood-B,Mykolenka, Quansah

          Salah, eze, longstaff, winks, Elanga

          Isak, Armstrong, Haaland.

        12. El Matador
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Hello people,

          Need some help with a WC decision.

          A) Haaland, Havertz Rogers in a 343
          B) Watkins, KDB, Saka in a 352

          Help much appreciated!

        13. Slam
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Play 1:

          A) Robinson(ips)
          B) Pau(lei)

        14. Willmissudimitrypayet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Flekken
          Trent, Porro, Konsa
          Salah, Jota, Bailey, Rogers, Eze
          Haaland(C), Muniz
          _____________________
          Sanchez, Armstrong, Munoz, Greaves

        15. ICE POLE CALMER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          55 mins ago

          Bench one:
          Konsa, Robinson, Porro

          De Raya
          Trent, Konsa, Robinson
          Rogers, ESR, Palmer, Jota
          Haaland, Havertz, Isak

          Henderson, Porro, Luongo, Barco

          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Wildcard team?

        16. FC Hakkebøf
          • 7 Years
          45 mins ago

          Thoughts on this team?

          Raya
          TAA Robinson Konsa
          Palmer Jota Diaz Rogers
          Haaland Watkins Jackson

          4.0 Faes Harwood-Bellis Winks

          Jackson is somewhat of a gamle, but merely temporary place holder for Solanke.

          Diaz can be switched to Gordon/Eze if need be.

