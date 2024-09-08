88
  Moxon
    10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    And a partridge in a pear tree.

    Kiwivillan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Ah haaaa

  Ze_Austin
    5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    About that Pickford stat: what could make a GK's form dip so badly? Has he looked as bad at making saves for England over this international break?

    have you seen cyan
      5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      The stat is misleading, they are comparing 3 game weeks to an entire season.

      Everton started very baldy last season. Everton only became a defensive powerhouse in the second half of the season after their points deduction and they had to stave off relegation, ie, they had something to play for. They also had Branthwaite, so the quality of shots Pickford maybe was facing was lower quality.

      I expect largely the same from Everton again this season. Just as everyone starts to shift Myko and Pickford out, they will become strong defensively. Given their extremely nice fixture run that is on the horizon, I guess it will be a lot sooner than the second half of the season this time, you'd assume so anyway..

      I will be seriously considering Pickford or at least Myko from GW5 onwards, just when everyone is selling them. Myko will maybe be 4.3/4.2 by then.

      Kiwivillan
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        "Everton started very baldy last season"

        Is this a slight on Dyche?

        have you seen cyan
          5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          typo, but I will roll with it 😛

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Love the big numbers article. Slight disappointment that Neale is taking this one as usual. He always unearths some amazing stats out of the members area.

    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Muniz is the dictionary definition of what Zoph calls "all fart and no poo" and what Neale calls "all sizzle and no steak":

      "1 goal scored by Rodrigo Muniz (£6.1m) from his last 34 shots in the Premier League, a conversion rate of just 2.94%."

      Benteke-esque!!

      have you seen cyan
        5 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Benteke was pretty good at one point.

        Kiwivillan
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Yep. 2nd half of first season at a Villa he scored 14 goals

          The Knights Template
            10 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            I had him for that run and will always love him!

        have you seen cyan
          5 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          I remember back then I would pick Belgium in FIFA quite a lot and use Benteke as an impact sub xD

          Kiwivillan
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Before he had injury and was never the same again a lot of Villa fans consider him one of best strikers we've ever had

      Hangman Page
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Horrible phrase that. Yet to see anything from Zophar that wasn’t utter dross.

  Hangman Page
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Good stuff.

  Kiwivillan
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Biggest take out. Rogers will come good. He was mostly playing on the left last season after we bought him. Emery will turn him into a gun

    Hairy Potter
      9 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'd settle for a few 3 point GWs given his price. Anything else would be a bonus. I may keep him as a 8th attacker when I come to WC, but depends on whether he maintains starts and actually gets some FPL points.

  jammie26
    3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Isak has wolves followed by Fulham. Any ideas why he's been sold by 500,000?

    Presumably to enable an upgrade to Salah in midfield?

    Kiwivillan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yes for Salah also Newcastle look terrible and have history of not being great away and Wolves defence not bad xG wise and Ait-Nouri moved out of defence after Chelsea debacle

    have you seen cyan
      5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yea to enable.

      All the better for us holders.

      jammie26
        3 Years
        42 mins ago

        Yep, here's hoping for a haul.

        have you seen cyan
          5 Years
          32 mins ago

          he got a brace for sweden the other day too

    _Freddo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Let’s be honest, he is so highly owned because of the GW1 captaincy, he’s an obvious sell to fund other upgrades.

      Kiwivillan
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I left it late to make game 1 team and going Isak was influenced by content creators saying must have. I could've started with Salah over Saka and cheaper forward but if I'm being honest I wasn't sure how Salah would do under new manager so went with some safety in numbers picks

        _Freddo
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Same, Salah was too expensive for me at the start, wanted to see how they looked under Slot, now it’s clear he’s looking as good as ever, he has to come in.

          Took him on with Saka & a more rounded team & didn’t suffer but I don’t want to continue to go against him now, Isak was one of the fall guys.

