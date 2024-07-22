The last few Fantasy Premier League (FPL) seasons have been disrupted by a global pandemic, train strikes, 2022’s winter World Cup, stadium renovations and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Combined with the routine FA Cup and EFL Cup fixture clashes, managers usually have numerous Blank and Double Gameweeks to navigate throughout the campaign.

However, the upcoming 2024/25 calendar should – barring more unexpected events – be different.

Here is what we know so far.

2024/25 FPL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY MIDWEEK 17 August GW1 20-22 August UECL playoff (Chelsea) 24 August GW2 27-29 August UECL playoff (Chelsea)

EFL Cup R2 31 August GW3 3-5 September Internationals 7 September Internationals 10-12 September Internationals 14 September GW4 17-19 September EFL Cup R3 (split)

European groups 21 September GW5 24-26 September EFL Cup R3 (split)

Europa League groups 28 September GW6 1-3 October European groups 5 October GW7 8-10 October Internationals 12 October Internationals 15-17 October Internationals 19 October GW8 22-24 October European groups 26 October GW9 29-31 October EFL Cup R4 2 November GW10 5-7 November European groups 9 November GW11 12-14 November Internationals 16 November Internationals 19-21 November Internationals 23 November GW12 26-28 November European groups 30 November GW13 3-5 December GW14 7 December GW15 10-12 December European groups 14 December GW16 17-19 December EFL Cup QF

Conf Lge groups 21 December GW17 26-27 December GW18 28 December GW19 31 December – 2 January 4 January GW20 7-9 January EFL Cup SF leg one 11 January FA Cup R3 14-16 January GW21 18 January GW22 21-23 January European groups 25 January GW23 28-30 January European groups 1 February GW24 4-6 February EFL Cup SF leg two 8 February FA Cup R4 11-13 February European play-offs 15 February GW25 18-20 February European play-offs 22 February GW26 25-27 February GW27 1 March FA Cup R5 4-6 March European knockouts 8 March GW28 11-13 March European knockouts 15 March GW29

EFL Cup final 18-20 March Internationals 22 March Internationals 25-27 March Internationals 29 March FA Cup QF 1-3 April GW30 5 April GW31 8-10 April European QFs 12 April GW32 15-17 April European QFs 19 April GW33 22-24 April 26 April GW34

FA Cup SF 29 April – 1 May European SFs 3 May GW35 6-8 May European SFs 10 May GW36 13-15 May 17 May GW37

FA Cup final 20-22 May Europa League final 24 May GW38

WHEN ARE THE BLANK AND DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?

Many FPL managers save their chips for these occasions, as they try to maximise points totals.

But the April announcement that FA Cup quarter-finals will now have their own weekend – away from any Premier League fixtures – means that the traditional biggest Blank Gameweek doesn’t exist anymore. For example, the 2023/24 equivalent only contained four top-flight matches.

Therefore, we’ll have fewer and smaller Blank and Double Gameweeks.

Blank Gameweek 29

Knowing this, FPL managers can start thinking differently about this season’s chip strategies.

One of just two clashes puts Gameweek 29 on EFL Cup final weekend. It’ll postpone a maximum of two Premier League matches.

Double Gameweek 33

As seen in the schedule above, the only midweek gaps follow Gameweeks 33 and 36. Luckily, there should be the same number of Blank Gameweeks.

Blank Gameweek 34

Straight after that probable double are the FA Cup semi-finals where, at most, there will be four Premier League participants. Consequently, at least six FPL meetings will take place.

Double Gameweek 36

These cancellations are set to slot into Gameweek 36, making it potentially the campaign’s largest double. It might be wise to keep a chip for this May event.

Blank Gameweek 37?

The FA Cup final clashes with Gameweek 37.

But the only scheduled match in the midweek after this is the Europa League final.

So if the FA Cup finalists haven’t gone the distance in that European competition, their Gameweek 37 matches can simply be nudged into midweek.

It’d remain a round where all 20 teams play once.

If not, there is the possibility of a minor Blank Gameweek.

