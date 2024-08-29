356
FPL General’s Gameweek 3 team reveal

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 3 squad.

FPL 1 team reveal

Gameweek 2 Review

General Gameweek 3

Triple Captain success: a sentence I haven’t typed very often during my FPL career. The gamble to play it early in a single Gameweek paid off very nicely, so thank you, Erling Haaland (£15.1m).

But while Triple Captain was a success, triple Crystal Palace has been a disaster so far! Aside from the Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) assist in Gameweek 1, they’ve returned diddly squat. Owning the trio for an away trip to Chelsea this weekend is not ideal, to say the least.

I’m going to bench Munoz for Ezri Konsa (£4.5m), with Aston Villa facing newly-promoted Leicester City. Brentford’s back-up goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson (£4.0m) is also getting a start for me this week with the expectation that Dean Henderson (£4.5m) will auto-sub in. I’m not expecting a clean sheet from Henderson at Chelsea so I may as well throw Valdimarsson in for the 1% chance that he keeps the gloves after his clean sheet against Colchester in the cup on Wednesday night!

I’ve got no concerns about Eberechi Eze (£7.0m). I still think he’s one of the best picks in the game. Along with Antoine Semenyo (£5.5m) at Bournemouth, Eze’s had the most shots among midfielders (12) over the first two Gameweeks which is encouraging for his owners. Keep the faith! 

Defensively, the Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.0m) and Pedro Porro (£5.5m) picks have gone to plan. Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have trickier fixtures on the horizon but I’m happy to start those two guys in any fixture. 

Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) is very much on the chopping block. No returns and a price drop was not in the script. I’m not expecting much from him away to Liverpool either but he’ll probably survive until after the international break. A converted penalty and a few cheeky bonus points on Sunday would be most welcome.

Up front, Alexander Isak (£8.5m) hasn’t returned many points yet either but I put him in the same category as Eze, as a player whom I’m content to hold long-term through the blanks. The points will come eventually. I’ve been encouraged by the number of minutes Joao Pedro (£5.5m) has been getting early doors. Hopefully, he can be a long-term enabler in the front three. As a Manchester United fan, his late winner resulted in mixed emotions…

Gameweek 3 Bus Team

Good luck this weekend everyone. Make sure to check out the latest episode of the 59th Minute Podcast.

Enjoy the international break when it comes! 

  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Made a decision. Rolling FT this week.

    Not gonna do Saka > Palmer or Isak > Watkins.

    While both moves look tempting for this week they prevent me from getting Salah easily and I think getting Salah next week is the priority. NFO, BOU is too good not to own Salah for.

    It also gives me a bit more flexibility in case the International Break decides to throw up some surprise injuries or what not. I think I was closest to doing Saka > Palmer, but Mark on Blackbox made a good point about how we don't really know what Chelsea are yet. Two games isn't enough for a team where we don't even know the preferred XI. If it means I miss out on some Palmer hauls, so be it, but it's also about who I'd be losing and Saka can easily match him this week.

    I'm not usually patient, but this time I think it's best. Cue... Palmer hat-trick this weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. The Abyss
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      What’re you telling me for?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        You're right I shouldn't. I'll shut up and just answer other people's questions until next week.

        Open Controls
    2. Travel Notes
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Cue Palmer triple captain.

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Following the same path. Here's hoping Palace bring a defence.

      Open Controls
  2. NUFCAndrew
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Best Nkunku replacement besides Eze?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
  3. sarlosm
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    On WC

    Lewis, Konsa or Mazraoui?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Konsa for me

      Open Controls
    2. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Konsa for me also

      Open Controls
    3. Moneymar
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Konsa

      Open Controls
    4. sarlosm
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Konsa it is then. Cheers!

      Open Controls
  4. Bucket Man
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Nkunku to Rogers?. Mbuemo tempting to but fixtures look tougher 1FT 1.5ITB

    Henderson
    Gvardiol, Saliba, Robinson
    Saka, Jota, Nkunku, Eze
    Haaland, Isak, Muniz
    Bentley, Winks, Mykolenko, THB

    Open Controls
    1. TanN
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Nkunku out ASAP

      ESR or Rogers in for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thanks. Already got Muniz so not keen on two Fulham. WC tempting after awful start but team doesn’t look too bad

        Open Controls
  5. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Casuals: Will Madueke start this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Yes he got loads of goals last week

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      3 strarts in 1 week... unlikely

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        4 starts Thursday to Saturday soon

        Open Controls
        1. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Chelsea plays on Sunday

          Open Controls
          1. boombaba
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Wise words

            Open Controls
  6. TanN
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Can somebody point me in the right direction of any data to advise on starting Hall or Van de Ven?

