  1. Korn106
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    One to bench?
    a) Rogers(lei)
    b) ESR(ips)
    c) Wood(WOL)

    Thanks

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Tough one, possibly Rogers.

      1. Korn106
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thanks

  2. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    With the Eze drop I'm finally all set on WC

    Raya
    Taa Gabriel Konsa (Davis Greaves)
    Saka Palmer Rogers Esr Eze
    Haaland Wissa (Pedro)
    0.1 in the bank

    Davis will start playing from GW5 when arsenal play city away and he ll take over from konsa around then if he looks good and ipswich dont look like a sieve.. Wissa (if toney leaves and no forwards come in) is a bargain imo and he and Pedro's fixtures dovetail perfectly until GW6 which is when il keep the better performing one

  3. Waynoo
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Tough one, probably Rogers

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Buck?

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Hornsby

      2. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Options BDBDBD

  4. kelev
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Madueke or Maddison? ...I know, weird question

    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Maddison.. Madueke may have streaks of form but he wont play an absent Nouri every week. Maddison looks class this season

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        So cancel the Palmer WCs?

        1. Valar(Keith)
          • 14 Years
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          Lol. Madueke vs Maddison was the question

          1. Valar(Keith)
            • 14 Years
            5 hours, 11 mins ago

            I personally won't own either

          2. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 42 mins ago

            If Palmer hadn't got hat trick of assists thanks to Ait Nouri would there still be ridiculous number of WCs used?

      2. kelev
        • 2 Years
        5 hours ago

        cheers

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Maddison.
      Madueke should buy Ait Nouri a box of Champagne with a card attached "Thanks for the hattie!"

      1. kelev
        • 2 Years
        5 hours ago

        hahah Thank you!

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      How do you make room for either with Saka, Palmer, Jota/Salah, ESR, Mbeumo (if Toney leaves) etc

  5. C. SAMBA
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Will Kamada start for Crystal Palace?

    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Surely, it was a mistake not starting him in GW2.

    2. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yes. Until Nketiah comes in

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Surely Nketiah won't play as a 10?

  6. Non-template FPL is for Kin…
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Why are none of the comments about Sam Szmodics?

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Maybe because he is a short man, people struggling to notice him?

      I think he is Ipswich town’s Bowen, stats from championship are impressive but it’s the championship anyway.

  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Lads where can I find latest price changes?

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26735298

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        thx Rainy

  8. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Konsa
    B) Lewis

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Szmodics

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        this

    2. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      To play or to get in?
      If the latter, I guess the question would be around long term if he loses his place, do you have a backup on your bench?

      I've had the same thoughts and went for Lewis

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      A is boring but should be nailed, B is fun pick if gets starts, Id go B if 4/5th def

  9. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Bench one - Robertson, Lewis, J Pedro.

    I have Trent, so currently benching Robertson

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Oh dear.

      1. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        I'm trying to escape your dungeon, so any advice that is better than mild disdain would be greatly appreciated kind squire

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Oh you’re definitely going in the dungeon! I guess Pedro for me.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Lewis

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Pedro vs Arsenal

  10. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Bench Porro or Robinson ? Tough one

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Dungeon!

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Porro vs Newcastle at St. James'

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        There is what I am on but I watched Newcastle last week and they were awful defensively ... Spurs could put 4 on them

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Ipswich aren't too great defensively either (including in the Championship), but they're likely to score fewer goals than Newcastle at home. Especially if Barnes starts over Murphy

          It might come down to a coin toss though

        2. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          10-1 last 2 fixture Newcastle Spurs at SJP

          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Different teams, different form ... and ball doesn't have a memory

        3. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Yes, that’s right. Newcastle are pants. Hard for people to see until they get thumped. Couldn’t believe how much they struggled to break down Bournemouth & obviously got lucky at home to Southampton.

          Heaven knows what Son & co would do on Sunday. Probably a high-scoring game with Spurs taking advantage of Schär’s unavailability.

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            Spurs defending is horrible too, funnily enough. Everton lacked the finishers to do anything about that

            But when picking between Porro and Robinson, an important point for me is "How many goals can/will the opposition score?"

            That's where Newcastle's attack improvement with Barnes and Trippier subbed on vs Bournemouth comes in for me. They were horrible for 60 minutes or so, but the players they had on the pitch for their improved attack late in the game might be the players who start vs Spurs. Based on merit, if nothing else

            Barnes vs Murphy was night and day. Trippier starting depends on if he's still in the club, of course

    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Robinson

  11. Solly The Seagull
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Henderson
    TAA Gvardiol Gabriel
    Salah Palmer(C) Saka Rogers
    Isak Wood Muniz

    Matthews Harwood-B Sangare Quansah

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      That bench doesn't give you much, so gtg

  12. sakapalmer
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Which two to start out of Lewis/Konsa/Robinson/Greaves?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Lewis and Robinson

    • klopptimusprime
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      GTG? Nkunku -> Rogers done

      a) Roll 2nd FT
      b) Porro/Hall -> Konsa/Lewis
      c) Isak -> Watkins

      Henderson
      TAA - Porro - Robinson
      Saka - Jota - Bruno - ESR - Rogers
      Haaland - Isak

      4.0 Hall - 4.0 - 4.5

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Wouldn't lose Porro, but I like the idea of Hall to Pau (more goal threat) to bench Porro

    • Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Just another risky Palmer WC:

      Raya
      Trent Robinson Lewis Nedeljkovic
      (V)Palmer Jota Eze Rogers
      (C)Haaland Havertz
      .
      Lumley Welbeck Porro Winks

      1.9 ITB for Welbeck to Solanke. There's no rush to do that though. Bench should handle any shocks

      Kosta (Villa 4.0) shifts to third sub if he's dropped. If Cash isn't ruled out in today's presser, I'll get a different 4.0 like Greaves and park at 3rd sub instead

      I'll replace Lewis with a FT if Walker starts

      I'm torn between Haaland + Solanke/Welbeck and Salah + Watkins. Salah + Watkins should score more in the next 4 GWs. But I'd be betting on Watkins finding top form at that price, then a 3-transfer switch from Salah to Haaland in GW7... Which might need a hit, tbh

      Captains: Haaland, Palmer, rarely Havertz and Jota

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Cash is out 4 weeks

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          I heard so too and got Kosta, but has there been official confirmation? That's what I was waiting for from today's presser

          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            It's from Villa journalist for The Athletic

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 25 mins ago

              Oh thanks! 🙂

      2. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Is this villa 4.0 guy worth for the short-term pick? I haven’t watched him play, so wondering if he’s attacking or a cheap route to potential CS.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Highly rated, from the stuff I saw on here when Villa bought him. Some fans see him as Cash's long-term replacement. I think Maatsen/Digne at LB will be the more attacking full-back in Emery's lopsided system though. Emery has already said RB will be Cash or Kosta, with Konsa locked at CB, so Kosta's only threat with Cash out would be a shock Villa move on deadline day

    • Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/30/fantasy-efl-gameweek-4-scout-picks

