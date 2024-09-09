2
  1. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    RE
    Any Brentford fans out here?

    What's the consensus on van den Berg? Will he be in Brentford's first 11?
    On WC4, considering getting him in as my only Brentford def for the run from GW6 onwards - with the view of starting him in every favourable Brentford fixture.

    Already own Greaves and Rico Lewis as well as part of my defense.

    Cheers.

  2. evilfuk
    • 14 Years
    just now

    I see Chiesa being much like Darwin, Bradley, Tsimikas and Gakpo, second choice relief for the first team starters. 75 minute festival.

