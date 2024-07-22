81
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Fewer blanks and doubles. More rolled FTs

    Fun times

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Haaland TC gw2 looks tempting.

      1. Mother Farke
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          We've not even seen Ipswich play yet lol

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        Where’s Tibollim when you need him!

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Rawhiiiide! Oh the fun he'll have this season! 😀

    2. Bmeyer
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Having fun with pre season drafts. With or without Haaland? For me it comes down to:
      Haaland and Winks
      OR
      Foden/Saka/Palmer and Watkins

      Hard call I reckon.

      1. Pinatta
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        So you could say it comes down to

        Haaland or Watkins + Foden

        1. Bmeyer
          • 3 Years
          just now

          That clarifies it . Thanks

      2. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        The latter scores way more surely

        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Watkins 11 points more last season for 5m less, and he’s on penalties this season

          1. Hangman Page
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            How do you know he's on pens?

            1. KAPO KANE
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Luiz gone

            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              It's not a given with his record of 4/9

              1. KAPO KANE
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Perhaps, but can’t see who else would, could be a golden boot contender with them

                1. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  Literally any of the other 10 players on the pitch 😛

                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    Jinxed Joao Felix will take them! Huzzah!

                2. OLDHERMAN
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Tielemans, I guess.

                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Yep, would think he's a contender

                    1. WVA
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      If he’s on the pitch, think Watkins might want to step up this season though

    3. R.C.
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Why will Henderson not be available for pre-season?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Research, research!

        1. R.C.
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          shut up, shut up!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour ago

            Never! Wherever there are lazy, lollygagging spammers they shall be challenged! Bring me mine battle-used gauntlets!

            1. R.C.
              • 6 Years
              56 mins ago

              how hypocritical of you the knights spammer!

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                52 mins ago

                7jrngs quickly!

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          43 mins ago

          Tbf I've tried looking it up & couldn't find anything. But I do know that we have (at least) 2 Palace experts here (Pingissimus & Crunchie) who know far more about the club that what I can glean from a quick google and when they feed you news/recommendations they're not going to be wrong

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            39 mins ago

            The Penguin knows (like Bob)!

      2. Bartowski
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Presumably because he was away with England for the Euros and will join pre-season late like everyone else who was.

    4. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Andreas pereira or mainoo for last 5.5 mil midfield slot?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Hudson-Odoi

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Already have

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Poor structure, poor structure!

          2. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            59 mins ago

            I'd take a 5.5 defender or squeeze 0.5 more for Wood/Muniz over those two, tbh

      2. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        Andreas or Rogers

      3. Eyes of Blue
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Pereira. More attacking, better fixtures, has set pieces and may even have pens.

    5. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Given that Haaland and Salah were only the 5th and 7th highest scorers last season respectively, is there an argument to forgo them both and captain players like Palmer, Foden, Saka etc.?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        No. Ipswich, Ipswich!

    6. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Today’s Hall of Shame Imaginary Prize Reveal:

      The overall winner of the Tourney shall be named the Kingdom’s official falconer, securing for themselves a black 1973 XB GT Falcon Coupe, otherwise known as the blessed ‘V8 Interceptor’. No finer steed exists! And yes, the nitrous is included!

      Hall of Shame Tourney league code: 7jrngs

      All are welcome, even lollygagging spammers!

      1. Our Man Charlie
        • 13 Years
        45 mins ago

        one has taken a sip from the Goblet Of Renewal, have a upvote sire

    7. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Which one:

      A) Maddison & Johnson
      B) Maddison & Gibbs-White

      Wondering if double Spurs could benefit more.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Nope. B

      2. luk46
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Johnson + Gordon for me at that price point

        1. adstomko
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Got Gordon already

      3. OLDHERMAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        B. I genuinely think MGW will cook.

    8. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      The triple premium draft with good bench depth. Thoughts?

      Sanchez
      Burn Andersen Dalot
      Salah Palmer Gordon Eze Rogers
      Haaland Muniz

      4.0; Armstrong, Mykolenko, Faes

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        It’s great bar no Arsenal

      2. luk46
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        decent if rogers starts, but sacrificing defence + saka/havertz + isak just not got me

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Armstrong's PL record is awful: 4G 4A from 68 appearances. I don't think see radical change there; just not cut out for this level imo

    9. WVA
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      Seems like defenders will get less baps this season and strikers will get more so 3-4-3 should be optimal?

      Flekken
      Burn Anderson Mykolenko
      Salah Palmer Foden Gordon
      Watkins Isak Havertz

      1. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Looks good. But why Flekken…

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          Only 4.5 with a 4.0 backup at the moment I think

          1. luk46
            • 5 Years
            44 mins ago

            Areola + Fabianski if you prefer it

            1. Moxon
              • 9 Years
              42 mins ago

              Foderingham?

              1. Eyes of Blue
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                He’s expected to be third choice.

          2. Winston.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            42 mins ago

            Ok, now got it…thanks

      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        What your bench out of curiosity?

