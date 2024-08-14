Scout partners up with the LazyFPL newsletter

There are two days to go until Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins for 2024/25 – but there is still time to sign up for the free, award-winning LazyFPL newsletter!

We at Fantasy Football Scout are happy to announce a partnership with our friends at LazyFPL this season.

Over 50,000 Fantasy managers subscribe to their weekly missives.

If you’re not one of them, here’s what you’re missing…

WHAT IS LAZYFPL?

Every Gameweek, these FPL masters condense all the key information and advice needed before the upcoming deadline, sending the newsletter out exactly 24 hours beforehand.

This season’s first offering will be received on Thursday 15 August at 18:30 BST because Manchester United host Fulham on Friday evening.

Such time period is a sweet spot between letting FPL situations develop and also allowing readers time to sort out their team.

TOP CONTENT

The length is not too long, not too short. A real Goldilocks situation.

You can follow this link to check out the topics they typically cover. It’s a mix of essential news, key statistics, advice from experts, a look into captaincy and the search to uncover some hidden gems.

Quickly sign up for free – it takes a matter of seconds – and you can read them in full, either on the website or via its weekly newsletter.

