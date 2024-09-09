139
139 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Old Gregg
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is the below worth a -4

    J Murphy > minteh

    I would be playing J Murphy, Aina ior
    Solanke otherwise

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Play Solanke

      Open Controls
  2. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Does Rico Lewis start gw4?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.