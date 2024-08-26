179
  1. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    I really want to do Isak (have Gordon as well) to Watkins this week but i'm 0.1 short after the Quansah shambles! Watkins is on -95 at the minute on FPL Statistics, any chance he drops before next week!? Seems unlikely with his fixture swing?

    Rogers a great alternative but with Amad and ESR scoring this week seems to early to let either of them go. Amad has Southampton away the week after.

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      If I had to choose the best player these last 2 weeks it would be Rogers. Not sure from a fantasy point of view but better than Amad IMO.

    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      watkins looks miles off it

      1. DandyDon
        • 5 Years
        just now

        but we know he's going to keep starting and he has leicester and everton next two!

    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Watkins will drop

  2. paudy77
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    hey guys hit the button & wildcarded due to having Bruno & Nkunku & no Salah or Palmer

    help me out whats the thoughts

    Raya | Valdimarsson
    Trent | Saliba | Robinson | Mazraoui | Faes
    Salah | Palmer | Amad | Smith-Rowe | Rogers
    Haaland | Joao Pedro | Strand Larsen (could literally be anyone have £5.5m)

    or

    Raya | Valdimarsson
    Robertson | Saliba | Robinson | Mazraoui | Faes
    Salah | Palmer |Winks | Smith-Rowe | Sangare
    Haaland | Joao Pedro | N.Jackson

    prefer the 1st team
    could go with Wissa over Strand Lasrsen
    & downgrade rodgers to winks. just not sure

    1. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      If you go wissa that is 90 percent my wild card team so A for me

      1. paudy77
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Is Wissa nailed for gametime though? Mbeumo seems to get more time

    2. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Too many sacrifices getting all those big hitters for me - B out of the two but wouldn’t be happy with either

      1. paudy77
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        why who am i missing? think its pretty solid?

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Agree, solid! Would downgrade Saliba and upgrade one of the cheap mids.

          1. paudy77
            • 12 Years
            just now

            @ramajama who are you thinking? i think arsenal are solid picks for long term season

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Looks really weak teams because overloading with Haaland Salah Palmer. You can only C one person a week.

  3. JPSpurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Need an additional £0.5m for Son to Palmer

    A. Eze to MGW
    B. Isak to ?

    Striker options are a bit sparse (holding onto Solanke)

  4. Gunners in Haaland
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Henderson (Valdimarsson)
    TAA Porro Hall (THB | Johnson)
    Saka Rogers Bruno Jota (Sangaré)
    Mateta Haaland Isak

    A) Mateta -> Wissa
    B) Bruno + Mateta -> Palmer + Pedro (-4)

    Cheers

    1. lolix
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B is good

      Keep in mind Mateta next week has Leicester and Wissa has City

  5. It’s A Joke
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    I was to get Saka and would have to transfer Odegaard & Nkunku to get him. This would require me getting 5.0 mid. Any suggestions?

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Rogers

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Rogers

    3. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Adama, Soucek or Rogers

      Rogers the best IMO

    4. It’s A Joke
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanks all.

    5. It’s A Joke
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Damn. Too late. Nkunkuseless already dropped 0.1

  6. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    best 4.0m gk in the circumstances?

    Just got Stolarczyk atm

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      One that plays which is none

  7. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    captaining Isak GW1 has done us dirty

  8. Eze Come, Eze Go
      21 mins ago

      Have £0.6 in the bank and already used my free transfer to bring in Madueke. How’s it looking. Thinking in GW4 to swap Wood for Welbeck with the better fixtures.

      Henderson
      Saliba - Mazraoui - Robinson
      Madueke - Smith Rowe - Salah - Saka
      Haaland (C) - Havertz - Wood

      Subs: Fabianski - Winks - Harwood-Bellis - Mosquera

    • Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Anyone else do Nkunku to Rogers early?

      Think Nkunku will score goals once he plays but Chelsea's depth is insane, not worth the risk to have.

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I did my 2 FT today and started with Rogers. Murphy to Madueke because he was 6.4 and think probably double rises this week and another return next week might rise again

    • Atimis
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Done Nkunku to Rogers, (c) to be decided, set otherwise?

      Henderson
      TAA/Gabriel/Robinson
      Saka/Jota/ESR/Rogers
      Haaland/Isak/Wood

      Bentley/Konsa/Murphy/Johnson

      1. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        looks good, similar to my team! haaland (c) here

        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah, Haaland sounds like a safe bet, cheers

    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Good morning all!! Which is the biggest priority to own here???

      I have Haaland And Havertz

      A- Salah and a 7.0 midfielder, currently have Eze will switch to Mbeumo in gameweek 6
      Or
      B- Palmer at the expense of Eze and the 7.0 midfielder slot

      In A Saka would be sacrificed for Salah

      Thoughts appreciated!!

      Cheers everyone!!

      1. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would keep Eze this week

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers
          Mate!! Will be keeping this week, looking a bit further ahead gameweek 5ish

    • I Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Have Palace been bad defensively or just a bit unlucky so far?

      1. Mirror Man
          just now

          Just poor fixtures. Wouldn't expect much from them for a while.

      2. Boomerang V
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Is Konsa a good 4.5 defender pick? Is he nailed? I really like AVL next fixtures.

        Rest of defense is:

        Sanchez 4.0
        Robinson, Lewis, Veltman and Faes.

        I can get up to 5.0 def for the WC last spot

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Konsa is as nailed as it gets

      3. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thoughts on this wc draft?

        Raya Matthews
        Robertson Robinson Lewis Maz Faes
        Palmer Saka Jota Rogers Winks
        Haaland Watkins Pedro

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not sure by Lewis on WC with the weak bench

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Konsa?

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Like him

      4. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Which option? 0.5ITB 2FT
        A. Amad > Rogers
        B. Gordon Isak > Palmer Wissa
        C. Save FT

        Henderson (Vlad)
        Gabriel Konsa Robinson (Porro Quansah)
        Saka Jota Gordon Eze Amad
        Haaland Isak (Pedro)

        1. jthmt
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A

      5. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Last Man Standing GW2 (1300 teams)

        Safety score = 57
        Top score = Greg Hallam with 116

        62 teams to be removed, 1238 teams through to GW3
        Congrats to all the survivors.
        Entry opens 11am Thursday and Friday morning near price changes.

        https://livefpl.net/LMS

      6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pick two to start here folks???

        A- Greaves(Fulham at home)
        Or
        B- Konsa(Leicester away)
        Or
        C- Lewis(West Ham away)
        Or
        D- Robinson(Ipswich away)

        Currently starting C and D

        Cheers everyone!!

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          CD, same to me see above

      7. jthmt
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        flekken, henderson
        saliba, porro, burn, HB, quansah
        saka, ESR, jota, minteh, eze
        haaland, vardy, isak

        2,0 itb

        a) -4 eze & isak -> palmer, wood/wissa
        b) isak -> watkins

        1. Puntillimon
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Just eze to Rogers perhaps. Isak is against wolves the following week

      8. Puntillimon
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Did Solanke and son to Bailey and Watkins - seriously hoping Watkins don’t drop in price..

      9. AV92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        What do people think about wildcarding?

