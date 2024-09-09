Heading into Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks us through his team and Wildcard plans.

This season, I’m writing down my thoughts each week, highlighting anything interesting I’ve spotted from a Fantasy perspective.

Gameweeks 2 and 3 were mainly tactics/player-related, but for this article, I want to talk about my Wildcard.

Right now, it’s a hot topic in the community, so although it’s entirely squad-dependent, there will likely be some overlap.

For context, here’s how I set my team up in Gameweek 3:

With one free transfer and £3.0m in the bank, I’m certainly going to get through this international break without using it.

Instead, I’ll likely play it in Gameweek 6, in an attempt to capitalise on Arsenal and Brentford’s favourable fixture runs. It also feels like a good time to hop off Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) and Alexander Isak (£8.5m).

In Gameweeks 6 and 7, Arsenal face newly promoted Leicester City and Southampton at home, followed by a visit to Bournemouth.

Brentford, meanwhile, have a lovely run in Gameweeks 6-13:

Building a Wildcard team with a core of five or six Arsenal and Brentford players feels like a sound strategy.

Currently, I favour Mark Flekken (£4.5m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.0m), Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), Bryan Mbeumo (£7.1m) and Kai Havertz (£8.1m), with Nathan Collins (£4.5m) or Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) potentially joining them.

All of the attackers I mention above have been heavily involved in their sides ‘big chances’ to date, something I fully expect to continue.



