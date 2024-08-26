286
  1. Tiamani Warrior
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Flekken or Areola the better pick on a wildcard? Areola had the better PPG last season

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      need more data

  2. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    This crazy?
    Trying to get Palmer without getting rid of Son…

    Isak/Winks/Gvardiol ➡️ Jebbison/Palmer/Kosta -4

    Pickford/Virginia
    Saliba/Robinson/Munoz/Porro/Gvardiol
    Son/Jota/Rogers/ESR/Winks
    Haaland/Havertz/Isak

    2FT 0itb

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Only thing is Isak does well v Spurs but seems a lot are of the opinion to get rid

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Jebb and Kosta could backfire horribly

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think just sell Son if you want Palmer.

  3. Pennywise
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Okay I'm weak and have pulled out my WC a bit early. Opinions on this motley crew welcome:

    Raya
    Robinson, Gvardiol, VVD, Lewis
    ESR, Madueke, Salah, Palmer, Rogers
    Haaland

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      So playing that team every week and can't 1 trade to mid range FWD?

  4. fedolefan
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you play Johnson (FUL) or Pau (lei)?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Torres. This can't be real question? You think Fulham blank at home vs Ipswich?

  5. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    On WC I don’t think you can risk both Lewis and Madueke, unless you can convince yourself they are nailed. Also Triple City locks you out of Foden.