      Qaiss
        8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Don’t agree with that

        27 starts last season and 25 FPL returns, 21 of those being goals, at £8.5m

        Newcastle with no Europe as well. It’s not an obvious sell, people are just panicking to get Salah in

        _Freddo
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          39 mins ago

          He’s an obvious sell because there are forwards at 6m who will contribute so you can see why many don’t want to spend 8.5 on a forward when they have 15m on Haaland & 12.5 on Salah.

          I had both him & Wood, Wood was the harder sell for me.

          Qaiss
            8 Years
            34 mins ago

            These forwards being Brighton attackers, but it’s a small sample size and there’s a lot of options in that team

            _Freddo
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              15 Years
              30 mins ago

              Good example, Pedro, 3m cheaper, 2 returns in ‘harder’ fixs with an ‘easier’ next 2.

              People aren’t waiting for 10 weeks so they can get more comforting data to get the structure they want with prices moving.

        Kiwivillan
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          22 mins ago

          14 at home 7 away

        Hangman Page
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          14 mins ago

          I agree. Isak is a terrific pick. At his price I think he’ll be excellent value if he stays fit.

    F4L
      9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      salah and 2 easy fixtures for brighton, if brighton had a touch match this GW the sales would be much less

    Hairy Potter
      9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Combination of shiny new toys to go to, potentially cheaper options, people unhappy that he hasn't got mega hauls, and those who just copy content creators then don't really know why a player is in their team.

      Hangman Page
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        just now

        The thought of just copying content creators is so depressing it makes me want to stop playing.

    Kiwivillan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Another thing about selling Isak to get Salah. Was short term play as I'll want Havertz GW6 so Isak going 2 weeks earlier based on Toon form. If I held Isak next 2 weeks he's probably going for Havertz unless he kills it(hope not now)

  _Freddo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Nice article, what jumped out though are the Forest stats, they are very skewed by the nice fixs they opened up with, next 3 are Anfield, the Amex & then home to Fulham, expect things to level out massively.

    Kiwivillan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      It says in the article Forest have had 3 easy fixtures

      _Freddo
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Didn’t suggest it didn’t.

    FPL Blow-In
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Yeah, I’ve Milenkovic and his stats are decent but not expecting anything for awhile

    Hangman Page
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      13 mins ago

      They were good at the end of last year too so sample is bigger than 3 IMO.

  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    1 hour ago

    'Piggy in the middle' red card made ne chuckle

    https://x.com/benrobinson770/status/1832480337126953184?t=P_epAtgDPglZGJcRqFKVhA&s=19

  Mini League Fatigue
    11 Years
    55 mins ago

    WC feedback pls

    Raya (Fabi)
    Trent Robinson Lewis/Dunk (Greaves)
    Diaz Eze Palmer Mbuemo (Rogers)
    Haaland Pedro Havertz

    Kiwivillan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Palmer and Diaz for Salah + someone. Diaz and Pedro travelling back from Sth America

      Mini League Fatigue
        11 Years
        49 mins ago

        Fair point thanks

        Kiwivillan
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          40 mins ago

          Go with your gut though. I'm hoping Madueke covers Palmer points and I've lost Saka and Isak on a -4 to get Salah. Could be a mistake

      FPL Blow-In
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Yeah, I tend to agree with this

    F4L
      9 Years
      41 mins ago

      would try to find the .5 to upgrade Greaves so you can have 4 rotating options for 2 4.5 defence spots, especially with Lewis if you want to punt on him.

      play rogers over mbeumo

      looks good otherwise

    Mini League Fatigue
      11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Cheers guys

  SAUCY SALAH
    7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Which combo would you choose lads?

