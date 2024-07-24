86
  1. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Henderson | 4
    Gvardiol | Munoz | Maatsen | Mykalenko | 4
    Salah | Gordon | Eze | CHO | Rogers
    Haaland | Isak | Muniz

    Really love this set up.

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yeah i like it. Made one almost identical couple of days ago, only differences were GK, CHO and Muniz

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    What do we think of Jota and Diaz? Only 7.5m too...

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Too much uncertainty for me to start with. Apart from Salah no clue who will be first choice under Slot.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Like them just not from the get go.

    3. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Both fantastic nailed options

    4. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Waiting to Liverpool in pre season first. A lot of unknowns at the moment

    5. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Diaz rumoured to leave. Even if he stays Gakpo had a good Euros on the left. Nunez can play there aswell.

      Jota is either 60 / 30 minute player. Frustrating from a fantasy perspective

      1. Flaming Flamingo
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        They'd be mad to sell Diaz

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          How will they replace those 5 goals a year?

    6. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      If Jota looks like he is going to get regular starts, he's straight in my team. His injury record is of concern though.

  3. SUKCESS11
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    It seems lots of teams choosing usual players.. im going with differntials, mske it moe exciting

  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Cheers Neale, this is one for the bookmarks!

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      A switcheroo between Liverpool and Man City assets around GW 8 looks good!

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Indeed. An article thats hidden I actually want to read its been a long time since I could say that

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Think I may have said too much already actually and don't want to bypass the paywall so gonna shut my mouth!

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          I wasnt fishing!

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            I will let you know subliminally!

  5. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    I’ve made the mistake of tinkering already (usually I wait a couple of weeks)

    Early dilemma is either Palmer or big at the back.
    Will probably revert to A given bonus changes and the lack of clean sheets, though could be how football was played at the Euros be a sign of things to come this year?

    A. Palmer & 2 * £4.5m Defenders
    B. Nkunku TAA Gabriel/Saliba

    4.5m 4m
    Gvardiol XXX XXX 4.5m 4.5m
    Salah Foden XXX 7m 5m
    Isak Watkins Pedro

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A for me there

  6. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Liking this draft. I think we have some great value options in midfield.

    Raya
    Mykolenko, Burn, Yoro
    Salah, Johnson, Barnes, CHO
    Haaland, Isak, Havertz

    4m, Rogers, Maatsen, Andersen

    1. Wolviebob
        7 mins ago

        What is CHO

        1. Tambling5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Hudson Odoi Forest

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Ortega priced at 5.5 same as Ederson is annoying if he does in fact leave.

      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Think you answered your own implicit question there, they priced in the uncertainty

      2. Flaming Flamingo
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        It's a good thing. Underpriced players just means less variety of teams and makes life easier for "casuals"

    3. Dennis System
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Højlund going to start for Utd??

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        Due to the price gap he could arguably be the better pick.to begin with you would think so but too much risk. Better options available for now imo

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          57 mins ago

          Sorry, two comments merged to one by mistake…

        2. Dennis System
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          7m though - if he starts, thats good value

    4. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Thoughts on starting with Odegaard as a Saka placeholder/v good option in own right. First time there's been this big of a gap between the two...

      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        Weighing up Ødegaard or Havertz here, can’t decide

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          44 mins ago

          Not fussed on Havertz. As a mid, I'd be all over, but not as a FWD

          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            42 mins ago

            I have a feeling Gabriel Jesus is going to start the season well.

            1. Ser Davos
              • 9 Years
              39 mins ago

              I was thinking this the other day at only 7m

              1. I Member
                • 8 Years
                26 mins ago

                I don't think he's a pick I just mean he could impact Havertz.

                1. Ser Davos
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  yes, bit out of the loop. Would think Jesus and Havertz will share no.9 role

      2. el polako
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Can he limp on a short notice?

      3. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Odegaard is the only player who hasn't left my draft yet. Nailed, set pieces, getting better and better each season. Underpriced IMO

      4. Zoostation
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not the most popular opinion but am happy to wait on all Arsenal assets.

    5. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      THIS is possibly the ugliest defence you'll see this season. Yet I'm set on it

      Flekken (4)
      Andersen Barco Faes (HB, Greaves)
      Salah Palmer Cho Salah Garnacho (winks)
      Haaland Havertz Isak

      Let's go? What you reckon

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Well if it is a toss up between a cheap defence or two Salah’s then why not

        1. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
          • 13 Years
          21 mins ago

          lol

        2. Dennis System
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          exactly, sell one of those Salah's and you can massively improve the defence

      2. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        lol sorry. 1 salah. shame. 2 would have been sick

    6. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Hello FFS. Is there plans for a pre season tab thingy?

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Look up?

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        It's the FPL 2024/25 tab above.

        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          My bad. Thanks

    7. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      442

      Muric
      White // Munoz // Porro // Maatsen
      Salah // Eze // MGW // Nkunku
      Haaland // Isak

      4.0 // Rogers // Barco // 4.5

      Thoughts?