    Recently spurs have been terrible away at Newcastle...

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      There's a clear right choice and that is the player that will definitely play.

      I also have been kind of unimpressed with Newcastle. I think Spurs winning 1 or 2 nil here really wouldn't surprise me.

      Open Controls
  7. Tinslinger
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    I regret wildcarding. That is all.

    Open Controls
    1. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I'm always the same post wildcard but it's a bit different this year with the amount of transfers we can save up.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours ago

        Saving more transfers could also let you use the transfers before hitting WC. Players used to hit WC to fix 4 or 5 players. They'd make those changes but then go mad and use it like a trolley dash, when 4 or 5 transfers would have been enough.

        Open Controls
        1. Jack Burton
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Of course it swings both ways but by the time you have saved up your transfers may be priced out of certain players

          Open Controls
          1. Jack Burton
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            You

            Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Regrets are for losers

      Open Controls
    3. John "Stumpy" Pep…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Don't regret, don't fret, your team will blossom into a point scoring behemoth where everyone will one day(this season) say, "I wish I wildcarded in gw3"

      Open Controls
    4. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      As least you won’t be alone

      Open Controls
  8. Football99
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Help please which one
      1
      Flekken
      Porro veltman burn (Lewis coady)
      Saka palmer jota Maddison Gordon
      Haaland welbeck

      2.

      Flekken
      Van de ven. Burn andersen but could swap to Beltran (4.0m 4.0m)
      Saka palmer jota Gordon Bernardo silva
      Haaland Isak

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Prefer 2. But not Silva.

        Open Controls
        1. Football99
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Tried to swap b silva to motors as both same price but b sim a there only given me 6,5

            Open Controls
        2. Jack Burton
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          WC I assume, if so I would try and get Salah in

          Open Controls
      2. Hog Roast Junkie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        On WC

        - , 4.0
        - , Porro, Robinson, Konsa, 4.0
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, ESR, Roger’s
        Watkins, Pedro, -

        A) Raya, Gabriel, Wissa
        B) Flekken, TAA, Isak

        Open Controls
        1. Jolly Good
          • 9 Years
          2 hours ago

          B among these

          Open Controls
        2. Football99
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          • NATSTER
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            B is more exciting.

            Open Controls
            1. NATSTER
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              But I don’t like Newcastle fixtures on the next 5

              Open Controls
          • Areid13
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            How about A with Alisson? Then you get both Arsenal and Liverpool cover

            Open Controls
        3. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Kosta Nedlkovic speculation - if he plays well maybe he keeps his place at least for a coupe of games until new signing settles in at club..

          Open Controls
          1. MagicMessi
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            I think Ned will play but its too risky i prefer johnson for security.

            Open Controls
            1. MagicMessi
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Konsa can play right back easy tho personally i think Ned will start

              Open Controls
        4. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Fabrizio Romano says Darwin to Arsenal was a complete fabrication.

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Why would Arsenal lay that cash out when they can have Toney ; and why would Liverpool sell him in the first place?

            Open Controls
            1. Randaxus
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Why would Liverpool sell him is pretty obvious, because he can't hit a barn door.

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                11 G , 11 A ; yeah, not the case. He's a marked improvement on Jesus.

                Open Controls
                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  And with 96 Champions League games to play Liverpool need Gakpo, Jota and Darwin to be fit and ready.

                  Open Controls
        5. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          a) Konate + THB/Faes

          v

          b) Konsa + Leif

          Open Controls
          1. Jolly Good
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            b)

            Open Controls
            1. Ser Davos
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              thanks

              Open Controls
        6. Jolly Good
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Used my FT and have 3m itb. Should i do
          a) Gordon to Palmer
          b) Muniz to Watkins
          c) Hold (and potentially do one of the above or Barco to Trent next week)

          Squad is
          Henderson
          Lewis, Robinson, Konsa
          Salah, Jota, Gordon, Rogers
          Haaland(c), Isak, Muniz
          Bench: Hall, Winks, Barco, 4.0 GK

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Hold. 2 Transfers is gold.

            Open Controls
          2. Jolly Good
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            One concern with holding is Palmer seems to be rising and Gordon at -86.6%, so i could be priced out of the move

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              I don't think Gordon will drop. But Palmer is a concern.

