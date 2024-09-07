109
109 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    First team is much better than the second

    Open Controls
  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    first team is a comprehensive squad of who got points gw3,not bad mind you

    Open Controls
  3. Zimo
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    How is it I can afford Havertz over Wissa by having Robbo over Trent in the Palmer draft? Did he not have any of the players that have risen in price?

    Open Controls
  4. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Just back from Totton v Basingstoke. Good game in a spicey atmosphere. 2-2. Charlie Austin scored the first.

    Open Controls
  5. Mother Farke
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Evan Ferguson officially back on the scene.

      Open Controls

    • A link would suffice, thanks.

      1. Joyce1998
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        This is making me need new glasses

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        This is compehensive stuff. I passed a paragraph through Google to see if it was AI/Cut/Paste. Doesn't seem so ..

        Again, sweet holy Mozes! :-0

        Open Controls
        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          If you're having to write an essay to justify buying a player they probably aren't worth buying.

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Subjective

            Fwiw I wasn't judging and I'm not interested in the players he has so far analyzed.

            I was commenting on the the in-depthness of the analysis .. Can't verify how accurate it is or where it will lead, but looks 'too' professional for an fpl post. Have I been asleep and we moved up a notch? 😉

            Open Controls
      3. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Where's Rainy and his axe?

        Open Controls
        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Sorry, dozed off there for a bit

          Open Controls
          1. Emiliano Sala
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Axe now

            Open Controls
      4. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I'm going to monitor him for a while
        Would need to find another £4.0m defender to replace HB
        Next 3 fixtures are good
        But gw's 7-15 not so good (4 red rated fixtures)
        If he's still £4.5m by gw16 , showing good form & Southampton getting clean sheets
        Gameweek 16 would be a good time to bring him in (11 -2/3 rated fixtures)

        Open Controls
      5. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        You are able to just post URLs

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Wouldn't have the same impact. Imo this is a bit of fun and interesting. I'd like to explore this further on this forum

          Open Controls
          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            what he said

            Open Controls
      6. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        A sentence or two with a link will suffice

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Nah. I disagree in this case. It's worth a bit more time & exploration. I'd like to know the source and validity

          Open Controls
        2. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          that would be no fun though

          Open Controls
      7. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Please stop

        Open Controls
        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          tell that guy... im just pressing buttons hahah

          Open Controls
    • Fast Hands Phil The Keeper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Palmer's priceis10.6 (not 10.1 as stated).

      Open Controls
    • Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Posting for new page. Other than a bizarre choice of Maguire over Stones … Carsley’s team was so much better.

      Open Controls
    • DavidR_25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Gone for something a bit different for my WC draft and gone double double defence, will carry 3 FTs into GW4, what do we think?

      Starting XI:

      • GK: Raya
      • DEF: Robertson, Saliba, Alexander-Arnold
      • MID: Semenyo, Mitoma, Smith Rowe, Salah [Vice-Captain]
      • FWD: Haaland [Captain], João Pedro, Havertz

      Bench:

      • GK: Fabianski
      • DEF: Greaves, Taylor
      • MID: Winks

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Answers on the next page?

        Open Controls
      2. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Sorry which bit of this is different. Looks basically the exact template

        Open Controls
        1. DavidR_25
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          I haven't seen any other drafts with 2x Arsenal and 2x Liverpool in Def, I did say that in the comment.

          Open Controls
          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            3 of those four are over 28% owned …

            Open Controls
    • DavidR_25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I asked that ChatGPT shorten the post by 95%, we should have AI auto-cutting comments these days

      Diabetics Beware: Yukinari Sugawara (4.5m DEF, Southampton, 0.2% ownership)

      Sugawara is a potential differential at 0.2% ownership. His minutes have increased each game (45, 71, and 90 mins), and he’s playing more attacking positions (RM/RW), unlike Ait-Nouri, who has minutes and rotation concerns. Sugawara has shown promise, taking 1/7 corners and a direct free kick against Brentford.

      Southampton’s defense, historically poor, has improved with Ramsdale in goal, and their upcoming fixtures look good for rotation, making Sugawara an intriguing option with high upside at 4.5m. Despite concerns, he offers potential returns, with 4 goals and 7 assists in Eredivisie last season.

      Key Takeaway: Sugawara is a strong offensive pick at 4.5m, though rotation may be needed for tough fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        Impressive

        Open Controls
      2. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        damn... he didnt even give the guy credit.... daarrrnn

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Kudos 😉

          Open Controls
        2. DavidR_25
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          hahaha I assumed everyone would read your post first anyways but just in case, kudos to you sir

          Open Controls
      3. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        In most cases you'd lose the OP's context/opinion and just get the facts.

        In this case though, sterile works

        Open Controls
      4. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        27 mins ago

        How did it improve? They conceded 3.

        Open Controls
    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Absolutely brilliant, first rate article. The scout team need to get Zoph on the writing staff.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I like Zoph but he’s quite dull in the way he plays

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          Dull but clearly effective.

