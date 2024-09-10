Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 5 Scout Notes

If you wanted excitement, goals galore, screamers, shock results and red cards then the fifth Gameweek of Fantasy EFL was the place to be! Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s Gameweek 5 action.

We had our first unique Blank Gameweek on Fantasy EFL, with just 13 matches being played across League One and League Two. Although there were less fixtures it actually made the Gameweek even more intense. One day. 13 matches. Make or break!

Below, we’ve outlined the most notable action (and points) served up by the 13 games on Saturday in these Scout Notes. An early reminder that Gameweek 6 begins on Thursday eve, as Harrogate Town host Doncaster Rovers in League Two.



We’re launching a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price).

In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM

LEAGUE ONE

With only three games on in League One, we saw two home wins and one draw.

BRILLIANT BARNSLEY

Barnsley secured their third win of the campaign, defeating Bristol Rovers at Oakwell Stadium. Deadline day signing Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) was the standout, securing his first double-digit haul for the Tykes this season. The midfielder opened the scoring (+6) and four key passes (+2), the only double-digit return of the weekend. Moreover, teammate Adam Phillips (M) also didn’t let his 5.8% of Fantasy EFL managers down. He scored the winner (+6) in the 65th minute, his fifth return of the campaign, securing nine points. Barry Cotter (D) secured six points through an assist (+3), his second of the season.

For the Gas, Ruel Sotiriou (F) scored the equaliser for the visitors; his first goal of the season. Also, The joint-second highest Fantasy EFL scorer, Bryant Bilongo (D), did secure five points in the defeat. He provided the assist (+3) and four clearances (+1), but recieved -1 for two goals conceded.

WONDERFUL WREXHAM

League One’s game of the weekend, Wrexham continue to march on in their fairytale story, maintaining their unbeaten start. The Red Dragons remain top of the table with 13 points, albeit many other sides didn’t play. Elliot Lee (M) didn’t disappoint; the only double-digit return of the game. He scored the second goal (+6) of the game, two interceptions (+4), and two shots on target (+1) for Phil Parkinson’s side. Eoghan O’Connell (D) and Arthur Okonkwo (G) both returned nine points for their defensive contributions and clean sheet. Popular pick (11.2%) Max Cleworth (D) secured seven points for the clean sheet also. Strikers Jack Marriott (F) and Ollie Palmer (F) both scored (+5) to secure seven points.

For the visitors, the only notable Shrews performer was Carl Winchester (M), two interceptions (+4) and 90 minutes (+2) for a five point return. He would’ve nailed six had he not got booked!

SPOILS SHARED AT THE VALLEY

A thrilling 1-1 draw at The Valley saw Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United battle to a stalemate. Liam Kelly (F) opened the scoring (+6) for the Millers, but Chuks Aneke (F) came off the bench to snatch a point for the Addicks (+6). Fantasy EFL managers were also rewarded for their selections. Jonson Clarke-Harris (F) picked up an assist (+3) for the Millers, while Lloyd Jones (D)’s solid performance earned him a six-point return.

LEAGUE TWO

Home form dominated again, with only one away win. In total, we saw seven home wins and two draws.

NON-STOP NOTTS COUNTY

Notts County extended their undefeated streak with a convincing 2-0 victory over struggling Accrington Stanley, who suffered their fifth consecutive defeat. The SHOCK news was that Daniel Crowley (M) and Jodi Jones (F) weren’t available for the Magpies, forcing managers to make late tinkers. Nonetheless, David McGoldrick (F) secured a brace (+10) and a 14 point haul for managers, only selected by 1.7%! Jacob Bedeau (D) also secured his first double-digit haul of the campaign, nailing 11 points with an assist (+3) and three tackles (+1). Alex Bass (G) secured nine points for the clean sheet, while defensive duo Lewis Macari and Matthew Platt also nailed nine for managers. Curtis Edwards (M) provided an assist (+3), two interceptions (+4), and two key passes (+1).

THE RAILWAYMEN RETURN

Crewe Alexandra secured their first win of the campaign, defeating Morecambe 1-0 at Gresty Road. Captain Mickey Demetriou (D) secured a monster 16-point haul for 6.1% of Fantasy EFL managers. The defender secured an assist (+3), 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1), alongside the clean sheet (+5). With 47 total points now, he’s the second-highest Fantasy EFL scorer.

Defensive duo Ryan Cooney (D) secured 11 points, while Jamie Knight-Lebel (D) secured ten. Connor Thomas (M) also secured 10 points for his four interceptions (+8).

GAME OF THE WEEKEND

Define rollercoaster…look no further! Port Vale ran rampant at Rodney Parade, defeating Newport County 1-4.

Aaron Wildig (M) opened the scoring for the hosts, earning nine points for the 5.8% of Fantasy EFL managers who selected him. However, the standout player for the Valiants was man of the match Lorent Tolaj (F). He scored once and provided two assists, securing a monster 15 point haul. New Valiants striker Jayden Stockley (F) scored a brace (+10), securing 13 points. Ethan Chislett (M) also scored (+6) for the visitors.

Newport’s Ciaran Brennan (D) got sent off and ended with -3, while teammate Kyle Jameson (D) also got sent off and ended with -2…an afternoon to forget for the Exiles!

DOMINANT DONCASTER ROVERS

Making it three consecutive victories, and ending Gillingham’s unbeaten run, the hosts defeated the Gills 1-0. Billy Sharp (F) scored the only goal of the game (+5), securing his 5.7% of Fantasy EFL managers seven points. However, the standouts were defensive duo Brandon Flemming (D) and Jay McGrath (D) who both secured double-digit returns for the clean sheet (+5) and other defensive contributions.

Luke Molyneux (M), Fantasy EFL’s top scorer, has caused headaches for 21.1% of managers with a blank, despite his 19-point haul in Gameweek 4…whoops!

MK DONS DEFLATE WALSALL

Mike Williamson’s side ensured they secured their second win of the season, which in turn was their second home win of the season. Callum Hendry (F) scored the only goal of the game (+5), and would’ve nailed seven points had he not been booked.

The standout was Luke Offord (D), who made 14 clearances (+4) and helped with the clean sheet (+5), leading to an 11 point return. Liam Kelly (M) provided an assist (+3) for the winning goal, made two interceptions (+4) for a 10 point return. Fellow midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (M) made four interceptions (+8), his first return of the season!

BRADFORD CITY BOUNCE BACK

The Bantams secured their third win of the season, bouncing back from their Gameweek 4 defeat against Grimsby Town.

Talisman Andy cook (F) scored a brace (+10) for the hosts, bagging the winner in the 70th minute. His first double-digit of the season, a 14-point haul wrapped up three points for Graham Alexander’s side. Jamie Walker (M) provided an assist assist (+3), made two interceptions (+4) and three key passes (+1) for his first returns of the campaign.

Harrison Neal (M) levelled the scoring for the Cumbrians, securing nine points. He would’ve secured 10 had he not been booked! Josh Vela (M) also made three interceptions (+6) and nailed eight points.

ONE TO WATCH

Tom Bradbury (D) of Cheltenham Town was exceptional in the Robins 1-0 win over Harrogate Town. The defender scored (+7) the only goal of the game, made three clearances (+1), two blocks (+1) and helped the hosts to a clean sheet (+5). He ensured a monster 16-point haul on his first start of the season!

Now you’ve got some strategies to think about following Gameweek 5, it’s time to get selecting – sign up for the game here if you haven’t already! And stay tuned for Scout Notes next week.

