293
293 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    This gtg or would you change line up? any xfers you'd make for a -4 1.4itb 0FT?

    Raya
    Gvardiol, Robinson, Konsa, Hall
    Salah, Rogers, ESR, Eze
    Haaland(c) Isak

    Fabianski, Bergvall, Solanke, Barco

    Open Controls
    1. Jimrod™
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Isn't Hall bench-fodder now Kelly is playing? I've no particular insight with Newcastle but I've got Hall/Murphy/Isak at the mo and borderline Wildcarding at the moment with Hall/Murphy a definite factor!

      Open Controls
      1. RogueBlood
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Not too sure regarding Hall but if that's the case then WC becomes more tempting as I`d basically have no bench

        Open Controls
        1. Jimrod™
          • 15 Years
          14 mins ago

          Same here, still have Barco and Solanke warming spots there and getting rid is slow progress! I'm not sure my patience can handle waiting for a Solanke return!

          Open Controls
          1. RogueBlood
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Toney to Chelsea makes it more tempting too as at 7.3 I think he could be a steal for Chelsea coverage if it goes through, easily replaces Solanke if I had a FT

            Open Controls
            1. Jimrod™
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              Definitely, just slotted him perfectly into a WC draft with 0 to spare, just need confirmation of a move before any more price changes! 😀

              Open Controls
              1. RogueBlood
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Price changes seem to be more volatile than usual this season, I was lucky to shift Quansa before the drop but was late to the Nkunku party, if I can hold off another week before WC that would be ideal

                Open Controls
  2. Ausman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons.
    Nketiah already accepted to join #CPFC two days ago and he’s now set to complete medical tests.
    Permanent move as Arsenal wanted, green light arrived.

    https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1828401049930969182

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Bye mateta?

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Nope. Bye Edouard

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Rumours Celtic want him

          Open Controls
    2. RichardNixon
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Chelsea reportedly making a move for Ivan Toney as well. Could see this one happening.

      Open Controls
  3. C. SAMBA
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    A) Saka, Muniz, Robertson
    B) Mbuemo, Havertz, TAA

    Which is better?

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka close to essential for me, but B has some really strong picks. I'd take B if you already have a premium mid like Salah/Palmer/Son.

      Open Controls
  4. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Do we think Everton's defence will improve? I am surprised at what I have seen on the highlights for the first two matches so far. They have great fixtures until GW14 and I was hoping they would continue their good defensive record from last season.

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It's the only chance they got, scrapping out those low scoring games, because they sure can't count on their attackers. But honestly that team has regressed since last year, some injuries and one of their best players - Onana, sold to Villa. Everton might struggle.

      Open Controls
  5. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Keep (& save FT) or sell?

    A: Mykolenko
    B: Quansah
    C: Barco

    2.0 in bank
    1FT

    Hub suggested doing Barco to Robertson. What do you think?

    Open Controls
  6. sankalparora07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    37 mins ago

    I have 3m ITB.... which combo should I target in the coming weeks?
    A) Palmer+Robertson
    B) Foden+TAA

    Plan is to sell Bruno and Porro to either option A or B

    Open Controls
  7. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    My current Wildcard

    Raya 4m
    Robbo Konsa Robinson (Faes Aina)
    Salah Palmer Smith-Rowe Rogers Soucek
    Haaland Havertz (Pedro)

    Soucek looks more dangerous this season so would work as a 5th Mdf.

    Option B is Saka/Watkins/Trent in for Soucek/Haaland/Robertson??

    Open Controls
  8. dshv
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Pretty sure wil Do Isak to Watkins until saturday. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. jthmt
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  9. Sterling Archer
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Saving transfers! must be a nice feeling!

    Open Controls
  10. sozopol
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Regarding Rogers, if you have him or planning to get him

    A - You intend to start him every week

    B - Fifth mid who may start or may be on bench

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B - great 1st sub imo

      Open Controls
  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Pick two to start here folks???

    A- Greaves(Fulham at home)
    Or
    B- Konsa(Leicester away)
    Or
    C- Lewis(West Ham away)
    Or
    D- Robinson(Ipswich away)

    Currently starting C and D

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
  12. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    The temptation to wildcard is overwhelming

    Open Controls
  13. Kodap
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who is the best 4.0 defender and goalkeeper to have?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Slim pickings

      Open Controls
  14. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who's on pens then? Palmer or Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Palmer 14/14 in his career, Toney 30/32 - can see them sharing duties but imagine Palmer will be loathed to give them up.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        14/14 and he's only been playing for just over a season. Mental numbers.

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Why would they take them off Palmer.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Palmer is Chelsea FC won’t want to rock the boat.
        Any club in Europe would take if he wanted out.

        Open Controls
  15. RoelDw
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Isak to watkins
    B) Son to Palmer

    Have 0.5 itb

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Neither tbh

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Save transfer

      Open Controls
  16. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rate my WC team, no Haaland still!

    Flekken (Fabianksi)
    Konsa,Robinson,TAA (Davis,H-Bellis)
    Salah,Palmer(C),Saka,Semenyo,Rogers
    Havertz,Watkins (Pedro)

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Feels like it should look better than that for a non Haaland team.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Harsh

        Open Controls
  17. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Prob been asked a million times, but who's the best 6m and 6.5m mids?

    Need to free up some cash and would get rid of Eze.

    Team in a state!

    Open Controls
  18. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hi guys, this is my team what do you think? was thinking of having Tielemans in the first one because he might have pens.

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Hall Quansah
    Salah Saka Nkunku ESR
    Haaland Isak Wood
    Bentley Sangare Johnson Bednarek

    2 ft £0.0 itb

    1. Quansah and Nkunku to Tielemans and Robinson for free

    2. Quansah and Hall to Mazraoui and Aina for free

    3. Quansah, Nkunku and Henderson to Raya, Robinson and Rogers for -4

    4. Quansah, Nkunku and Henderson to Robinson, Konate and Sels for -4

    5. Quansah and Nkunku to Porro and Rogers for free

    6. Other

    thanks!!

    Open Controls
  19. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Toney for 7.3 at Che decent, guess he's bought to play most games?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Too many options at Chelsea to choose a full regular 11

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Agree, wait and see

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.