              Open Controls
        7. theshazly
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Is it crazy to captain rested Rogers this GW against exhausted Leicester who had a game in the EFL ?

          Open Controls
          1. boombaba
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          2. Areid13
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Yes but sometimes you need a little crazy in this game

            Open Controls
          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Yes it's crazy. And I wouldn't do it.

            Open Controls
          4. MagicMessi
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Havinghim is good enough

            Open Controls
          5. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            0 returns and ok underlying data doesn't exactly captaincy haul material

            Open Controls
          6. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Certifiably crazy…unless the rest of your squad is wretched

            Open Controls
        8. Areid13
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Done a little tinkering to my WC draft and landed on this so far. Thoughts?

          Alisson Ward
          Saliba Trent Konsa Robinson Faes
          Salah Saka Palmer ESR Rogers
          Watkins Wissa Pedro

          Was initially going to stay away from Watkins but aside from Haaland I’m not too convinced about many others and his fixtures are too good. Barring anything unforeseeable I would then save up 5 FTs to eventually bring Haaland back in for GW 7.

          Open Controls
          1. NATSTER
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Saving 5 FTs to bring a player back in the near future. This is pretty new method for me, but sounds like a good plan to make use of it.

            Open Controls
            1. Areid13
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              I know I’ve never wildcarded this early before but the idea of having a team I’m happy with that eventually gives me another wildcard of sorts is very intriguing

              Open Controls
          2. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Solid. I would go away from Alisson and use that 3rd Liverpool spot elsewhere, several good options

            Open Controls
            1. Areid13
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Yeah toying with the idea of all the options I could do with Alisson, Trent, Saliba and Konsa.

              Like maybe Martinez in net and Konate instead of Konsa. Or VVD and Robbo instead of Trent and Konate. Or raya in goal and Robbo for saliba. All a variation on the same theme just need the right combo bc I’m happy with all of those in defence

              Open Controls
        9. ChrisHXS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          On WC, A) Saliba or B) Porro?

          Have Robertson, Robinson and Faes

          Open Controls
          1. Areid13
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Similar to me, I’ve gone Saliba. Arsenal Have the best defence in the league and still a set piece threat

            Open Controls
            1. ChrisHXS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Yeh I'm thinking long term I want someone I can set and forget and have good fixtures after the next two post Brighton game. But Porro has more on attacking returns

              Open Controls
              1. Areid13
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Saliba is the set and forget option from those two imo

                Open Controls
          2. NATSTER
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            If you don’t mind fixtures, I would pick Saliba in the better defence team.

            Open Controls
            1. ChrisHXS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Thank you!

              Open Controls
          3. MagicMessi
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          4. Football99
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
              1. ChrisHXS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks for the replies!

                Open Controls
          5. MagicMessi
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Iam about to free hit Trent/Salah/Jota/mitoma
            to
            Palmer Saka Madueke WatkinsMbuemo havertz
            I know its not cool to burn freehit early but i want to.
            Thoughts yes or no ? Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. NATSTER
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              You can play it the more difficult time.

              Open Controls
            2. Football99
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                Think keep what you have

                Open Controls
              • NorCal Villan
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Burn the free hit

                Open Controls
                1. MagicMessi
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  I probably will :
                  Flekken
                  Nekowilliams Fofana
                  Johnson/Nedelokviic ?
                  Saka Palmer. Madueke. Mbeumo. (Irogebunam)
                  Havertz. Haaland. Watkins

                  Open Controls
                  1. MagicMessi
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    (Faes) is bench too

                    Open Controls
            3. Football99
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Current team
                Flekken
                Burn van de ven Andersen
                Jota saka Gordon b silva palmer
                Iska haaland

                1 sub, 0mil

                What do I do?
                Wildcard or 1 sub? Possibly Andersen out for another 4.5m defender or b silva our for someone?

                Open Controls
                1. MagicMessi
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  No need for wc

                  Open Controls
                  1. Football99
                      1 hour, 43 mins ago

                      Andersen just been transferred to Fulham so might not play. B sim a not guaranteed a place . Subs don’t ply

                      Open Controls
                2. Areid13
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  Watkins isn’t going to drop is he? I know a lot of people have weirdly sold Watkins this week but want to be sure before I bring him in

                  Open Controls
                3. Football99
                    1 hour, 58 mins ago

                    Iska keep or out!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mother Farke
                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                        Keep for Spurs. Only Minteh got more touches in the box last GW.

                        Open Controls

