News August 14

Scout partners up with the LazyFPL newsletter

There are two days to go until Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins for 2024/25 – but there is still time to sign up for the free, award-winning LazyFPL newsletter!

We at Fantasy Football Scout are happy to announce a partnership with our friends at LazyFPL this season.

Over 50,000 Fantasy managers subscribe to their weekly missives.

If you’re not one of them, here’s what you’re missing…

Scout partners up with the LazyFPL newsletter

WHAT IS LAZYFPL?

Every Gameweek, these FPL masters condense all the key information and advice needed before the upcoming deadline, sending the newsletter out exactly 24 hours beforehand.

This season’s first offering will be received on Thursday 15 August at 18:30 BST because Manchester United host Fulham on Friday evening.

Such time period is a sweet spot between letting FPL situations develop and also allowing readers time to sort out their team.

TOP CONTENT

Scout partners up with the LazyFPL newsletter 1

The length is not too long, not too short. A real Goldilocks situation.

You can follow this link to check out the topics they typically cover. It’s a mix of essential news, key statistics, advice from experts, a look into captaincy and the search to uncover some hidden gems.

Quickly sign up for free – it takes a matter of seconds – and you can read them in full, either on the website or via its weekly newsletter.

  1. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    Not sure if I've gone too heavy at the back. What do you think?

    Henderson
    TAA - Saliba - Gvardiol
    Jota - Gordon - Garnacho - Eze
    Haaland - Solanke - Isak

    Subs: Valdimarsson - Quansah - Barco - Winks

    Open Controls
    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks solid,
      Wats rstional for noone goong for 10.5 palmer?

      Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      7/10 Missing Arsenal attack

      Open Controls
      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I had Saka and Salah in one draft but at the cost of Haaland and Jota

        Open Controls
  2. cutch
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Current team:
    Henderson, Matthews
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Pedro Porro, Barco, Harwood-Bellis
    Salah, Jota, Trossard, Rogers, Winks
    Haaland, Isak, Joao Pedro

    0.5 ITB, where would you spend that 0.5 extra?
    A) Henderson -> Pickford
    B) Harwood-Bellis -> Mykolenko
    C) Trossard -> Gordon
    D) Rogers -> Hudson-Odoi
    E) Joao Pedro -> Muniz
    F) GTG, do nothing
    G) Give up on either Haaland or Salah and start it over

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      C any upgrade of Trossard because unlikely to start

      Open Controls
    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C or E

      Open Controls
  3. One Wheels Enough
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    A) Salah & Havertz

    or

    B) Garnacho & Haaland

    For the first 3 weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Anyone going Haaland c??

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Isak all the way

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Tempted

      Open Controls
    3. chelseabrad
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm considering it

      Open Controls
    4. FPL_trail_runner
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      City are undercooked fitness wise and likely to start without KDB, Foden, Rodri, Walker

      Its a no from me

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Rubbish… Will still be a force when it really matters…

        Open Controls
    5. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      50/50 on him as most likely wont score Sunday

      Open Controls
  5. Dazzrb
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    A or B?

    A - Bruno F & Gordon
    B - Saka & ESR

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. The Pesci challenge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Which is best?
    A- Nkunku, Eze & Winks
    Or
    B. Jota, Minteh & 5m midfielder possibly Bobb

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’m on B with Bobb

      Open Controls
  7. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    How do you guys feel about Zinchenko?

    He is the cheapest and tend to get returns when he plays but I am not sure what chances he has to start first 3/4 games

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for me as its too much of a gamble with Timber, Calafiori & Tomiyasu that can also play there

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • 3 Years
      just now

      In my team short term for week 1, possible week 3 put i have Konsa to cover, and then wildcarded out week 4

      Open Controls
  8. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    47 mins ago

    If you own Haaland and don't auto captain him you are on a narrow path to success

    Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hi all. Apologies for the long post, but I have to decide between two teams and would appreciate your help.

    Which team looks better?

    Flekken
    Porro, Muñoz, Hall / Robinson, Barco
    Salah, Palmer, Foden, Ødegaard, Rogers
    Watkins, Isak / 4.5

    Flekken
    TAA, Porro, Muñoz / Robinson, Barco
    Saka, Palmer, Foden, ESR / Rogers
    Watkins, Isak / Solanke

    It's basically the following:
    A. Flekken, Salah, Odegaard, 4.5 def
    B. Raya, Saka, Solanke, Trent

    P.S. I know Foden will probably not start GW1, but I'd want him v. Ipswich and I don't like to book transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Many thanks, mate. As for your question above, A for me.

        Open Controls
  10. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    46 mins ago

    Anyone tempted by De Ligt if he comes in at 5.0?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not even if he was 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        I think United will be better defensively and he will be a goal threat

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          United need a defensive midfielder first, and a striker who can help hold the ball up to allow their defence to get out

          I have my doubts but lets see

          Open Controls
    2. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      He has already. Not straight away for me

      Open Controls
    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Martinez better value 4.5

      Open Controls
    4. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      I’m avoiding Utd

      Open Controls
    5. moz_1983
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      He's come in at 5.0. Martinez for me.

      Open Controls
    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      He is 5.0m but no

      Open Controls
    7. Fred the Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Slightly muted on him, will wait and see. Moved around a lot without establishing himself. Hasn't really made a name for himself after Ajax.

