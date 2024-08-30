We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 3 ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

The Scout Picks are chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom F, Marc and Tom J.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Mark Flekken (£4.5m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Brentford’s home clash with Southampton.

The Saints are yet to score so far this season and have lacked any kind of potency in attack, despite playing against Newcastle United with an extra man for more than an hour.

Should the visitors find the net, Flekken is likely to have save points to fall back on; the Dutchman has made 12 stops so far, more than any other FPL goalkeeper.

DEFENDERS

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

