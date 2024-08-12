42
42 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Seems there are not enough Canadians in the Hall of Shame Tourney! The highest ranked Canuck shall win for themselves ten beaver pelts! Huzzah!

    7rjngs

    All Canadians welcome!

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Joined

      Open Controls
    2. bobdd
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Joined from Ontario

      Open Controls
      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I knew the beaver pelts would work! Huzzah and welcome!

        Open Controls
  2. Roy Rovers
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one would you go with?

    A- Son & Havertz
    B - Saka & Solanke

    Flekken Vald
    Mykolenko Andersen Konsa Quansah Harwood Bellis
    Salah XXX. ESR Bobb CHO
    Haaland Isak XXX

    Open Controls
    1. AD105
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B comfortably

      Open Controls
    3. Roy Rovers
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Hmmm…now you really have me thinking as I was on A!!!

      Open Controls
  3. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    What are people's thoughts on Gordon. Southampton at home seems too good not to have him and he's been in my team since the start....

    Now I'm thinking I don't have room for him az Jota, Eze and Solanke are probably better picks

    Open Controls
    1. AD105
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Which would you go for?

      1) Jota, Gordon and ESR
      2) Jota/Gordon, Eze and Nkunku

      Open Controls
      1. AD105
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Replied to yours by accident lol, but in your case think I’d try and keep Gordon and Jota, similar issue to myself

        Open Controls
      2. FISSH
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        1

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gordons better asset than Eze

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      None of those other picks are as good as Gordon.

      Open Controls
  4. FISSH
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    This one is really tough….

    A) salah, white, quansah

    B) son, saliba, Trent

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Jota, White, Trent?

      Open Controls
    2. TBL
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A (with Saliba as not sure long term on White's minutes)

      Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench ok for a few weeks cover?

    Hendo
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Hall
    Saka, Gordon, Jota, ESR
    Haaland, Solanke, Isak

    Mathews, Quansah, Bobb, Barco

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyZoot
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeh decent

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ta

        Open Controls
    2. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Great bench

      Open Controls
  6. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is there a 4.5 to 5.0 forward you’d play every week?

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not really. Maybe Stewart or Jebbison.

      Open Controls
    2. Parm
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah but a few 5.0 mids to start with for sure, shuffle to 352

      Open Controls
  7. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Salah and Eze
    or
    Palmer and Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. TBL
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Old Bull
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Taken on board some earlier criticisms and had a reshuffle. Thinking this is probably it but still interested in any more comments.

    Raya Matthews
    Mykolenko Trippier Barco Gvardiol Faes
    Salah Palmer Gibbs-White Bowen Rogers
    Toney Havertz Isak

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice original picks there

      Open Controls
  9. bradplum
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    This is the very best I can do me thinks

    Areola (fab)
    Gvardiol Gabriel Quansah (4.0m x2)
    Salah Eze J.Murphy Nkunku (4.5m)
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Is there a better GK pair?
    And yes I like the J.Murphy punt he could do great!

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think WH keep a CS until week 7

      Open Controls
      1. bradplum
        • 9 Years
        just now

        What 4.5./4.0 GK pair then?

        Open Controls
  10. zensum
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which pair would u rather have for GW1 only:

    A) Solanke/ Gabriel
    B) Havertz/ Porro

    Appreciate your help ☺️

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A.
      For both counts
      Def not Spurs Defenders

      Open Controls
    2. zensum
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I have Son in the team btw

      Open Controls
  11. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Jota or Solanke, not just for Week 1?

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      just now

      NUDISTS! Wooohoooo! New season, new towel, commence flicking in 3…2…1!

      Open Controls
    2. zensum
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Jota
      He will be a gem

      Open Controls
  12. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    My dilemma now is Jota or Eze +.5

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota imo, much more explosive, better fixtures, better team and playing in a more attacking role.

      Open Controls
  13. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Just wondered what people thought about this team?

    thanks!

    Henderson
    TAA Gvardiol Andersen
    Salah Nkunku Jota Bobb
    Haaland Isak Wood

    Bentley Johnson Bednarek Sangare

    0.5 itb

    Open Controls
  14. Dutchy
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Trent ESR or Porro Eze

    Open Controls
  15. TochanMama
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Best 5.5 mid among this bunch? Any shoutouts are more than welcome!
    I already have ESR so not considering Andreas.

    1) J. Murphy (Nailed in with great fixtures)
    2) Mavididi (Most likely on corners)
    3) Brereton Diaz (would likely play up top)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.