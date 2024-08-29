Only six players get unanimous backing as the Scout Squad reconvenes for their Gameweek 3 selections.

As usual, our in-house panel are discussing who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

The editorial team of Marc, Tom F and Neale are this week joined by colleague Tom J, in for the absent Sam.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 3