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Apart from winning the league everywhere he has played

        Open Controls
        1. Fred the Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          BFD - Juventus and Bayern are extremely dominant in those leagues, not really a challenge. Plus at Juve, he played with the big two CBs. If he was that in demand/revered, United of all clubs wouldn't be able to get him so easily without any competition and for a reasonable price.

          Open Controls
          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            That's a very anecdotal comment

            Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bayern fans are pissed off that they sold him, Juventus also weren't that happy he was sold.

        Open Controls
    8. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      I don't know what's funnier, the fact that we might get to see a CB partnership of Maguire and De Ligt stomping around like rodeo clowns, or that Utd paid 150m (inflation adjusted) to bring this to the people.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        That is more than the inflation-adjusted budget of the original Jurassic Park.

        Open Controls
    9. Mirror Man
        20 mins ago

        Not now but soon enough.

        Open Controls
    10. Caleb's Kitties
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Slightly different, thoughts? Son over saka due to better opening fixtures

      Raya (4.0)
      Gvardiol porro quansah (robinson johnson)
      Son jota eze ESR (4.5)
      Haaland isak havertz

      Open Controls
      1. Fred the Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Think Saka + Solanke > Son + Havertz

        Open Controls
    11. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      44 mins ago

      De Ligt 8 goals in 87 for Juve and 5 from 53 for Bayern

      Open Controls
    12. tim
      • 15 Years
      44 mins ago

      Any love for Flekken?

      Open Controls
    13. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Best 4th defender. Already have Trent, Gabriel, Porro and Barca

      A - Quansah
      B - Robinson

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. moz_1983
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        Is Quansah nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          40 mins ago

          I've read some comments that Slot prefers him over Konate due to superior passing and being better on the ball.

          Open Controls
      3. Willllsonnn!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Tempted by Quansah for the short term but like Robinson for threat and fixtures. Currently have both but may rip things up again yet

        Open Controls
      4. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        B for early fixtures, also an attacking FB

        Open Controls
      5. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      6. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        having trent i would day Robinson

        Open Controls
    14. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Who to start first gw?
      A)ESR
      B)Bobb

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        If you are getting Bobb in I feel you have to start him as he will only play the first 1 or 2 from the start

        Open Controls
      2. Mata of opinion
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm currently on Bobb

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Same decision for me going with 8 attackers & think I'm going to start Bobb over ESR GW1 (then maybe both over Gordon GW2 - although I fully expect Gordon to show us that the away form thing is so 2023...)

        Open Controls
    15. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Please help? Just 3 clicks - reply, a letter key, reply

      I am dithering

      Backline

      A) Munoz + Barco
      B) Robinson + Murillo

      (Other defenders are Myolenko, Gvardiol, Quansah)

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Anyone?

        Open Controls
      2. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. ocat
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Both decent options but I prefer Muñoz, and don't think you really need 5 defenders in rotation when Gvardiol & Quansah will play every week, so Barco is fine as 5th

        Open Controls
      5. Boly Would
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    16. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      41 mins ago

      De Ligt outscored Martinez at Ajax too

      Open Controls
    17. revelc
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Draft No 276

      Flekken (vald)
      Gabriel - TAA - Gvardiol (Barco - Faes)
      Saka - eze - Diogo - Bobb (Pereira)
      Haaland - Isak - Muniz

      Better going with Porro + MGW instead of TAA + Jota?

      Any advice appreciated

      Open Controls
    18. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Who are the Forest fullbacks? And are any nailed

      I know on the line ups it states Aina and Williams - but who rivals them and is one of them nailed? (thinking of one ahead of Murillo in my team){

      Open Controls
    19. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      How's she looking?

      Hendo
      TAA - Gabriel - Porro
      Son - ESR - Eze - Gordon
      Haaland - Isak - Pedro

      Valdimarsson - Minteh - Robinson - Barca

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        HE is looking pretty fine

        You gonna do him BB?

        Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Nice, I’d play Minteh over Pedro

        Open Controls
    20. DeathoftheParty
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      If Haaland score 1 Vs Chelsea... And the rest of the crew are back for GW2... Is anyone considering the TC on Haaland v Ipswich...

      Lot of ifs... But anyone see the little there?

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yes

        I think he will score 6 v Ipswich and 20 in the first 8 games

        Open Controls
    21. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Eze/Winks

      Or

      Gibbs-White/Bobb

      Open Controls
    22. twoplustwo
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Tempted to captain Haaland over Isak for the first game week. Worth waiting until more City players have returned?

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Such a tough call.... I am flipping between the two

        Could easily see a Haaland hattrick (or a blank)

        SImilar to Isaak

        Open Controls
        1. twoplustwo
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Would make for an actual Super Sunday at least!

          Open Controls
      2. DRIZ ✅
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Have a feeling he will get 2 pts.

        Open Controls
    23. tim
      • 15 Years
      36 mins ago

      Hendo/Flekken 4.0
      Porro Burn Andersen (Barco, HarwoodB)
      Salah Gordon Nkunku Eze (Winks)
      Solanke Haaland Isak

      What you think?

      Bit light at the back I know 😀

      Open Controls
    24. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Whats the rational for not going 10.5 palmer?

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        match fitness

        Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        His points came from the central position and pens. Likely he will be out left

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          *right

          Open Controls
    25. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Would you go Hall over Myko to start??

      Open Controls
    26. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Any thots on going w/ bernardo at 6.5?

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Interesting

        Open Controls
    27. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Which duo?
      A)Salah + Johnson/Kulu
      B)Son + Bruno +.5

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls

