In Fantasy Football Scout’s latest video, the Scoutcast crew gets ready for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.

Andy, Nacho and Hibbo reflect on their latest scores, before looking at underlying stats and upcoming fixture runs.

Gameweek 4 is headlined by the north London derby, alongside appealing matches for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Check it out below.