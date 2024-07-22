The last few Fantasy Premier League (FPL) seasons have been disrupted by a global pandemic, train strikes, 2022’s winter World Cup, stadium renovations and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Combined with the routine FA Cup and EFL Cup fixture clashes, managers usually have numerous Blank and Double Gameweeks to navigate throughout the campaign.
However, the upcoming 2024/25 calendar should – barring more unexpected events – be different.
Here is what we know so far.
2024/25 FPL SCHEDULE
|SATURDAY
|MIDWEEK
|17 August
|GW1
|20-22 August
|UECL playoff (Chelsea)
|24 August
|GW2
|27-29 August
|UECL playoff (Chelsea)
EFL Cup R2
|31 August
|GW3
|3-5 September
|Internationals
|7 September
|Internationals
|10-12 September
|Internationals
|14 September
|GW4
|17-19 September
|EFL Cup R3 (split)
European groups
|21 September
|GW5
|24-26 September
|EFL Cup R3 (split)
Europa League groups
|28 September
|GW6
|1-3 October
|European groups
|5 October
|GW7
|8-10 October
|Internationals
|12 October
|Internationals
|15-17 October
|Internationals
|19 October
|GW8
|22-24 October
|European groups
|26 October
|GW9
|29-31 October
|EFL Cup R4
|2 November
|GW10
|5-7 November
|European groups
|9 November
|GW11
|12-14 November
|Internationals
|16 November
|Internationals
|19-21 November
|Internationals
|23 November
|GW12
|26-28 November
|European groups
|30 November
|GW13
|3-5 December
|GW14
|7 December
|GW15
|10-12 December
|European groups
|14 December
|GW16
|17-19 December
|EFL Cup QF
Conf Lge groups
|21 December
|GW17
|26-27 December
|GW18
|28 December
|GW19
|31 December – 2 January
|4 January
|GW20
|7-9 January
|EFL Cup SF leg one
|11 January
|FA Cup R3
|14-16 January
|GW21
|18 January
|GW22
|21-23 January
|European groups
|25 January
|GW23
|28-30 January
|European groups
|1 February
|GW24
|4-6 February
|EFL Cup SF leg two
|8 February
|FA Cup R4
|11-13 February
|European play-offs
|15 February
|GW25
|18-20 February
|European play-offs
|22 February
|GW26
|25-27 February
|GW27
|1 March
|FA Cup R5
|4-6 March
|European knockouts
|8 March
|GW28
|11-13 March
|European knockouts
|15 March
|GW29
EFL Cup final
|18-20 March
|Internationals
|22 March
|Internationals
|25-27 March
|Internationals
|29 March
|FA Cup QF
|1-3 April
|GW30
|5 April
|GW31
|8-10 April
|European QFs
|12 April
|GW32
|15-17 April
|European QFs
|19 April
|GW33
|22-24 April
|26 April
|GW34
FA Cup SF
|29 April – 1 May
|European SFs
|3 May
|GW35
|6-8 May
|European SFs
|10 May
|GW36
|13-15 May
|17 May
|GW37
FA Cup final
|20-22 May
|Europa League final
|24 May
|GW38
WHEN ARE THE BLANK AND DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?
Many FPL managers save their chips for these occasions, as they try to maximise points totals.
But the April announcement that FA Cup quarter-finals will now have their own weekend – away from any Premier League fixtures – means that the traditional biggest Blank Gameweek doesn’t exist anymore. For example, the 2023/24 equivalent only contained four top-flight matches.
Therefore, we’ll have fewer and smaller Blank and Double Gameweeks.
Blank Gameweek 29
Knowing this, FPL managers can start thinking differently about this season’s chip strategies.
One of just two clashes puts Gameweek 29 on EFL Cup final weekend. It’ll postpone a maximum of two Premier League matches.
Double Gameweek 33
As seen in the schedule above, the only midweek gaps follow Gameweeks 33 and 36. Luckily, there should be the same number of Blank Gameweeks.
Blank Gameweek 34
Straight after that probable double are the FA Cup semi-finals where, at most, there will be four Premier League participants. Consequently, at least six FPL meetings will take place.
Double Gameweek 36
These cancellations are set to slot into Gameweek 36, making it potentially the campaign’s largest double. It might be wise to keep a chip for this May event.
Blank Gameweek 37?
The FA Cup final clashes with Gameweek 37.
But the only scheduled match in the midweek after this is the Europa League final.
So if the FA Cup finalists haven’t gone the distance in that European competition, their Gameweek 37 matches can simply be nudged into midweek.
It’d remain a round where all 20 teams play once.
If not, there is the possibility of a minor Blank Gameweek.
2 hours, 27 mins ago
Fewer blanks and doubles. More rolled FTs
Fun times