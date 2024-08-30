381
381 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Erez Avni
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would you WC that team?

    Henderson
    Poro Gvardiol Robinson
    Salah Maduake Gordon Eze
    Haaland Isak Moniz

    Vald Jonson Winks Barco

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why? The only problem really is Henderson.

      Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would take out Eze

      Open Controls
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No, nice team. Eze deserves more time imo he's looked lively

      Open Controls
  2. Zoostation
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is there anyone on WC actually not going with Haaland?

    Balance so much better but terrifying without.

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Don’t do it

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I can see why people are going without until GW7, he can’t score a hattrick every week and could well blank in GW5 and 6

      If he blanks it’s almost a disaster for owners

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      It was between Haaland + Solanke (Welbeck placeholder) and Salah + Watkins for me

      Salah + Watkins should score more in the next 4 GWs, but I reeeeeally don't want to book that GW7 hit to finally get Haaland

      Open Controls
    4. Areid13
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I was planning on going without but the fear is setting back in and I’m trying to fit him back in lol. Really depends if he can outscore saka + trent until gw 7. My main issue is I don’t really fancy any striker that isn’t him rn

      Open Controls
  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone got any fun punts this week?

    Need to get rid of Solanke and Nkunku for any two. And captain anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cunha and Soucek are good punts

      Open Controls
    2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thinking of using my final free transfer to do Amad > Mbeumo (c)

      Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      R Gomes for Wolves, but I really want to see a Kudus haul to ensure Rico Lewis gets dropped for the next game 😆

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      It's the popular attackers who face the worst-looking defences this week, so not exactly punty: City, Pool, Newcastle, Spurs, Villa, Chelsea, Palace, Fulham, Brentford, Forest... And Semenyo

      Open Controls
  4. Areid13
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anyone know if ramsdale is starting this week? I assume not but haven’t heard anything

    Open Controls
  5. twisterteo
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    VDV, Romero or Udogie what's best option? Or better lose Robinson to get Porro?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      just now

      VDV if cant get Porro

      Open Controls
  6. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    So Watkins ain't going down in price tonight then?

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think no chance as his transfer-in has been increasing since yesterday.

      Open Controls
  7. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    What do you think about these options? Which one do you rate best please?

    x - 4.0
    x - Robinson - Lewis - 4.0 - 4.0
    x - Salah - Palmer - Saka - Rogers
    Haaland - J Pedro - 4.5

    A: Raya + Konate + ESR
    B: Flekken + Robertson + ESR
    C: Flekken + TAA + Winks/Sangare

    Open Controls
    1. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Are you planning to play Lewis every gameweek?

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes. I think I will play him as long as he keeps starting.

        Surely, he will get rotated some weeks. But 4.5m MCI DF who attacks in the box seems worth it for me.

        Open Controls
  8. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pope
    Gvardiol saliba robinson
    Saka jota esr gordon
    Haaland muniz isak

    Subs
    Virginia barco Rogers harwood-bellis

    Feel like Rogers should play but who do I drop for him?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I would drop ESR

      Open Controls
  9. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Toney going to Saudi, what a waste of talent!

    Open Controls
    1. MC Hammer
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      He will be back after a year or two

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cant bet in Saudi, good move

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can’t turn down that money

      Open Controls
  10. MC Hammer
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who is this O'Mahoney in the Scoutpicks?
    I don't see him in the game?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Replace him with any other 4.5m FWD.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Brighton player on loan to Portsmouth, red flagged and removed from the game

      Open Controls
  11. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Being patient and holding Nkunku hasnt worked out very well.....Would love a view on the below:

    A)
    GW3: Play Nkunku this week (home to Palace) - with Sangare as 1st sub. Save FT so can do:
    GW4: Saka / Nkunku / Muniz -> Palmer / Smith Rowe / Solanke (-4)

    B)
    GW3: Nkunku -> Smith Rowe (free) [ dbl up with Muniz vs IPS]
    GW4: Saka / Muniz -> Palmer / Solanke (-4)

    Open Controls
  12. el polako
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Jarrod Bowen - lively against Villa, scored in last two games(albeit vs Bournemouth it was lucky), key for West Ham’s attack and about to drop in price.
    Madness.

    Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Feel a bit better as a Henderson owner now

    Lacroix Guehi Chalobah

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I wonder how long it'll take them to get in rhythm together though

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same here

      Open Controls
  14. rokonto
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Dilema.
    Play Winks home to Villa, or Wellbech away to Arsenal?
    Opinions please comrades.

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Welbeck surely

      Open Controls
    2. Andrew D48
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wellbeck easy

      Open Controls
    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Wellbech for me

      Open Controls
  15. Andrew D48
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Excuse my ignorance but just realised international break is the worse one ever just 3 weeks into season and England in nations league B group!

    Open Controls
  16. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Sterling to Arsenal back on

    Open Controls
    1. Andrew D48
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka must be quaking in his boots

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He probably wouldn’t mind the signing, so he can have a rest !

        Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Only if Winnertshipa annouces it

      Open Controls
  17. Bobadoba
    • 14 Years
    just now

    1. Robertson and Pedro

    Or

    2. Vdv and Sanchez

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.