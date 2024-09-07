Ahead of next week’s regular Q&A, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar goes position by position through his hypothetical FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard draft.

Our writers are providing regular articles throughout the season, with only subscribers able to access every single one. You can still get 40% off a Premium Membership by signing up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

The usual Q&A article will be back next week but this week, I wanted to go position by position on Wildcard players for those of you who have pushed the button already.

To begin, here is a draft I’ve put together:

GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD DRAFT

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