          Open Controls
      2. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        It’s not, it’s not even close. Put your brown tongue away.

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          That’s to Virgin.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I've been making wildcard drafts all week and this is the best wildcard FPL content I've seen or read so far. It's everything I have been thinking of and it's almost identical to my preferred draft.

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Never change.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              U2.

              Open Controls
          2. Hairy Potter
            • 9 Years
            59 mins ago

            Just don't blame Zoph if any of the players end up as duds.

            Open Controls
            1. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              15 mins ago

              Are we even sure Zoph wrote this? Could have easily been Lateriser…..

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                13 mins ago

                😆

                Open Controls
                1. _Freddo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  They are the Siamese twins of fantasy football.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    It's sad to see LateRiser's demise into a Jonty dullard. He used to be such a maverick and now he's been completely neutered

                    Open Controls
                    1. _Freddo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Was my favourite player back in the day, sad he forgot who he was.

                      Open Controls
            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              I reserve the right!

              Open Controls
          3. Pep bites Kun
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            This question is obviously team dependent, but let's work with your and the template'ish team

            Do you consider a gw4 wc sub-optimal/less effective than a gw6 WC?

            Open Controls
            1. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              The only difference between the windows (IMO) is how many 10m+ players you want, prices are moving, if you want 3 your really should be going now, by the time 6 comes, you probably won’t be able to afford more than 2 without too many sacrifices.

              You can gauge this by so many of the big accounts who want to go in 6 pushing the unworkable Hokey Cokey between Saka & Salah, they’ve already resigned themselves to 2 premiums while everyone going now is beavering away fitting in 3 or Haaland, Salah, Saka & Palmer while most of them are still close to their starting price.

              Open Controls
              1. _Freddo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                just now

                I say it’s unworkable because those selling Saka for Salah is doing so because they think Salah will score a load of points, no one sells a bang in form Salah, it’s unworkable.

                Open Controls
      3. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        29 mins ago

        Hahaha

        Open Controls
      4. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        This question is obviously team dependent, but let's work with your and the template'ish team

        Do you consider a gw4 wc sub-optimal/less effective than a gw6 WC?

        Open Controls
    • have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Anyone know much about Ndiaye? Have seen some Everton and Sheffield fans singing his praises, not just a bit, but a lot. On my watchlist for now with Everton's fixtures.

      Open Controls
    • _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Sorry but find these articles so irritating, if you’re not on a WC, don’t post a long thread telling us the team you’d pick, no one needs your influence, it’s all a bit egotistical.

      Do you think people would activate the wildcard and have no clue of what they would do?

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        The option to not read is available to you …

        Open Controls
      2. The Mandalorian
        • 12 Years
        57 mins ago

        Not every scout article is created for you.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Reply fail to my comment?

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Clearly.

            Open Controls
      3. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah..but on the bright side, these "WC" teams include flavour of the week picks...which can be advantageous to non-wc teams, and when the budget/mid priced attackers blank and Saka/Palmer haul we can do lolling

        Open Controls
        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          *Is "lolling" a verboten word these days ?

          Open Controls
    • Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Sorry if this has been covered but is Adam’s Traore an option? Some stats would be useful

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        18 mins ago

        Ask matey to repost the essay.

        Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        He is, but it is Traore. If you are expecting him to suddenly be a good FPL asset when he never has been in the previous 5 years or so, then go for it. You might get some short-lived glory moments from him.

        Open Controls
      3. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        bahbahaahbnsjfndsklnvkldsnvlnfkdlnvklan;vlk

        this made me chuckle

        Open Controls
    • Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Cheeky header by Zirkzee. Keeper all at sea.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        VVD caught out for the equalizer

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gakpo scores

        Open Controls
    • Saka White Rice
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Any injuries or concerns so far?

      Open Controls
      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Rice looked like he injured something but played on...

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          It was a kick, he ran it off.

          Open Controls
    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Preferred option to start next week folks??

      A- Konsa(Everton home)
      Or
      B- Robinson(West Ham home)

      Currently starting A!!

      Cheers everyone!!

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        19 mins ago

        A.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Cheers mate!!

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            I’m actually thinking about selling Robinson and going for a Villa double
            up.

            These fixs are nice.

            Open Controls
    • Maddamotha
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Porro
      B) Robinson
      C) Konsa

      Open Controls
    • have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Any changes to make to this team?

      1FT, 1.5 ITB

      Onana
      Munoz - Porro - Robinson
      ESR - Salah - Kamada - Semenyo - Jota
      Haaland - Isak

      Wood, Davis, Nedel, Valdimarsson

      Open Controls
    • Tazah
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      FFScout handing out comment deletes for free tonight? Havent said a single word that goes against your T&C's

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Calm down mate, more important things in life….

        Open Controls
        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          just now

          yh you right i suppose

          Open Controls
    • _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gakpo goal.

      Jota and Diaz aren’t that great a pick as they were before the CL starts.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.