    10. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Which one is stronger…?

      A. Haaland, Saka, Nkunku
      B. Salah, Palmer, Havertz

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        33 mins ago

        A

      2. Eyes of Blue
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

    11. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Can't wait to watch Haaland bag a hat-trick in GW2 and see Nightcrawler comment "Haaland non-owners absolutely MUDDED! We LOVE to see it OH YES we DO!"

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        They have NOWHERE TO HIDE!

      2. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        You mean a brace in GW1…and a hat-trick in GW2…

        1. Moxon
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          I don't own him but would love to see him destroy Cucurella

    12. Camzy
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm debating between two team structures/drafts atm. Haaland vs Salah.

      Sanchez 4.0
      Gvardiol Burn Cash Faes XX
      Foden Palmer Rogers XX XX
      Havertz Isak XX

      4 spots up for grabs now that Morgan Rogers looks to be the real deal and Diaby is confirmed off to Saudi.

      A) Haaland, Hudson Odoi, Saliba, 4.5m mid
      B) Salah, Saka, Harwood-Bellis, 4.5m fwd

      Which combo looks better? I like B quite a lot but the 4th defender being a 4.0m is not filling me with a great deal of confidence. Burn + Cash also has a tidy little rotation that provides an opening 8 fixture run of: SOU bou lei EVE WOL ips eve BHA.

      Obviously if Burn isn't first choice you just take Livramento or Hall since Newcastle will have at least one 4.5m starter and same for Cash at Villa.

      I'm not keen on a Salah + Haaland draft since I'd have to sacrifice two of Foden, Palmer, Havertz, Isak and those guys are the backbone of my team atm since I think they're the best value premiums.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'd take B with Gordon over Saka, giving you some cash to upgrade defence / get a £6m forward

      2. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        B looks great with those amazing mids… As you have Saka, whatabout A) downgrading Havertz to Muniz, and spending the money to get third 5.5/6.0 forward like Wood…and using 0.5 to upgrade H-B to Mykolenko or Andersen? Is Cash nailed btw?…or
        B) Havertz to Solanke and upgrading H-B to 4.5….

        1. Camzy
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Good suggestions.

          But I'm not gonna do that because I think Havertz is the most underpriced player in the game. He's the starting CF for Arsenal who scored 91 goals last year. The overall points don't reflect the fact he didn't break into the team until partway through the season and then was on fire to end it.

          I think Havertz > Wood/Muniz is a huge downgrade. And even Solanke would feel like a sizeable downgrade for me as well.

      3. ritzyd
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wouldn't personally want Saka & Havertz and I'd want Arsenal defence too so it's the Haaland draft for me. Also FYI rumours cash will be sold.

        1. Winston.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          ..so Cash to Andersen, Mykolenko, Robinson - check the rotation for the backline

        2. Camzy
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          There are plenty of Villa defensive choices. Can always play safe and go Konsa.

    13. 15men1cup
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      After tinkering for the last few hours I have come to a conclusion:

      Its not if to go without Salah or Haaland.........its actually if it go without Isak..........

      Without him the team structure can be completed well

      Flekken (Turner)
      Gvardiol, TAA, Saliba (Faes, Harwood)
      Salah, Eze, Gordon, Nkunku (Winks)
      Haaland, Wood or Muniz, (4.5)

      Losing Isak gives me a full premium defense......down grade one if you wish to upgrade the beach.

      Am I wrong......

      1. Camzy
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        The difference between your team and mine (above) are why I'm liking this pre-season a lot. There's a lot of variety in teams.

        For me, a full premium defense is not appealing based on last season's stats.

        Isak is also the most nailed attacker in my starting XV at the moment. Great fixtures, great value. I'd be surprised if Isak isn't the most highly owned player come GW1.

        1. 15men1cup
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          cheers mate for the feedback. back to the drawing board

      2. 15men1cup
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        sorry Pedro as the 3rd striker

      3. ritzyd
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm on similar but personally I'd downgrade one of your premiums to upgrade one of your forwards.

        1. ritzyd
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          *One of your premium defenders

    14. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thoughts on this Haaland team?

      Flekken
      TAA Mykolenko Andersen
      Palmer Gordon Eze Hudson-Odoi
      Haaland Isak Muniz

      Henderson Nkunku Robinson Harwood-Belis

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Very nice. I like the fact you've got a decent bench and some rotation options

      2. Bumbaclot
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        i quite like that

      3. Camzy
        • 14 Years
        just now

        It's good. Balanced. Too much on the bench for my liking though. Rotation nightmare and you're lacking some big team cover. No Arsenal or Liverpool attack.

    15. Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hello all. No haaland draft. Could i get some feedback on this please 🙂

      Flekken/petrovic
      TAA/Gvardiol/VDV/Burn/Harwood-bellis
      Salah/Foden/eze/nkunku/MGW
      Watkins/isak/delap

      Thanks all!!