    A) Robertson | Palmer | Semenyo
    B) Trent | Saka | Rogers

    Thanks

    Kiwivillan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      49 mins ago

      B

      SAUCY SALAH
        7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

    FPL Blow-In
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      46 mins ago

      B

    F4L
      9 Years
      41 mins ago

      B

    The FPL Units
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

      SAUCY SALAH
        7 Years
        just now

        Thanks all, resounding

  FPL Blow-In
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hello everyone. I hope you’re enjoying the break. Any suggestions on what to do with my team next? I have 2ft and .4 itb

    Flekken
    Mazraoui, Konsa, Dunk
    Salah, Palmer, Semenyo, Rogers
    Haaland, Watkins, Pedro

    Vald, ESR, Robinson, Milenkovic

    I can get Trent but would require selling Watkins and I feel he is going to start putting away some of the big chances sooner rather than later.

    Thank you

    Kiwivillan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Nice team. I think you can role if you want but I'm not as confident with Watkins but I'm a Villa fan. I think he blanked first 6 games weeks last season and looks more off it last few games but I hope he does well for you

      FPL Blow-In
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        just now

        Thank you. Yeah, Trent feels borderline essential but I’m just not gone on Watkins as the makeweight with Everton up next at home. If his “injury” keeps him out then I’ll make the move otherwise I may carry another ft

    F4L
      9 Years
      38 mins ago

      looks good to roll if you want to keep Watkins, not much money to get from elsewhere

      FPL Blow-In
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’ll wait for pressers. Good to know others are of the same mindset, thank you.

    The FPL Units
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      37 mins ago

      Roll

      FPL Blow-In
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thank you

  Ask Yourself
    8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which combo on WC xx

    A) Raya + Lewis + Robinson

    B) Flekken + Robertson + Faes

    FPL Blow-In
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      A beats B 2-1

      If Pep gives an indication of Lewis continuing to start then almost certainly A

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      A just about

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

  13. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Which combo on WC?

    A. TAA, Havertz, Eze/Mbuemo*
    B. Robbo, Wissa, Saka

    *not sure who to drop for Saka

    WC below

    Raya (Fab)
    TAA** Konsa Guehi 4.0 4.0
    Salah Eze** Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Pedro Havertz**

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      This is an easy A for me

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Gervinho's forehead
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Very nice team, similar to mine apart from Guehi

      1. Gervinho's forehead
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        And no Havertz, currently have Isak. Moving to Havertz gw6

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks. I have set this one up with an eye on gw6, hence 2 ars.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      yeah A with Eze

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ta

  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    thinking of doing Bruno, Iwobi, Robertson ➡ Diaz, Gordon and Munoz for -4. would give:

    Pope
    TAA Porro Munoz
    Diaz Jota Gordon Eze
    (H)aaland Isak Havertz

    worth it? will depend on whether Diaz looks likely to start still though

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Oh I’m not too sure on those moves. I quite like Bruno and Robertson for gw4

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not this week

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      cheers both. yeah tough one, just really dont want to eat another drop on Bruno (got exact money for these moves), dont think i want him long term at this point so just maybe abit of short-term pain for long term gain.

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hold and don't get Munoz if Bruno drops next week.

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          thanks, will give it a think. gonna hold until pressers anyways so maybe an new injury issue pops up or something.

  15. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Does rolling transfers work the same as previous seasons? If I have three transfers and use one, do I have three transfers next gw?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Different from previous seasons in the sense that you can carry up to 5ft’s instead of 2. In your example, if you currently have 3FT and use just 1ft, you will have 3FT again the following gw.

  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    So many great options this gw...would you sell Gordon and lose value (for mitoma or Diaz) or keep and hope he does well and goes back to 7.5. fixtures aren't bad but doesn't perform so well away from home. cheers.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Keep for another week

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      keep

    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      His only haul this season so far was away. I am giving it one more game, then I’ll reassess.

  17. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Chances out of 10 that Pedro is benched this week, when thousands have been bringing him in and still are?

  18. CONNERS
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Too risky going with Lewis on WC do you think?

    I remember someone commenting on here a few days ago that Lewis might be the preferred option in the league with Walker getting the CL and cup games...

