With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) up and running, many of us are putting together our first (and second, third, fourth etc) drafts.

Favourable opening fixture runs will be what many of us are focused on initially.

But it usually pays to do some medium-term planning ahead of the big Gameweek 1 kick-off. Being able to amass five rolled transfers, for instance, means we can pencil in squad overhauls later down the line.

It’s with that in mind that we’ve put together this ‘hop on, hop off’ modified Season Ticker for Premium Members.

Here, we’ve isolated the best fixture runs we can find for all 20 Premier League sides in the first half of the season.

HOW WE IDENTIFIED FAVOURABLE FIXTURE RUNS

The colour-coded Season Ticker of course makes life easier, being able to see long streaks of blue at a glance.

The fixture runs we’ve picked out are either all or mostly favourable stretches of games but sometimes there will be a less appealing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence.

We’ve set the minimum at five matches, while we’ve also included the starts of more good-looking runs for Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea after Gameweek 15.

Some players – Erling Haaland (£15.0m), for instance – will, of course, be deemed fixture-proof by many of us.

But hopefully, this overview will help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

In the below image, we’ve managed to mostly avoid any meeting with Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City. Nottingham Forest’s Gameweek 4 clash with the Reds, which is sandwiched by an otherwise decent run, is the one exception.

We’ve also tried to swerve any away trips to Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Newcastle United. Again, there are one or two exceptions.

VIDEO LATEST