    8. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      RMT !

      Martinez, 4.0m
      Gvardiol, Gabriel, Boly, Faes, Davis
      Foden, Palmer, Luis Diaz, Gordon, Bruno F
      Isak, Havertz, Muniz

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        OK!

        No, Meh
        Yes, Yes, No, Meh, Meh
        Yes, Yes, No, Yes, No
        Yes, Yes, Yes

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          42 mins ago

          Great way to respond to RMT's - only thing missing is the why??

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            No need for a why! My post is packed with info in a concise format!

    9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Good evening all!!

      Quick sweep… out of interest… Are you planning to start with?????……

      A- Salah
      Or
      B- Haaland
      Or
      C- Salah and Haaland

      I’m still hopping between A and C

      Cheers everyone!!

      1. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        none of those!

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Oh really?? Nice one mate!!

      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Fairly set on A - I've done various drafts (as I'm sure you have too) and keep coming back to Salah only with no Haaland

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Exactly the same mate!!! Think it’s the extra balance and strength of the squad that appeals more. It’s just the Ipswich game that’s nagging me about going for both, but I’m happy
          To captain Salah or Foden that week

      3. Rock n Grohl
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        On A but monitoring closely. Big drop off towards the end of the season was a concern

      4. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Siding with just B I think.

    10. xugreatone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      RMT

      Pickford | Muric
      Konsa | Harwood-Bellis | White | Walker | Virgil
      Salah | Palmer | Rice | Rodrigo | Andreas
      Muniz | Watkins | Solanke

      1. ManUtdForLife
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        No Utd is the glaring concern

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          56 mins ago

          lol no United is a good thing

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          54 mins ago

          What do you think of Diallo? Will he start or compete with Garnacho?

          1. ManUtdForLife
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            50 mins ago

            I wouldn’t go there - He’ll get gametime but not league starts. Rashy on one wing, Argentinian Messi on the other. And that’s if the Wirtz deal doesn’t happen in which case Diallo’s minutes get diminished further

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              49 mins ago

              What about Garnacho? Worth buying at 6.5m or go for someone else at that price point?

              1. ManUtdForLife
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                13 mins ago

                I’m not on him myself (just as I already have 3 Utd) but yeah he’s a solid option

            2. JBG
              • 6 Years
              47 mins ago

              What Wirtz deal? And who has ever called Garnacho the Argentinaen Messi??

              Are you just trolling?

              1. Flaming Flamingo
                • 8 Years
                37 mins ago

                Next you'll be telling me Martial isn't the French Henry

                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • 12 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Theres only one Karl Henry

              2. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                19 mins ago

                Was the username + Grav combo not a big enough clue?

                1. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  It could be a play within a play. If it goes any more levels, we are talking Inception levels of nonsense!

                2. JBG
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I was calling him out on his bs tbf...

                3. JBG
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Also, how lonely/sad/bored must you be to do this(act like a fan of a team you're not a fan off)? On a fantasy football forum :/

    11. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      352:

      Flekken Valdimarsson
      Myolenko Andersen Burn Konsa Faes
      Salah Saka Foden Palmer Rogers
      Watkins Isak 4.5

      Bobbins defence and Rogers not nailed though...

      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Similar team but no Salah. I've no Liverpool but unclear yet who and how is playing for them
        Areola 4.0
        Burn Konsa Van de Ven Anderson Mykolenko (perm3/5 acc to fixt)
        Foden Bruno Son Palmer Odegaard
        Watkins Isak 4.0

    12. sankalparora07
        42 mins ago

        How is this looking? No LIV a concern?

        Sanchez 4.0
        Gvardiol Anderson Myklenko Robinson Burn
        Palmer Gordon MGW Mbeumo Winks
        Haaland Isak Havertz

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          No liv is a concern yes
          I squeezed Salah in my team with palmer and haaland below

        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          No liv no concern. New manager and werent settled under klopp either

          1. sankalparora07
              just now

              Yeah that's what I think as well.

        3. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          39 mins ago

          Flek Vald
          Mykolenko Anderson VdV Johnson Faes
          Salad Palmer Rodgers CHO Winks
          Haaland Havertz Isak

          What you think ?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            Not great 4/10

          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            20 mins ago

            2/10

          3. iFash@FPL
              12 mins ago

              I’ll rate it much higher at 7.5/10.
              4 penalty takers, including Haaland and Salah. What’s not to like?

              1. iFash@FPL
                  just now

                  For comparison, my team is somewhat similar:

                  GK ==> Flekken / Henderson
                  DF ==> Myko / Burn / Anderson / Faes / Taylor
                  MD ==> Salah / Palmer / Eze / Gordon / MGW
                  FW ==> Haaland / Armstrong / Archer

                  Rotating GK, and rotating C among Salah, Haaland and maybe Palmer.

            • XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              With decent opening fixtures I see a few punting on Hudson-Odoi. Are his stats much better than Elanga??

