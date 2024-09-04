Best Fantasy EFL Captains: Gameweek 5

Fantasy managers face arguably the trickiest test so far – who to captain this week in Blank Gameweek 5! Here, we assess the best Fantasy EFL Gameweek 5 captaincy candidates with our captaincy poll.

THE CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in the Captain Poll



Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) 25% Adam Phillips (Barnsley) 18.75% Elliot Lee (Wrexham) 12.5% Jack Marriott (Wrexham) 12.5% Courtney Baker-Richardson (Newport County) 12.5%

LUKE MOLYNEUX

Given the fixture postponements, it was never in doubt that Luke Molyneux (M) would comfortably lead the captaincy poll. Doncaster Rovers’ number seven secured another 19-point monster haul in Gameweek 4, scoring twice (+12) and assisting (+3) in their 3-2 away win at Port Vale.

This is the SECOND – you read that correctly – Gameweek where Molyneux has returned 19 points. With an overall 46 so far, he is currently Fantasy EFL’s highest scorer. The midfielder is up to 12.2% ownership and is only 0.4% ownership off Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (F).

Doncaster Rovers face a tough challenge against Gillingham in their upcoming match. The unbeaten Gills have scored six goals and conceded only once, presenting a stern test for Grant McCann’s side. However, if Rovers are to secure their third consecutive win, Molyneux will likely play a crucial role.

ADAM PHILLIPS

Barnsley have gradually picked up momentum after suffering an opening-day League One loss, currently riding a three-match unbeaten streak. A standout performer for the Tykes has been Adam Phillips (M), whose exceptional display in Gameweek 4 saw him net a brace (+12) and put two shots on target (+2) against Crawley Town, earning a total of 15 points

The captaincy poll highlighted Phillips’ popularity, with 18.75% opting for the Tykes’ number eight. However, his 2.2% ownership is relatively low for a player who’s scored three goals (+18) in two games.

Barnsley host Bristol Rovers up next, who secured a strong 2-0 win over Cambridge United in Gameweek 4. Despite this, the Gas have struggled on the road, earning only one point from their two away outings. Given Phillips’ impressive performances, he could be a strong captaincy option.

ELLIOT LEE

Meanwhile, Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (M) has emerged as a popular armband contender among Fantasy EFL managers. Despite blanking at the weekend, the midfielder secured a 14-point haul in Gameweek 3 against Reading, scoring (+6) and setting up another (+3) in their 3-0 win. With a further assist (+3) secured in Gameweek 1, Lee is proving to be a creative force in League One.

The Red Dragons host Shrewsbury Town at the Racecourse Ground, looking to extend their unbeaten run to five. Despite the Shrews winning 3-0 last time out, they had a three-match losing streak before that. Many expect a strong Wrexham win, making Lee a leading name.

JACK MARRIOTT

Interestingly, some managers are opting for one of Lee’s team-mates for the armband – Jack Marriott (F). Some were sceptical in pre-season about how Wrexham would fare without Paul Mullin (F) due to an injury that prevented him from attending pre-season. Partnering Ollie Palmer (F), Marriott has stepped up by scoring twice (+10) and assisting once (+3) in four games.

Marriott was joint-third in the captaincy poll for Shrewsbury, receiving 12.5% of the votes. Despite having significantly lower ownership (2.3%) than Mullin (12.6%), we’re unsure if the latter will start this time, given his cameos off the bench so far. Therefore, it’s best to wait for team news to make an informed decision, as both players are good options depending on the starting line-up.

COURTNEY BAKER-RICHARDSON

Newport County’s Courtney Baker-Richardson (F) also secured 12.5% of poll votes and takes joint-third place – the first time he’s been on the leaderboard! As his team’s most selected player (2.6%), Baker-Richardson has been outstanding for the Exiles this season. So far, it’s three goals (+15) and one assist (+3) in four games, totalling 25 points.

They take on Port Vale at Rodney Parade, looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games. The Valiants have struggled defensively, conceding seven goals in their last two matches.

In the 2021/22 season, Newport swept Port Vale aside, winning both encounters 2-1. Fantasy EFL managers are backing Baker-Richardson to continue his goal-scoring form and deliver another victory.

