To the frustration of many Fantasy EFL managers, Sam Szmodics (£6.0m) has left Blackburn Rovers for Ipswich Town. Over 50% owned him heading into the new game’s opening day but now he’s up for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) selection.

In a deal understood to be worth an initial £9m, he’s one of several big-money purchases for a newly-promoted side that seems to be making a real go of things.

His first start brought pain to millions of Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) owners, scoring early to hand the Tractor Boys a short-lived Gameweek 2 lead at champions Manchester City.

So can the 28-year-old successfully step up to the top-flight and what FPL impact will he have?

We’ll take a look during this Scout Report piece, including data and images from our Premium Members Area.

HISTORY

Born just outside of Suffolk, near his new location, Szmodics began with hometown team Colchester United. He made his first professional start in August 2014, racking up a string of them in that campaign’s later months.

Unfortunately, 2016/17 was interrupted by a broken leg but Szmodics followed it with a couple of strong goal-scoring seasons that earned him a two-division jump to Bristol City.

CAREER LEAGUE RECORD

SEASON CLUB DIVISION STARTS (SUB) GOALS ASSISTS 2023/24 Blackburn Rovers Championship 44 (0) 27 4 2022/23 Blackburn Rovers Championship 27 (7) 5 2 2021/22 Peterborough United Championship 26 (10) 6 1 2020/21 Peterborough United League One 40 (2) 15 8 2019/20 Peterborough United (loan) League One 10 (0) 4 4 2019/20 Bristol City Championship 1 (2) 0 0 2018/19 Colchester United League Two 43 (0) 14 9 2017/18 Colchester United League Two 29 (8) 12 4 2016/17 Colchester United League Two 16 (3) 5 2 2015/16 Braintree Town (loan) National League 3 (0) 2 1 2015/16 Colchester United League One 1 (4) 0 0 2014/15 Colchester United League One 17 (14) 4 0

It didn’t work out for him at the Robins but a successful loan move to Peterborough United became permanent for 2020/21.

15 goals and eight assists helped them achieve promotion from League One, although it ended with immediate relegation. It was at this point that Blackburn intervened, where a half-decent first season preceded his star-making 2023/24.

Taking over from the departed Ben Brereton Diaz (£5.5m), a stunning 27 goals kept Rovers away from the drop zone, ending as the Championship’s Golden Boot winner and part of its Team of the Season. Furthermore, he netted six times in three FA Cup outings, including against Newcastle United.

And at least those Fantasy EFL managers were able to get one solid goodbye from Szmodics. Benched as a departure grew nearer, his 25-minute cameo was enough to bag a goal, an assist and 10 points.

Internationally, Szmodics qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother and was first called up in 2021. Yet his debut didn’t come until earlier this year after Hungary made a failed attempt at convincing him to switch.

PLAYING STYLE

As a 5ft 6in player, he makes up for a lack of aerial contributions by having a high work rate that’s ideal for pressing.

“I’ve always been the smallest in every team, so I had to work 10 times harder than anyone else just to be noticed.” – Sam Szmodics

Blackburn’s then-manager Jon Dahl Tomasson noticed both this and Szmodics’ top finishing abilities, encouraging him to get even further forward. As a result, he’s evolved into a versatile attacking midfielder who is also a good second striker and false nine.

He drops deep to receive the ball and uses intelligent positioning to perfect subsequent runs into the penalty area.

“I’m not a fan of the teams that just keep the ball and don’t go anywhere with it. I like to see teams take the game forward, to push the boundaries.” – Sam Szmodics

His goal at Man City involved a well-timed burst to stay onside when meeting Ben Johnson‘s (£4.0m) through ball, shooting into onrushing goalkeeper Ederson (£5.5m) but with just enough power to sneak it over the line.

WHERE SZMODICS FITS IN AT IPSWICH

Both Ipswich matches used a wing-back system but the tough opposition of Liverpool and Man City needs to be considered.

Wednesday’s EFL Cup match brought a return to Kieran McKenna’s usual 4-2-3-1 that is more like a 3-2-5 once left-back Leif Davis (£4.5m) gets forward. Should this be used for more winnable fixtures, it’s anticipated that Szmodics will play the ‘number ten’ role behind a centre-forward.

However, there will be some competition for this spot. Conor Chaplin (£5.4m) registered 39 goals from there over the last two campaigns and club-record signing Omari Hutchinson (£5.5m) sometimes took on the role. The former Chelsea man is mostly a winger, where there is Jack Clarke (£5.5m), Chiedozie Ogbene (£5.0m), Wes Burns (£4.9m) and Nathan Broadhead (£5.0m).

As explored in our pre-season look at McKenna, this version of Ipswich is about a front-foot approach with quick transitions and an aggressive press, rather than focusing on possession.

“McKennaball has a strong identity, characterised by a progressive, attacking, front-foot, high-intensity style, with tactical use of periods of high-pressing. Gareth Southgate, this is not.” – FPL Reuser in our pre-season Ipswich guide

Whilst Szmodics was the top-scoring 2023/24 individual, they were busy being the best Championship side for goals. So this feels like a good merge.

And if the late-bloomer is unable to keep Ipswich away from relegation, he instantly provides second-tier pedigree when they attempt to bounce back.

IS SZMODICS WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

Maybe this almost 29-year-old was experiencing a purple patch at Blackburn. Maybe he’s well-suited to the Premier League. We don’t yet know the answer but netting in Gameweek 2 is a great start.

Ipswich sit on top of our Season Ticker over the next eight Gameweeks, which should give a more accurate assessment of how good they are.

Szmodics comes at an awkward £6.0m price which only 10 midfielders were handed. But half of these have already dropped £0.1m. He’s stuck between a set of interesting £6.5m assets and potential £5.5m bargains, where FPL managers might instead prefer to go lower.

Another thing that might dent his appeal is not being a penalty taker. His sole league spot kick was missed in 2023/24, later missing one in the cup shootout versus Newcastle.

The strong fixture run really begins in Gameweek 5, with Southampton, Everton and Leicester to come from that point. A two-Gameweek raincheck provides him with an ideal audition period ahead of that swing.

Thanks to FPL’s pricing, he has his work cut out to compete with cheaper options like Emile Smith Rowe (£5.6m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.1m), who are at more established Premier League sides.

