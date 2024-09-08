Ahead of Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we take a look at some of the key StatsBomb data available to subscribers in our Premium Members Area.

With patterns slowly starting to emerge, these stats may interest Fantasy managers and could help shape future transfer decisions.

Premium Members can read on for our analysis below.

PLAYERS

47% of the shots that Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) has faced this season have been saved by the Everton goalkeeper, down from 76% in 2023/24.

This represents the third-worst save percentage of all top-flight custodians.

The good news for Pickford is that in their next seven games, Everton face all three newly promoted clubs and subsequently top the Season Ticker.

7 key passes supplied by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) this season, a high among FPL defenders.

That’s despite averaging just 73 minutes per appearance in Gameweeks 1-3.

7 successful crosses made by Pedro Porro (£5.5m) this season. James Maddison (£7.5m) may have taken over as Tottenham Hotspur’s primary set-piece taker but Porro has still managed to complete more successful crosses than any other Premier League player.

The Spaniard also ranks top among his positional peers for successful open-play passes into the box from outside the penalty area (11).

