  1. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Ffs says andersen unlikely starter for fulham this week

    Any fulham fans about who think different?

    1. El_Matador
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      It's him or VDV for me (already playing Robinson)

      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Go vdv to be safe imo

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Silva doesn't tend to switch things up after a win and stays unchanged.

      no doubt andersen will be first XI long term, but yeah for Ipswich about 75% chance its Diop starting, sorry

      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Cheers

        Won't risk him in my 11 in case of a late cameo to sure things up

  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Transfer out Nkunku for a -4 or suck up the second price change

    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      Do you need a starter this week?

      If yes and you want him out get it done

      If he's on your bench amd happy with starting 11; suck it up

  3. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Hi chaos, just debating the below to finish a WC team

    Raya
    Lewis - TAA - XXX
    Rogers - Salah - Palmer - Jota - ESR
    XXX - Haaland
    ________________________________
    Fabianski: Mosquera: XXX: Jebbison

    Which option would you choose from?

    A) Konsa + Aina + J.Pedro
    B) Nedeljkovic + Johnson + Muniz (+0.3m)

    On A at the moment, just all depends if Muniz would look better than Pedro.

    Cheers gents.

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Chaos haha! Chaps*

    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      A

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yeah think it’s the safer play ain’t it, cheers bud

        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 27 mins ago

          Indeed

  4. Konstaapeli
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    2 FT's. Need to sort Barco and/or Quansah.

    Who's the best nailed 4.0-4,4 def?

  5. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Best option on a WC?

    A) Muniz, Salah, Palmer and ESR
    B) Watkins, Jackson (Solanke when fit), Palmer and Diaz
    C) Watkins, Jackson (Solanke when fit), Salah and ESR
    D) Watkins, Muniz, Salah and Gordon/Madueke

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Option D is with Pedro not Muniz

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      I like A there

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Was on A at first, but the team is very unbalanced. Worried about having too many budget players.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Always easier to downgrade than upgrade I guess

    3. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      That's a dilemma!

      4 tidy options

      I'm not drawn to b

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      if you have Haaland, would say B

    5. #manotengofe
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      A

  6. BlzE_94
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    For those who own Haaland, Salah & Palmer, who are you captaining this gw?

  7. Nickyboy
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Do I need to worry about Jota minutes in the medium term because of Liverpool’s new signing?

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Nope, if anything this affects L.Diaz more

      1. dansully3
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Predominantly plays Salahs position so it doesn't bother Diaz. Jota no doubt will get injured so Nunez will get in up top then. Gakpo will have to be happy coming off the bench long term.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Ahh yes my mistake, still though, glad it won’t directly affect Jota

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Chiesa is out and out winger, not really. He's cover for Salah

    3. Total Slotball
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Slot said in his press conference. That he has 4 wingers now(Diaz Gakpo Salah Chiesa). That means he views Jota as a cf.

    4. Nickyboy
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thanks all!

  8. #manotengofe
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Would you -4: Gordon, Solanke to Palmer, Jebbison?

    Henderson, Valdi
    Porro, Hall, Robinson, Barco, Johnson
    Salah, Jota, ESR, Gordon, Rogers
    Haaland, Isak, Solanke?

    0 itb

    Issue is not TAA for GW4
    Thanks in advance!

    1. Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      I did that on WC, (but I am rubbish at this game)
      Newcastle do not look right. I might jumo back to Solanke once he kicks off.

      Jebbison gone to Watford? so I think at least he won't drop.
      I've been looking for any 4.5 fwd that may play, but pickings are very very thin.

      1. Groot the Leveller
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        but not for a -4

    2. dansully3
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Jebb gone on loan. No.

  9. Groot the Leveller
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    On WC, (don't ask), so looking for best Mid up to 7.0?
    4th mid, so will be playing every week.

    A - Bailey @6.5. Good fixtures. Currently on him as I've gone heavy villa for the fixture swing
    B - Eze @6.9
    C - Mbeumo @7 - great first fixture, but then meh....
    D - others..??

    Moving from 6.5 -> 7.0 is fine, but will mean moving Leif Davis -> other 4.0, (but second bench so OK)

    1. dansully3
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Mbeumo for me. Pens too.

  10. dansully3
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Chelsea are some joke of a club. Signing copious amounts of crap wide players 1 after another. Sancho is so far behind Sterling and now they're letting him join Arsenal. Mind boggling.

  11. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard:

    Raya (fodder)
    Lewis, Konza, Robinson (Faes, Harwood-Bellis)
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, Pedro (Stewart)

    0.3itb.

    Faes to Vandenberg maybe?
    Stewart the best 4.5 forward? Most loaned out.

    1. dansully3
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      That's as good as you can do really with Haaland, Salah and Palmer in. I've gambled from the start not having Salah so my frontline is stronger. It's the only glaring issue so far but Jota is holding it together.

  12. Nickyboy
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    TAA + Robbo too much on WC?

    1. dansully3
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Definitely. I brought in Robbo. He looks like a goal threat, the legs are back!

    2. Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Its what I've done
      I've gone all retro back to 2019 🙂

      Seriously, liverpool look a lot more solid, and I think robbo > porro 🙂

  13. Brimble82
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Solanke >>>
    A) Joao Pedro / Welbeck (which and why?)
    B) Havertz (don’t have ARS MID/FWD)
    C) Muniz (have ESR)
    D) Other

    Can’t afford Watkins. Other two: Isak/Haaland.

    Leaning towards A), but not sure which.

  14. BusbySwede
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    quick thoughts on this WC draft?
    4.5, 4.5 rotating gk
    TAA, Konsa, Robinson, Milenkovic, Faes
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, ESR, Rogers
    Watkins, Havertz, Pedro

    If i go with Ramsdale & Johnstone as gk, or a 4.5 & 4.0, I can make Havertz to Isak.
    Or downgrade TAA to Robbo and get Raya as a set and forget gk?

  15. Ak Attack
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Picking out one - Who to punt on for more points this GW ?

    Eze away to Chelsea
    OR
    Jota away to Man U

  16. arko.m83
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bench one out of

    Rogers, Doku, Muniz, Jota

    1. Ak Attack
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Doku is just not doing enough for me. Not very reliable with end products

      1. arko.m83
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        He's my smokey pick, hoping he turns it around..

        I am fiddling on WC...a) Wissa and Doku or b) Mbuemo and Pedro

  17. JoelyG
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    What do we think?

    A: Wood (with no new striker and Ward Prowse giving balls) + Saka
    B: Watkins + Madueke

    Thanks

    1. Ak Attack
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      A

